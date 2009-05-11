NBA Draft Rumor: Knicks Promise to Take Stephen Curry at No. 8

Yesterday NBADraft.net posted this rumor:

A rumor that has been gaining steam is that the Knicks will select Stephen Curry with their 8th pick. We’ve received word that there could be truth to this from inside sources claiming that Curry chose to put his name into the draft this year based on the Knicks assuring Curry that they would use their lottery selection to draft him.



Obviously a lot could happen between now and the draft. The Knicks could always win the lottery (they’re not using a top 3 pick on him) or trade their pick.

But it appears to be a legitimate possibility that if the Knicks have the 8th pick on draft night they will use it on Curry. Curry’s game would fit extremely well in Mike D’Antoni’s wide open style and his scoring ability would be enhanced.