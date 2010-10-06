NBA Fantasy Basketball Head-to-Head Mock Draft Results

Just like last year, I’m responding a reader’s request for the results of a mock draft I participated in. It was for a head-to-head league with nine categories and 12 teams with 10 starting spots (PG, SG, G, SF, PF, F, C, C, Util, Util) and three bench spots.

Below is a list of the results, with my picks in bold and my final squad at the end. Each round is followed by some brief comments and reactions. It was a fun mock draft and I’m pretty happy with the players I got. Feel free to give me your take on the fantasy squad I’ve assembled for the 2010-11 season through this mock draft.

Round-by-round results

Round 1

(1) Kevin Durant (OKC – SF)

(2) LeBron James (Mia – SF)

(3) Chris Paul (NO – PG)

(4) Dirk Nowitzki (Dal – PF)

(5) Dwyane Wade (Mia – PG,SG)

(6) Deron Williams (Uta – PG)

(7) Kobe Bryant (LAL – SG)

(8) Amar’e Stoudemire (NY – PF,C)

(9) Dwight Howard (Orl – C)

(10) Pau Gasol (LAL – PF,C)

(11) Stephen Curry (GS – PG)

(12) Danny Granger (Ind – SF,PF)

Comments: I was amped to have Gasol fall to me at No. 10, especially with Andrew Bynum possibly out until December. The Spaniard is a beast whenever Bynum sits out and should start this season with gaudy numbers. Stoudemire at No. 8 smells like a reach, but the rest of this round pretty much followed the script.

Round 2

(1) Carmelo Anthony (Den – SF)

(2) Josh Smith (Atl – PF)

(3) David Lee (GS – PF,C)

(4) Rajon Rondo (Bos – PG)

(5) Steve Nash (Pho – PG)

(6) Brook Lopez (NJ – C)

(7) Gerald Wallace (Cha – SF,PF)

(8) Jason Kidd (Dal – PG)

(9) Chauncey Billups (Den – PG)

(10) Chris Bosh (Mia – PF,C)

(11) Andre Iguodala (Phi – SG,SF)

(12) Brandon Roy (Por – SG,SF)

Comments: I was really tempted to draft Lopez or Wallace here to strengthen my blocks, but I couldn’t pass up on Lee. Coach Don Nelson’s departure from the Warriors certainly leaves some question marks about how productive guys like Lee, Curry and Ellis will be this season, but I can’t see the former Knick putting up numbers that are any worse than they were last season, which he finished with first-round value. I’m happy that I can start off my team with two center-eligible players who are great free-throw shooters. I don’t think I’ll be worrying about rebounds for a while. Anthony and Rondo went a bit too high, and I’m not too optimistic about Iguodala this season. He’s going to be asked to expend more energy on defense and shoot fewer threes (though that could lift his FG%), and start more at the SG spot, where he’s struggled with turnovers and inconsistent play in the past.

Round 3

(1) Tim Duncan (SA – PF,C)

(2) Joe Johnson (Atl – SG,SF)

(3) Al Jefferson (Uta – PF,C)

(4) Al Horford (Atl – PF,C)

(5) Carlos Boozer (Chi – PF,C)

(6) Tyreke Evans (Sac – PG,SG)

(7) Monta Ellis (GS – PG,SG)

(8) Zach Randolph (Mem – PF,C)

(9) Andrea Bargnani (Tor – PF,C)

(10) Marc Gasol (Mem – C)

(11) David West (NO – PF)

(12) Russell Westbrook (OKC – PG)

Comments: Was I tempted by the chance to have the Gasol Bros. team up on my fantasy squad? Of course. But that wasn’t the only reason why I took Little Gasol here. I wanted either a powerhouse guard or another big man to complement Gasol and Lee, so when Ellis was taken my decision was obvious. I fully expect the younger Gasol to follow his brother’s footsteps into double-double territory this season. At this point, I feel close to invincible in rebounds and FG%. Duncan at No. 25 is about as high as you’ll see him go this season â€“ don’t follow suit. Jefferson and Horford are much better picks early in round three. Boozer at No. 29 was an auto-pick; with his injury and history of shaky health, it’d be wise to ignore him until rounds five or six in most drafts.

