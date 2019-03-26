Getty Image

The four-day flood that is the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament is over and, as usual, madness ensued. This time around, it didn’t manifest in huge upsets but, through the prism of the NBA Draft, there was plenty to monitor with players projected to land in the first round when June arrives.

To that end, there is movement happening in scouting circles and, in this space, we’ll explore how the action may have affected a handful of players, at least from a public perception standpoint. Here we go in alphabetical order with a “stock watch” of sorts.

R.J. Barrett (F, Duke) – Stock Down

Barrett was his typically dominant self in Duke’s first round match-up, posting 26 points and 14 rebounds in a beatdown of North Dakota State. While the freshman forward hasn’t always been lauded for efficiency this season, Barrett’s counting numbers (22.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists per game) are wildly impressive and that was another reminder.

However, things cratered a bit against UCF and it produced some of the same whispers that diehards peddled throughout the season. Barrett was just 6 of 15 from the floor in Duke’s near-loss and, while he made a big play offensively in the closing seconds, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Barrett isn’t a knock-down shooter (31 percent from three this season) and, while he is powerful with the ball in his hands, there isn’t a ton of explosion, which could be an issue against NBA-caliber length and athleticism.

Barrett is still on track to be a top-five pick, making this a bit of a nebulous distinction, but it wouldn’t be insane to see him slide out of the top three if things broke wrong when the lotto balls are sorted out.