Getty Image
DimeMag

The NBA And ESPN Are Reportedly In Talks About A H-O-R-S-E Competition With ‘High-Profile Players’

TwitterAssociate Editor

Basketball fans’ desire to watch NBA players hoop during the league’s suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a whole lot of video games. The NBA 2K League held a tournament that featured NBA and WNBA players, among others, while ESPN is in the midst of a 2K tournament of its own.

What has been lacking, outside of replays of games, has been actual, live basketball. This is understandable, because that cannot happen until games can safely be played. A potential workaround, though, is reportedly being kicked around by the league and the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the two sides are in discussions about a H-O-R-S-E competition that would include some of the biggest names in the league.

As Wojnarowski laid out, all of this is still being finalized, but it’s literally any sort of live basketball being played by professionals, which is much better than nothing. It also would not be the first time has leaned into the idea of a H-O-R-S-E competition, as it implemented one as an All-Star event in 2009 and 2010. Both were won by Kevin Durant, who beat Joe Johnson and O.J. Mayo during the first competition and Omri Casspi and Rajon Rondo in the second.

Topics: #ESPN, #NBATags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×