Round 4

(1) Derrick Rose (Chi – PG)

(2) Marcus Camby (Por – PF,C)

(3) Darren Collison (Ind – PG)

(4) Kevin Love (Min – PF,C)

(5) Aaron Brooks (Hou – PG)

(6) Nene Hilario (Den – PF,C)

(7) Stephen Jackson (Cha – SG,SF)

(8) Troy Murphy (NJ – PF,C)

(9) Joakim Noah (Chi – PF,C)

(10) Jason Richardson (Pho – SG,SF)

(11) Danilo Gallinari (NY – SF)

(12) Manu Ginobili (SA – SG)

Comments: While I was tempted to continue my binge on big men by taking Love or Nene, I opted to finally start on my backcourt with Collison. No. 39 overall seems almost perfect for him. He gives me everything I’ve been lacking so far â€“ threes, assists, steals â€“ without hurting my FG%. I loved the Gallinari pick at No. 47. I’m expecting him to finish the season with top 35 value.

Round 5

(1) Mo Williams (Cle – PG)

(2) LaMarcus Aldridge (Por – PF,C)

(3) Raymond Felton (NY – PG,SG)

(4) John Wall (Was – PG)

(5) Paul Pierce (Bos – SG,SF)

(6) Andrew Bogut (Mil – C)

(7) Rudy Gay (Mem – SF,PF)

(8) Antawn Jamison (Cle – SF,PF)

(9) Kevin Martin (Hou – SG)

(10) Gilbert Arenas (Was – PG,SG)

(11) Baron Davis (LAC – PG)

(12) Andray Blatche (Was – PF,C)

Comments: I was hunting for a three-point shooter and I found one in Arenas. With a penetrator like Wall, it won’t be hard for him to meet his career average of 2.1 threes per game. It was actually surprising to see him fall to No. 58, though I understand why. Wall went too high, given his likely drawbacks in FG%, turnovers and threes. If Oden makes any kind of decent comeback this year, Aldridge at No. 50 could turn out to be unwise. Bogut’s continuing arm concerns are really unappealing, and I’m going to avoid him at all costs this season.

Round 6

(1) Kevin Garnett (Bos – PF)

(2) Paul Millsap (Uta – PF)

(3) Anthony Randolph (NY – PF,C)

(4) Devin Harris (NJ – PG)

(5) Chris Kaman (LAC – C)

(6) Andrew Bynum (LAL – C)

(7) O.J. Mayo (Mem – SG)

(8) Ray Allen (Bos – SG)

(9) Channing Frye (Pho – PF,C)

(10) Jeff Green (OKC – SF,PF)

(11) Jrue Holiday (Phi – PG)

(12) Vince Carter (Orl – SG,SF)

Comments: I couldn’t resist Randolph here. The sky’s the limit for him in New York this season â€“ so long as he can stay healthy. He bolsters my rebounds, steals and blocks, and he’s a decent free-throw shooter, averaging 76 percent from the line in his first two seasons. KG is reportedly in fine shape this season, so I don’t have a problem with where he went. I hate the Bynum pick here. I’m assuming the owner hasn’t kept up on NBA news lately. I won’t be taking him in any of my leagues this season, no matter what. Frye and Holiday’s draft positions reflect optimism that I just don’t have.

