NBA Elite 11 To Include Free Version Of NBA JAM

Just when you thought NBA Elite 11 was enough by itself, the folks at EA Sports decided to sweeten the pot. It was announced today that all new copies of NBA Elite 11 will include a download code to access three modes of NBA JAM â€“ Play Now, Classic Campaign and Online. We wouldn’t be surprised if people already started lining up for the October 5th release date.
What team are you looking forward to playing with the most in the new NBA JAM?
oh man, what a response to 2K Sports’ inclusion of the GOAT
i’ll still pick up 2K11, but I’ll give it up to EA for this move
too bad EA’s basketball sims have sucked beyond belief for almost a decade now! i’ll be getting 2k11 for sure
Good, now I don’t have to get a Wii to play NBA Jam.
this games sucks ass and yall know it…i was an loyal nba live guy but from 2k7 on live has been crushed since.
shiiiieeeet…this was gunna b my first purchase of a game since dreamcast….guess ima cop this and return it then cop 2k11
I think it will be cheaper just to buy NBA Jam off XBLA and still cop NBA2K11.
I’m glad that Live changed to Elite. I was a loyal NBA Live guy until last year. Now that the name has changed, I don’t feel bad about being disloyal.
Damn that is kinda nice…But 2k11 is where its at!!!!!! Two games combined can’t top it And how nice is the new NBA JAM if they are giving it away.
Why bother playing any NBA games anymore when everyone you meet online will be playing as the Heat?
i cant lie, i used to like live over 2k in the early haydays, but man since 08 i have officially bought 2k every year since. 2k > live all day.. we will see what this elite controllers lives up to.
Shoot the last time live was nice was 04 but 2k was always cutting edge you would think with a developer like EA they would be the shit but 2k peeps got the voodoo man no matter what EA does it wont work unless the figure out some way to stop 2k from using real nba teams like in the case with madden “give it up EA”
i also used to like nba live, played live 99 until live 2006 i remember chingy song right thurr in nba live 2006 then one day i lost the disc so i started playing nba 2k7 and it was 2k all the way
2k=realistc
live=arcade mode
Aron is definitely the worst dime’s writer..
“Just when you thought NBA Elite 11 was enough by itself, the folk”… What???? NOBODY cares for what EA produces.
wooooo its the 90’s again.
2K, all day. Sad that EA has to give away another game to make sales on their Elite series.
New name but likely same old game. Live can’t come close to 2K these days. I bet people who bite on this will play NBA Jam more than Elite!
I’m with everyone else here, I used to be a live head, but 2k has been better for several years now…I wish EA would give up their stranglehold on the NCAA game so we could play through college and bring our guys into the 2k game.
i love how people hate on stuff they’ve never tried. i HAVE actually played Elite and it’s sick. Jam is too. old your judgement people.
read the ign previews from this week…
elite = potential to be good
2k11 = going to be great
i think everybody (except 17) has a good idea of what they’re talking about
Someone please tell me why 2K is better than Live. I played the demos for both last year and I wasn’t impressed by either. I haven’t bought an NBA game for years.