NBA Fantasy Basketball Head-to-Head Mock Draft Results

Just like last year, I’m responding a reader’s request for the results of a mock draft I participated in. It was for a head-to-head league with nine categories and 12 teams with 10 starting spots (PG, SG, G, SF, PF, F, C, C, Util, Util) and three bench spots.
Below is a list of the results, with my picks in bold and my final squad at the end. Each round is followed by some brief comments and reactions. It was a fun mock draft and I’m pretty happy with the players I got. Feel free to give me your take on the fantasy squad I’ve assembled for the 2010-11 season through this mock draft.
Round-by-round results
Round 1
(1) Kevin Durant (OKC – SF)
(2) LeBron James (Mia – SF)
(3) Chris Paul (NO – PG)
(4) Dirk Nowitzki (Dal – PF)
(5) Dwyane Wade (Mia – PG,SG)
(6) Deron Williams (Uta – PG)
(7) Kobe Bryant (LAL – SG)
(8) Amar’e Stoudemire (NY – PF,C)
(9) Dwight Howard (Orl – C)
(10) Pau Gasol (LAL – PF,C)
(11) Stephen Curry (GS – PG)
(12) Danny Granger (Ind – SF,PF)
Comments: I was amped to have Gasol fall to me at No. 10, especially with Andrew Bynum possibly out until December. The Spaniard is a beast whenever Bynum sits out and should start this season with gaudy numbers. Stoudemire at No. 8 smells like a reach, but the rest of this round pretty much followed the script.
Round 2
(1) Carmelo Anthony (Den – SF)
(2) Josh Smith (Atl – PF)
(3) David Lee (GS – PF,C)
(4) Rajon Rondo (Bos – PG)
(5) Steve Nash (Pho – PG)
(6) Brook Lopez (NJ – C)
(7) Gerald Wallace (Cha – SF,PF)
(8) Jason Kidd (Dal – PG)
(9) Chauncey Billups (Den – PG)
(10) Chris Bosh (Mia – PF,C)
(11) Andre Iguodala (Phi – SG,SF)
(12) Brandon Roy (Por – SG,SF)
Comments: I was really tempted to draft Lopez or Wallace here to strengthen my blocks, but I couldn’t pass up on Lee. Coach Don Nelson’s departure from the Warriors certainly leaves some question marks about how productive guys like Lee, Curry and Ellis will be this season, but I can’t see the former Knick putting up numbers that are any worse than they were last season, which he finished with first-round value. I’m happy that I can start off my team with two center-eligible players who are great free-throw shooters. I don’t think I’ll be worrying about rebounds for a while. Anthony and Rondo went a bit too high, and I’m not too optimistic about Iguodala this season. He’s going to be asked to expend more energy on defense and shoot fewer threes (though that could lift his FG%), and start more at the SG spot, where he’s struggled with turnovers and inconsistent play in the past.
Round 3
(1) Tim Duncan (SA – PF,C)
(2) Joe Johnson (Atl – SG,SF)
(3) Al Jefferson (Uta – PF,C)
(4) Al Horford (Atl – PF,C)
(5) Carlos Boozer (Chi – PF,C)
(6) Tyreke Evans (Sac – PG,SG)
(7) Monta Ellis (GS – PG,SG)
(8) Zach Randolph (Mem – PF,C)
(9) Andrea Bargnani (Tor – PF,C)
(10) Marc Gasol (Mem – C)
(11) David West (NO – PF)
(12) Russell Westbrook (OKC – PG)
Comments: Was I tempted by the chance to have the Gasol Bros. team up on my fantasy squad? Of course. But that wasn’t the only reason why I took Little Gasol here. I wanted either a powerhouse guard or another big man to complement Gasol and Lee, so when Ellis was taken my decision was obvious. I fully expect the younger Gasol to follow his brother’s footsteps into double-double territory this season. At this point, I feel close to invincible in rebounds and FG%. Duncan at No. 25 is about as high as you’ll see him go this season â€“ don’t follow suit. Jefferson and Horford are much better picks early in round three. Boozer at No. 29 was an auto-pick; with his injury and history of shaky health, it’d be wise to ignore him until rounds five or six in most drafts.