Round 7

(1) Rashard Lewis (Orl – SF,PF)

(2) Eric Gordon (LAC – SG)

(3) Roy Hibbert (Ind – C)

(4) Trevor Ariza (NO – SG,SF)

(5) Jason Terry (Dal – PG,SG)

(6) Brandon Jennings (Mil – PG)

(7) Marcus Thornton (NO – SG)

(8) Caron Butler (Dal – SG,SF)

(9) Hedo Turkoglu (Pho – SG,SF)

(10) Andrei Kirilenko (Uta – SF,PF)

(11) Robin Lopez (Pho – PF,C)

(12) Samuel Dalembert (Sac – C)

Comments: As with Randolph, I liked the fact that AK-47 can help me in steals and blocks without hurting me anywhere else. But, as with Randolph, he also comes with a warning label about his health. With a starting job and a contract to play for, it’s a risk I’m happy to take here. I don’t like Terry this high, but I do like Turkoglu’s value this late in the draft. Lopez probably could’ve waited another round or two.

Round 8

(1) Luis Scola (Hou – PF,C)

(2) JaVale McGee (Was – PF,C)

(3) Lamar Odom (LAL – SF,PF)

(4) Emeka Okafor (NO – C)

(5) Jameer Nelson (Orl – PG)

(6) John Salmons (Mil – SG,SF)

(7) Blake Griffin (LAC – PF)

(8) Jamal Crawford (Atl – PG,SG)

(9) Elton Brand (Phi – PF,C)

(10) Anthony Morrow (NJ – SG,SF)

(11) Tyrus Thomas (Cha – PF)

(12) Brendan Haywood (Dal – C)

Comments: I really tried looking for a guard I liked, but I couldn’t let Odom slip past me. He thrives as a starter, which he’ll be so long as Bynum is out. Last season, Odom averaged about 12/12/4 along with 1 steal and 1 block in 38 games as a starter. I might try to sell high on him a few weeks into the season if it turns out I really need help in my backcourt. McGee at No. 86 is incredibly bullish given his still-unpolished game, and Haywood anywhere north of round 10 seems risky with Tyson Chandler gunning for his minutes.

Round 9

(1) Mike Miller (Mia – SG,SF)

(2) Yao Ming (Hou – C)

(3) Beno Udrih (Sac – PG)

(4) Andre Miller (Por – PG)

(5) Luol Deng (Chi – SF)

(6) Corey Maggette (Mil – SF,PF)

(7) Carl Landry (Sac – SF,PF)

(8) Al Harrington (Den – PF,C)

(9) Michael Beasley (Min – PF)

(10) Nicolas Batum (Por – SG,SF)

(11) Andris Biedrins (GS – C)

(12) Tony Parker (SA – PG)

Comments: Batum has the starting SF spot all but locked up in Portland with very little competition in his way, making him one of the biggest sleepers of the year. He’s an all-around threat and even made 1.2 threes in just 24:48 per game last season. Batum gives me more threes, strong shooting percentages, and also bolsters my steals and blocks. Miller will hit a lot of threes in Miami, but he can probably be had a bit later in most drafts. Yao’s draft position sounds about right. Deng will start the year off strong, but Boozer’s return will snuff that out. I love the Udrih pick here, since he has the starting PG job in Sac-town.

Round 10

(1) J.R. Smith (Den – SG,SF)

(2) Shawn Marion (Dal – SF,PF)

(3) J.J. Hickson (Cle – PF,C)

(4) Mike Conley (Mem – PG)

(5) Rodney Stuckey (Det – PG,SG)

(6) Anderson Varejao (Cle – PF,C)

(7) DeMarcus Cousins (Sac – PF,C)

(8) Greg Oden (Por – C)

(9) Jose Calderon (Tor – PG)

(10) Thaddeus Young (Phi – SF,PF)

(11) Mehmet Okur (Uta – C)

(12) George Hill (SA – PG,SG)

Comments: I was surprised that Hickson fell this low. He could start the year off slowly as the Cavs’ rotation is figured out, but he has monster potential in him. Okur, who already lost his starting job, shouldn’t be drafted at all in normal-sized leagues since his Achilles injury will keep him out until around December or January. I really dig Hill’s value this late in the draft

Round 11

(1) Reggie Williams (GS – SG,SF)

(2) Evan Turner (Phi – SG,SF)

(3) Darko Milicic (Min – PF,C)

(4) Ron Artest (LAL – SG,SF)

(5) Leandro Barbosa (Tor – PG,SG)

(6) Terrence Williams (NJ – SG,SF)

(7) Boris Diaw (Cha – SF,PF)

(8) Ben Gordon (Det – SG)

(9) Linas Kleiza (Tor – SG,SF)

(10) D.J. Augustin (Cha – PG)

(11) Rodrigue Beaubois (Dal – PG,SG)

(12) Drew Gooden (Mil – PF,C)

Comments: Another surprise. Augustin is the starting point guard in Charlotte and with Shaun Livingston already dealing with fluid in his knee, there’s a lot to like here. This was a solid round.

