NBA Draft Rumor: Timberwolves & Grizzlies Swapping First Round Picks

We knew that Minnesota was going to be active and looking to make moves, and according to ESPN.com’s Andy Katz, they’re close to pulling off a trade that will allow them to do just that. A source with direct knowledge of the situation says that the Grizzlies would send their 25th and 28th overall picks to Minnesota for the Timberwolves’ 16th pick. Is there more to come?
What do you think? Would you make this deal?
that would be very interesting, considering the wolves already have the 16th pick. stay classy dime.
Hey Wolves fan learn how to read and you might understand the post……….the wolves would send that 17th pick to Memphis for the 25th and 28th pick. Stay Classy……dumbass.
16th pick……..maybe i should learn how to read myself. :)
So the Wolves… who already have 5 picks in the draft, would trade down to get a sixth pick? Can someone tell me why they would do that?
Instead of getting 2 contributers with the 4th and 16th picks, and a few other picks to test out… they would end up with 4 first round picks that they would be forced to offer contracts to, 3 of those picks being #23 and higher/worse?
I understand that they would probably plan to make further moves, but why risk getting stuck with 3 guaranteed contracts that could all be mediocre players at best? Not to mention the 2 second round picks.
I’ll never understand what Minnesota does.
Guys –
That was ESPN’s bad. They had the picks switched and I didn’t double-check at first. Wolves Fan #1, you were right. I had it right too here:
[dimemag.com]
AP.
That makes no sense. At 16, you’ll be able to get a contributor. At 25 and 28, it’s very much up in the air. This is David Kahn though. Maybe he just wanted to trade down so he’s not reaching when he drafts 2 PGs. If I’m Eric Bledsoe and Willie Warren, I’m already checking out apts. in Minneapolis.
@ CincyBaller ….dumbassâ„¢
Dammit, man. When do the Wolves and Griz swap with something significant and make the Gay-Love-Sessions tandem happen already…LOL