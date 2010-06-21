NBA Draft Rumor: Warriors Not Sold On Greg Monroe

No one can really figure out which direction Golden State is looking going into this Thursday’s NBA Draft. That’s probably because even the Warriors aren’t positive what type of player they want or even what type of team he will be joining.

On Sunday, former Georgetown big man Greg Monroe was the latest to make his case for the Warriors’ No. 6 pick. While Monroe has been slotted as high as No. 5 to the Sacramento Kings, DeMarcus Cousins could easily slide into that spot.

Golden State’s issues with Monroe lay mainly with his athleticism and low-post skills. GM Larry Riley does expect Monroe to still be on the board when they make their pick, but his coach, Don Nelson, has doubts about the prospect. He admitted the Warriors need a low-post scorer and rebounder more than they do a high-post passer.

Still, it’s not often a 6-11 player comes through the Draft with those kinds of skills. According to the Contra Costa Times, this weekend’s workout displayed just that:

Matched up against Saint Mary’s College big man Omar Samhan in a three-on-three workout at the team’s downtown facility, Monroe’s skills drew praise from Warriors coach Don Nelson. “The one thing we can use that he does extremely well, probably better than any other big man in the country, is pass the ball,” Nelson said. “And (he’s) young enough yet that he can still develop.” Monroe is one of the leading candidates to be the Warriors’ top pick. Nelson said Monroe’s experience in Georgetown’s Princeton-style offense – which is centered on cutting, passing and ball movement – is a plus because it gave him opportunities at various spots on the court. The Warriors like big men with perimeter skills. Many consider Monroe the third-best big man in the Draft, behind Georgia Tech’s Derrick Favors and Kentucky’s DeMarcus Cousins. Warriors general manager Larry Riley said he expected the players many regard as the five best – a quintet that includes Cousins and Favors – to be off the board by the time the Warriors pick. If that’s the case, Monroe figures to be a heavy favorite to become a Warrior given the team’s perpetual need for a big man.

Riley says Nelson won’t be as involved this year in the team’s Draft because the team is looking at the future and Nelson doesn’t figure to be with the team much longer. Riley also admitted they’ve tried to move up in the Draft, but nothing has materialized.

Golden State’s other options start with forwards Al-Farouq Aminu and Ekpe Udoh.

Cousins hasn’t worked out for the Warriors, but that won’t faze them if he does fall in the Draft. They took Stephen Curry last year even though he never worked out for them either.

What do you think? Who should the Warriors take? Should they trade up?

Other Must-Read Articles About The Golden State Warriors:

– 2010 NBA Draft: Breaking Down Each Team’s Selection

– What Would You Do If You Owned The Golden State Warriors?

– The Warriors Keep A Vital Piece To The Puzzle

Follow Sean on Twitter at @seanesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.