NBA Draft: The Non-Existent Hype Surrounding Greivis Vasquez Is Ridiculous

It’s damn near impossible to fly under the radar in a conference as highly regarded and widely publicized as the ACC. With six tourney teams in 2010 and five National Champions over the past ten years (including a current stretch of two straight winners), the ACC is often considered among the best conferences in the country. As a grey area abounds concerning Philadelphia’s Draft plans and DeMarcus Cousins‘ maturity issues, there’s another question that needs answering: Why is the only player in ACC history to ever compile 2,000 points, 700 assists and 600 rebounds a widely unknown commodity heading into Thursday’s NBA Draft?
The non-existent hype surrounding Greivis Vasquez only two days before Draft Day is a microcosm of the 6-6 guard’s career at the University of Maryland. At nearby Montrose Christian High School (Rockville, Md.) Vasquez’ talent at the guard position was clear; big enough to drive past smaller guards, Vasquez was also praised for his vision and passing abilities. Skeptics were quick to mention his 180-pound frame and low scoring totals, which they felt would ultimately deter him from being successful in the ACC. As would be the case for the remainder of his four years at Maryland, it wouldn’t take long for the Venezuelan to prove the doubters wrong.
Averaging 9.8 points and 4.6 assists as a freshman, Vasquez earned Honorable Mention on the ACC All-Freshman team. While the first team boasted the likes of Brandan Wright and Javaris Crittenton, Vasquez quietly became one of the leaders for the Terrapins, starting 21 games for a team that earned a #4-seed in the tourney. And after Wright, Crittenton and fellow Honorable Mention winner Thaddeus Young all declared themselves eligible for the NBA Draft, Vasquez returned to College Park ready to build on a successful freshman campaign.
With the graduation of veterans D.J. Strawberry and Mike Jones, however, much of the offensive burden was placed squarely on Vasquez’ shoulders. Teaming up with senior James Gist, the sophomore earned All-ACC Second-Team honors and finished fifth in the conference with a 17.0-point average. While the team struggled through a mediocre .500 performance in ACC play, it was clear by season’s end that Vasquez was a budding star for Gary Williams; the Venezuelan led the ACC in assists per game (6.8), including an ACC season high of 15 dimes in a win against N.C. State.
After a disappointing NIT exit in 2008, Vasquez and the Terrapins had their work cut out for them in 2009. With the graduation of Gist and Boom Osby, Vasquez led a team of widely unproven talent to another NCAA tournament. In an overtime win against then-#3 North Carolina, Vasquez went off for a triple double (35 points, 11 boards, 10 dimes), the first of its kind in Maryland in over 20 years. There was his 33-point showing at N.C. State in a crucial conference victory. And after leading his team to the postseason, Vasquez posted 27 points in a first-round tourney win over Cal. But after leading his team so far, even Vasquez (18 points) couldn’t do anything against the #2 Memphis Tigers, who steamrolled the Terrapins in a 19-point victory.
By the end of his senior season, the legend of Greivis Vasquez was forever sealed on the College Park campus. Awarded the Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s top point guard and named ACC Player of the Year, Vasquez finished the season with a 19.6-point and 6.3-assist average. He scored his 2,000th point as a senior, putting the finishing touches on a brilliant career by once again leading his team to the NCAA tournament, where he averaged 21 points per game in the team’s two tourney games. And after four years of hard work, Vasquez had finally earned the recognition he deserved as the best player in arguably the best conference in the country.
Next up for Vasquez is Thursday’s NBA Draft, where the 23-year-old is projected as a second-round pick. While question marks continue to surround many of the top-ranked prospects as we inch closer and closer to Draft Day, there’s one player who managed to answer all the critics with his continuously brilliant play in his four years at Maryland. And when the questions begin to pop up in earnest during summer league play and training camp, no player will be more prepared to answer than Greivis Vasquez.
Who ever gets him is in for a surprise. I watched him play a lot this season and he is going to contribute right away. He is a younger shorter Manu, but with the same heart and vigor. Has a pretty good shooting stroke, passing ability and is a good defender. Dude is gonna ball in the league.
I kinda disagree with the 1st post. The team who gets hime will know exactly what he is capable of. The teams who passed on him are be the ones who will surprised.
I always liked this kid. He’s fiery.
Dude, if he is picked up late in the draft, he will be a steal. its sad that these seniors prove that they dont need a bunch of years on development before they really make an impact, ya know outside of raw athletic ability. the dude proved he can run, jump, score, defend, pass and most importantly, lead. he can be an understudy to an elite pg and be a starter in a couple years.smh
As much as I hate this dude, he’s got maaad skillz and can take over a game… Saw him obliterate VA Tech for 41 points, 7 boards and 6 assists this past season
@sweetv
I agree. He’s one of those players you hate on the other team but love if he’s on your team.
