NBA Draft Stock On the Rise: Tyreke Evans and Jrue Holiday

When we were going through an edit of the NBA Draft preview for Dime #49, Pat changed the entry as it was written for Tyreke Evans. I don’t remember what it said before, but here’s how it reads now: “Prolific scoring workout beast. Draft stock will only go higher as he kills workouts leading up to the draft.” No truer words could have been predicted. ‘Reke’s stock is shooting up – he’s supposedly coveted by the Timberwolves at No. 6 now. And rumor is that other draftees – James Harden and DeMar DeRozan – don’t want to work out against him.



“He’s definitely a good fit there,” one high ranking NBA executive with a pick just a few spots below Minnesota’s suggests. “He can play with Randy Foye or without him, you can mix and match him with all kinds of guards, as long as you’re willing to put the ball in his hands. With that wingspan, he can even guard some small forwards. He gives you tremendous versatility in that regard.”

Evans isn’t the only one making a jump. UCLA’s Jrue Holiday spent his freshman season playing out of position because Darren Collison held down the point for the Bruins. I remember going to see UCLA at the Garden during the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic and Holiday was actually running the high post for Ben Howland. That offers some explanation behind his unimpressive numbers – 8.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.5 apg. But scouts aren’t holding that against him. He runs the floor like a gazelle, and he’s more athletic than previously imagined. Check him out on Day 2 of the combine elevating and easily throwing down dunks with both hands at the end of fast break drills.

He’s leapfrogged Eric Maynor and Ty Lawson according to some sources, and sits as the fourth or fifth best PG on some draft boards. He could be even higher on others. ESPN.com’s mock draft had Holiday going fourth to the Kings.

Who do you like more – Evans or Holiday?

Source: Draft Express