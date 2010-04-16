NBA Exclusive SWAGGER T-Shirts Hit For Playoffs

As the 2010 NBA Playoffs tip off tomorrow, it’s time to show your team pride. Yesterday we showed you the NBA on ESPN playoff collection, and today we’re bringing you the new NBA exclusive SWAGGER collection. These shirts are hot!
The t-shirt is black and white with team color accents, has a screenprinted graphic of your basketball idol and his full name or nickname decorated on the chest. The collection features 13 players – Carmelo Anthony, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Kevin Garnett, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Antawn Jamison, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Derrick Rose, Brandon Roy, Dwyane Wade and Deron Williams – all who will be playing in the postseason.
The SWAGGER collection is available exclusively at NBAStore.com and Champs Sports, retailing for $19.99. Click HERE to see the full assortment.
What do you think?
Hate to be the one to say it, but is it possible to put up someone other than Kobe and LeBron?
Kind of a shame that they put up the green unis for the Jazz. Probably my least favorite color on them.
I wish they have Amare Stoudemire’s
really jamison??
what’s his nickname? FLIP-SHOT
Jamison’s nickname is The Silencer
Why not 16 players, one from each team? Who wants to bet those 3 missing teams don’t make it past the first round? The NBA is already deciding their fate’s before the refs can.
ain’t really feelin derrick rose’s “pooh dini” name
really….kg? does he even still deserve a tshirt
i hate when they make these shits cuz they never have 3x .i wonder why they never make shirts for niggas over 6ft tall
THE FLASH or D-WADE