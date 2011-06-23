NBA Draft’s 5 Biggest Sleepers: Picks Who Make You Say “Who?”

In the honor of sleepers, busts, Jay Bilas’ wingspan fascination and everything that is the NBA Draft, I’ve compiled a list. A list consisting of long shots – guys you’ve probably never heard of. Second-round talents who, if they get drafted, will not only make you say “who?,” but could potentially one day make you say, “holy crap, that was one hell of a pick.”

Andrew Goudelock

6-2 / 200

College of Charleston

Scouts constantly talk about players needing at least one elite skill to make it to the league. Lucky enough, Goudelock has that one elite skill: the dude can light it up. At the College of Charleston, Goudelock averaged 23.7 ppg, shot 45.5% from the field and 41% from three.

Now, I know what your saying: “Scott, he went to College of Charelston. They don’t play anybody.” Maybe so, but look at what Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall had to say about Goudelock (keeping in mind he’s taken his teams to the NCAA Tournament seven of the past 12 years and coached against elite talent): “Goudelock may be the best shooter I’ve ever coached against. I think he’s an NBA player.”

Bojan Bogdanovic

6-7 / 220

Croatia

Playing in the European League this year, my man Bo averaged 18 points per game. He has good size, a smooth stroke, and that crafty-sneaky Manu Ginobili gene. Though he’s not the greatest athlete, he’s a guy that can spot up and play the James Jones role on a team. At 22 years of age, Bo is experienced and mature and could be nice off-the-bench piece for a 40-to-50 win team.

Diante Garrett

6-6 / 190

Iowa State

Diante is an interesting player because of his quickness and passing ability. At 6-6, Diante possess blow-by-speed that allows him to get by bigger and slower defenders, a skill that is rare among players his size. Another rarity with his game is his ability to pass the ball. Diante lead the Big 12 in assists at 6.1 per game, an incredible feat when your talking about an off-the-ball player leading a major conference is assists. Don’t be surprised if a team takes a chance on Mr. Garrett and his unique and explosive skill set.

Jamie Skeen

6-9 / 240

VCU

If you watched the NCAA Tournament, you know who Jamie Skeen is (or at least you should know who he is). Skeen is most comfortable with his back to the basket, yet possesses the ability to step out and knock down the three. In fact, Skeen shot a blistering 55% from three in his last nine games, including the Tournament. The best word to describe his game is versatile: Skeen has three or four moves in the post, including a compact fade-a-way and feathery jump hook. He averaged 15-8 in his final year with VCU, played 38 minutes a game in the regular season and is just a flat out competitor.

Giorgi Shermadini

7-1 / 245

Slovenia

At 7-1, Shermadini may be the tallest player in this year’s draft. An equally fascinating note: the Shermanator has the same birthday as me. Anyway, you can’t teach height, and Shermadini has a lot of it. He’s an above average athlete for his size and reminds some scouts of Spencer Hawes. Shermadini shot 71% from the field this year and 84% from charity stripe. He also has good coordination – an overlooked and often underrated element for a player his size. In other words, he can walk and chew gun at the same time.

No, Shermadini is not the next Dirk or Gasol, but, he could be a productive backup. Bringing a 7-1 giant with good hands and nice touch off the bench isn’t the worst thing in the world.

Who is your favorite “Who?” player in the draft?

