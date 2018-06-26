The Rockets Reportedly Proposed Moving NBA Free Agency Before The Draft

06.26.18 1 hour ago

The NBA is essentially an 11-month sport at this point, with only a (very) brief hiatus in transactions and/or game action occurring in August. In 2017, though, that wasn’t even the case, with the high-profile nature of the Kyrie Irving trade (and preceding rumor mill) that captivated the league during the once-annual down time. With that (and the league’s growing popularity) in mind, it may not make sense to tweak much of anything surrounding the NBA calendar, but the Houston Rockets and others are reportedly looking to potentially do just that.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe caught up with the Rockets about a proposal that executive vice president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas recently presented during a league-wide meeting. In short, the league’s calendar would flip to the point where free agency would take place before the NBA Draft began, presenting significant changes in the way that all 30 teams operate during the offseason.

As with anything, there are valid arguments on all sides, and Lowe notes that those in favor of the change insist “that conducting free agency first would allow teams to use cap space more efficiently — and increase trade activity at the draft.” Rosas was even quoted as saying that “teams are paralyzed” in the current set-up, particularly if they are looking to open up considerable salary cap space in pursuit of a free agent that may not be likely to ever end up in that specific location.

