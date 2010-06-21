NBA Draft Rumor: Warriors Not Sold On Greg Monroe

No one can really figure out which direction Golden State is looking going into this Thursday’s NBA Draft. That’s probably because even the Warriors aren’t positive what type of player they want or even what type of team he will be joining.
On Sunday, former Georgetown big man Greg Monroe was the latest to make his case for the Warriors’ No. 6 pick. While Monroe has been slotted as high as No. 5 to the Sacramento Kings, DeMarcus Cousins could easily slide into that spot.
Golden State’s issues with Monroe lay mainly with his athleticism and low-post skills. GM Larry Riley does expect Monroe to still be on the board when they make their pick, but his coach, Don Nelson, has doubts about the prospect. He admitted the Warriors need a low-post scorer and rebounder more than they do a high-post passer.
Still, it’s not often a 6-11 player comes through the Draft with those kinds of skills. According to the Contra Costa Times, this weekend’s workout displayed just that:
Matched up against Saint Mary’s College big man Omar Samhan in a three-on-three workout at the team’s downtown facility, Monroe’s skills drew praise from Warriors coach Don Nelson.
“The one thing we can use that he does extremely well, probably better than any other big man in the country, is pass the ball,” Nelson said. “And (he’s) young enough yet that he can still develop.”
Monroe is one of the leading candidates to be the Warriors’ top pick. Nelson said Monroe’s experience in Georgetown’s Princeton-style offense – which is centered on cutting, passing and ball movement – is a plus because it gave him opportunities at various spots on the court. The Warriors like big men with perimeter skills.
Many consider Monroe the third-best big man in the Draft, behind Georgia Tech’s Derrick Favors and Kentucky’s DeMarcus Cousins.
Warriors general manager Larry Riley said he expected the players many regard as the five best – a quintet that includes Cousins and Favors – to be off the board by the time the Warriors pick.
If that’s the case, Monroe figures to be a heavy favorite to become a Warrior given the team’s perpetual need for a big man.
Riley says Nelson won’t be as involved this year in the team’s Draft because the team is looking at the future and Nelson doesn’t figure to be with the team much longer. Riley also admitted they’ve tried to move up in the Draft, but nothing has materialized.
Golden State’s other options start with forwards Al-Farouq Aminu and Ekpe Udoh.
Cousins hasn’t worked out for the Warriors, but that won’t faze them if he does fall in the Draft. They took Stephen Curry last year even though he never worked out for them either.
What do you think? Who should the Warriors take? Should they trade up?
not gonna lie, i have no idea how monroe plays..
but GS should take it as a lesson from last year with the knick’s handling of jordan hill. he’s a good productive bench player for the rockets now but he completely didn’t fit with NY’s style of play and they traded him mid-way thru his rookie year.
…but then again, that would be assuming that someone besides monkeys are running GS’s front office and even that would give them too much credit..
I don’t see any of the top 5 teams trading their picks, so the Ws will just have to take the best player available. I’m just hoping Cousins falls to them, but I don’t have much faith he will.
Monroe shoud have stayed in school, honestly I don’t think he is as ready as he could be and if I was the Warriors I might try to package my pick and come up with something else.
I wouldn’t take a pick on a “?”
the warrior’s offseason begins and ends with larry ellis…. if the oracle ceo doesn’t buy the team then this draft and the next 10 don’t really matter
of course, because he’s over 6’8″
If I was Greg Monroe, my response would be: “Greg Monroe ain’t sold on the Warriors.”
The Warriors have no business saying that they aren’t sold on anyone. They have a history of cluelessness.
Cousins and favors are busts waiting to happen especialy the first one. If a guy can’t get in shape in college for years and years don’t expect him to come out and be all in shape when he comes to the nba it doesn’t work that way. This guy will have weight problems for the rest of his life and whoever compared him to the next derrick coleman?! is stone cold crazy. I think this is the year the warriors don’t have all those injuries and turn into an interesting team to watch. Biedriens, Wright, Randolph, Ellis and Curry is a nice athletic multy skilled starting 5
If I were a GM, i’d steer way clear of a dude like Cousins. 6’11” but he doesn’t lift weights? It’s like saying you bought a Mustang for it’s low fuel comsumption… Come on man! The guy is acting like an idiot. Most of these dudes who get in stupid trouble act like morons, that’s why they don’t make it! They act like overgrown men, with the minds of 3 year olds. Dude, this in called the NBA because it is a PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE! Means you have to be a pro! Act like one! Nobody cares your 15, 19 or 50! You act like a pro.
But these guys act like mindless idiots, take in all the pampering, etc. How many normal people, with common-sense, would burn through 100-200 million dollars in a couple of years, like so many retired atheltes do?
This is what Cousins is gonna be. A constant problem, overweight, and with a lot of issues. Like Beasley, who took a photo of himself next to a bag of weed…But next to Cousins, Beasley seams like a rocket scientist! Cousins don’t lift weights…Well, how about then Cousins don’t get drafted? Wouldn’t that be nice?