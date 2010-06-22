NBA Draft Rumor: Timberwolves & Grizzlies Swapping First Round Picks

06.22.10

We knew that Minnesota was going to be active and looking to make moves, and according to ESPN.com’s Andy Katz, they’re close to pulling off a trade that will allow them to do just that. A source with direct knowledge of the situation says that the Grizzlies would send their 25th and 28th overall picks to Minnesota for the Timberwolves’ 16th pick. Is there more to come?

What do you think? Would you make this deal?

