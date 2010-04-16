NBA Exclusive SWAGGER T-Shirts Hit For Playoffs

As the 2010 NBA Playoffs tip off tomorrow, it’s time to show your team pride. Yesterday we showed you the NBA on ESPN playoff collection, and today we’re bringing you the new NBA exclusive SWAGGER collection. These shirts are hot!

The t-shirt is black and white with team color accents, has a screenprinted graphic of your basketball idol and his full name or nickname decorated on the chest. The collection features 13 players – Carmelo Anthony, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Kevin Garnett, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Antawn Jamison, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Derrick Rose, Brandon Roy, Dwyane Wade and Deron Williams – all who will be playing in the postseason.

The SWAGGER collection is available exclusively at NBAStore.com and Champs Sports, retailing for $19.99. Click HERE to see the full assortment.