Seriously the the hate on seniors is ridiculous in the draft. This kid is sick and should be a first rounder. But teams are fixed on getting players with upside instead of drafting smart. I bet the Spurs are going to nab him. They by far are the best team in the league at drafting players.
Don’t sleep on Jeremy Lin either
@Jai
Jeremy Lin is a great player. That kid can ball for real. Once he gets shot worked out that kid in money. Good Call.
He will be picked up by the Wizards as another combo guard and if you think about it he could really fit in a nice combo with Nick Young
does he know the triangle? Lakers gonna need guards…
God i hate this guy, but you have to give him props. will the team that drafts him let him wear eye makeup and hair gel?
Ed Cota all over again?
I think Greivis may turn out to be nice, but then I just like big quick guard, espicially guys over 6″5 who can play point guard.
the Pacers should definitely draft him but knowing larry bird he will probably draft gordon hayward
Are any of you guys Terp fans? I am a die hard Terps fan, and have watched this kid play for the past 4 years. He is OVERRATED big time. The reason why his stats are so great, is because he was the only player on Gary’s team that had the balls to do anything. He put up 30 shots a game, and always seemed to be out of control, thus constantly committing turnovers. He should not be compared to Manu. He is no where near the player that Manu is. Vasquez may get drafted in the 2nd round based on his reputation, but he will be out of the league within a year.
vasquez
manny harris
jordan crawford
three steals
Sliza33:
It always amazes me how many of our own fans hated Vasquez while at Maryland. The guy put up ridiculous stats even without a highly touted supporting cast that most national championship caliber schools bring in. Especially the last three years, he drew the majority of the defensive attention and still improved his stats every year. Looking back at his sophomore and junior seasons, he had no big men that had the hands to catch his insane passes and yet he still had huge assist totals. Call him a ball hog if you want, but you don’t put up those totals taking every shot yourself. It seems to me that his confidence is what made so many passive fans think he was an egomaniac and it turned them off of his game. If anything, his fearlessness made him a better player.
While he did seem to take a lot of shots late in games or in crunch time situations, it was because nobody else on the team was willing to step up and make the big play.
confiamos en Greivis Que Va sin ESTAR en la NBA, y se va a adaptar a la liga ademas el chamo tiene talento de sobra y cualquier equipo le hace falta una estrella del tamaÃ±o de greivis…. defensa pase y tiro….
As a winner of the Bob Cousy in the second round is that this is racism because as a Latino Greivis sincerely crazy.
Greivis will outwork the competition and keep improving. He has not hit his ceiling yet. Some of the other donks with more *potential* will never attain it becuz they’ll be more worried about how to spend all their money as quickly as possible to join the broke former player ranks…
I’m a season ticket holder for the past 10 yrs for UMD and I don’t understand the fan/haters like Sliza33 out there. All I can figure is they don’t like his confidence and swagger because they have none of their own and he embodies what they cannot muster for themselves. You can’t call the #2 all time assists leader at MD (behind #1 Stevie Blake) a ball hog. He took shots and made passes because he has a MOTOR and LOVES to PLAY
GV is an all time great at MD. Period. I think/hope he can carry it into the next level because I love to watch him play and I know he is a good person.
i love how the BEST player in the acc can be overrated. i guess people that get paid to watch basketball for a living know less than morons like sliza33. its embarrassing that there’s terp fans like this out there. (we’re not all like that).
fisrt off all i dont understand why so many pans of Maryland hate him, just because he plays with pasion an confidence doesn’t mean that the kid is an awfull person. you have to understand that he is from Venezuela, he went to USA not speaking english at all. He is the point guard of the venezuelan team, his numbers in Maryland are excellents and he won the Bob Cousy Award….
What more do you want for him? he should be draft in the first round but i thing that is not going to happen. Sorry for the teams that select player that going to take fours years to learnd how to play in the NBA when you have a guy that is going to help the team rigth away
you are retarded. greivis is a top 5 terp. he was a dick passer, scorer, and an incredibly clutch player. we would probably be an nit team (yikes)… or worse… ( double yikes) with out him.
To Sliza33 and those Terp “fans” like him … are you kidding me? He is one of the top 5 players all time at UMD. Your statement that he was a ball hog is ridiculous. You probably felt that his triple double against UNC proved this, something I heard some other people say, since he scored so many points. However, a triple double by its very nature indicates that he is not a ball hog … 10 assists or more … come on man … stop hating … and if you cant, please stop calling yourself a terps fan … cause you are not.