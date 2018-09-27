Getty Image

The 2018 NBA season is less than a month away, and with media days out of the way, training camp has begun around the league.

Training camp is great because there’s palpable excitement for just about every team. Players are talking about all the work they’ve put in over the summer, coaches are happy with the effort level, commitment, and buy-in from the whole team, and general managers think they’ve put together a group that can compete.

A number of those statements will be rendered false before the calendar flips to 2019, but for now, optimism reigns supreme. As always, there are only a few true title contenders, followed by your playoff hopefuls, and then the teams still in the rebuilding phase. But no matter what tier a team falls in, there’s something that will dominate headlines in training camp and the early season. Here, we’re going to explore the biggest question for each team this season, and what it will mean to their success.

To start, we begin with the East, with a look at the West still to come: