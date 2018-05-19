One NBA Executive Says The League Is Destined To Expand To Kansas City

Getty Image

Expanding the NBA isn’t an official priority for the league, but it seems inevitable that more teams will join the Association over the next decade. Where those teams go, however, seems to have a pretty solid consensus. Most feel the league will return to Seattle, possibly re-imagining the SuperSonics there in due time.

It’s a nostalgic pick, but also a practical one: the city is getting a modern arena, and an NHL franchise likewise seems inevitable. That venue, of course, could be used for basketball as well.

But one NBA executive thinks another former NBA city might get a new lease on professional basketball life in the coming years. SEC Network’s Jarret Sutton spoke to a GM and tweeted on Friday that Kansas City is another likely NBA expansion market.