NBA Elite 11 To Include Free Version Of NBA JAM

Just when you thought NBA Elite 11 was enough by itself, the folks at EA Sports decided to sweeten the pot. It was announced today that all new copies of NBA Elite 11 will include a download code to access three modes of NBA JAM â€“ Play Now, Classic Campaign and Online. We wouldn’t be surprised if people already started lining up for the October 5th release date.

What team are you looking forward to playing with the most in the new NBA JAM?