Round 12

(1) Wilson Chandler (NY – SF,PF)

(2) Josh Childress (Pho – SG,SF)

(3) Taj Gibson (Chi – PF)

(4) Amir Johnson (Tor – PF)

(5) Charlie Villanueva (Det – PF)

(6) Tiago Splitter (SA – SF,PF,C)

(7) Ramon Sessions (Cle – PG,SG)

(8) Jarrett Jack (Tor – PG,SG)

(9) DeMar DeRozan (Tor – SG,SF)

(10) Francisco Garcia (Sac – SG,SF)

(11) Luke Ridnour (Min – PG)

(12) Wesley Johnson (Min – SF)

Comments: What’s a synonym for “surprise”? Gibson will shoulder all the minutes he can bear until Boozer returns, and he showed last season that he’s no slouch. I’d probably try to sell high on him about a month in, but I wouldn’t mind if he remained on my team, given this draft position. Everyone’s in love with Splitter this year, and No. 138 is probably later than he’ll go in most drafts. Jack should’ve gone before Calderon.

Round 13

(1) Shane Battier (Hou – SF)

(2) Serge Ibaka (OKC – C)

(3) Tyson Chandler (Dal – C)

(4) Dorell Wright (GS – SG,SF)

(5) Jermaine O’Neal (Bos – C)

(6) Corey Brewer (Min – SG,SF)

(7) Kelenna Azubuike (NY – SG,SF)

(8) Richard Hamilton (Det – SG,SF)

(9) Tayshaun Prince (Det – SF,PF)

(10) Raja Bell (Uta – SG)

(11) Martell Webster (Min – SG,SF)

(12) Louis Williams (Phi – PG,SG)

Comments: Knowing that my team is probably lacking most in threes, I was happy to scoop up Bell with my last pick. He doesn’t have the strongest competition at SG in Utah and could easily average 1.5 threes per game as he lives off of catch-and-shoot opportunities courtesy of Williams and Jefferson.

My team:

1. Pau Gasol (LAL – PF,C)

2. David Lee (GS – PF,C)

3. Marc Gasol (Mem – C)

4. Darren Collison (Ind – PG)

5. Gilbert Arenas (Was – PG,SG)

6. Anthony Randolph (NY – PF,C)

7. Andrei Kirilenko (Uta – SF,PF)

8. Lamar Odom (LAL – SF,PF)

9. Nicolas Batum (Por – SG,SF)

10. J.J. Hickson (Cle – PF,C)

11. D.J. Augustin (Cha – PG)

12. Taj Gibson (Chi – PF)

13. Raja Bell (Uta – SG)

My probable starting lineup for the start of the season:

PG: Darren Collison

SG: Gilbert Arenas

G: Nicolas Batum

SF: Andrei Kirilenko

PF: Pau Gasol

F: Anthony Randolph

C: David Lee

C: Marc Gasol

Util: Lamar Odom

Util: J.J. Hickson

Bn: D.J. Augustin

Bn: Taj Gibson

Bn: Raja Bell

Final comments: I think my team has a good shot at rebounds, steals and blocks every week, and stands to be competitive in FG% and FT%. If I use my abundance of big men to deal for a three-point bomber, my squad should be spirited in that category as well. I usually take a “let the chips fall where they may” approach with points and turnovers. The only category I’m kind of throwing away is assists, but I’d be more than happy to take this fantasy squad into battle for the upcoming season.