Round 4
(1) Derrick Rose (Chi – PG)
(2) Marcus Camby (Por – PF,C)
(3) Darren Collison (Ind – PG)
(4) Kevin Love (Min – PF,C)
(5) Aaron Brooks (Hou – PG)
(6) Nene Hilario (Den – PF,C)
(7) Stephen Jackson (Cha – SG,SF)
(8) Troy Murphy (NJ – PF,C)
(9) Joakim Noah (Chi – PF,C)
(10) Jason Richardson (Pho – SG,SF)
(11) Danilo Gallinari (NY – SF)
(12) Manu Ginobili (SA – SG)
Comments: While I was tempted to continue my binge on big men by taking Love or Nene, I opted to finally start on my backcourt with Collison. No. 39 overall seems almost perfect for him. He gives me everything I’ve been lacking so far â€“ threes, assists, steals â€“ without hurting my FG%. I loved the Gallinari pick at No. 47. I’m expecting him to finish the season with top 35 value.
Round 5
(1) Mo Williams (Cle – PG)
(2) LaMarcus Aldridge (Por – PF,C)
(3) Raymond Felton (NY – PG,SG)
(4) John Wall (Was – PG)
(5) Paul Pierce (Bos – SG,SF)
(6) Andrew Bogut (Mil – C)
(7) Rudy Gay (Mem – SF,PF)
(8) Antawn Jamison (Cle – SF,PF)
(9) Kevin Martin (Hou – SG)
(10) Gilbert Arenas (Was – PG,SG)
(11) Baron Davis (LAC – PG)
(12) Andray Blatche (Was – PF,C)
Comments: I was hunting for a three-point shooter and I found one in Arenas. With a penetrator like Wall, it won’t be hard for him to meet his career average of 2.1 threes per game. It was actually surprising to see him fall to No. 58, though I understand why. Wall went too high, given his likely drawbacks in FG%, turnovers and threes. If Oden makes any kind of decent comeback this year, Aldridge at No. 50 could turn out to be unwise. Bogut’s continuing arm concerns are really unappealing, and I’m going to avoid him at all costs this season.
Round 6
(1) Kevin Garnett (Bos – PF)
(2) Paul Millsap (Uta – PF)
(3) Anthony Randolph (NY – PF,C)
(4) Devin Harris (NJ – PG)
(5) Chris Kaman (LAC – C)
(6) Andrew Bynum (LAL – C)
(7) O.J. Mayo (Mem – SG)
(8) Ray Allen (Bos – SG)
(9) Channing Frye (Pho – PF,C)
(10) Jeff Green (OKC – SF,PF)
(11) Jrue Holiday (Phi – PG)
(12) Vince Carter (Orl – SG,SF)
Comments: I couldn’t resist Randolph here. The sky’s the limit for him in New York this season â€“ so long as he can stay healthy. He bolsters my rebounds, steals and blocks, and he’s a decent free-throw shooter, averaging 76 percent from the line in his first two seasons. KG is reportedly in fine shape this season, so I don’t have a problem with where he went. I hate the Bynum pick here. I’m assuming the owner hasn’t kept up on NBA news lately. I won’t be taking him in any of my leagues this season, no matter what. Frye and Holiday’s draft positions reflect optimism that I just don’t have.
Round 7
(1) Rashard Lewis (Orl – SF,PF)
(2) Eric Gordon (LAC – SG)
(3) Roy Hibbert (Ind – C)
(4) Trevor Ariza (NO – SG,SF)
(5) Jason Terry (Dal – PG,SG)
(6) Brandon Jennings (Mil – PG)
(7) Marcus Thornton (NO – SG)
(8) Caron Butler (Dal – SG,SF)
(9) Hedo Turkoglu (Pho – SG,SF)
(10) Andrei Kirilenko (Uta – SF,PF)
(11) Robin Lopez (Pho – PF,C)
(12) Samuel Dalembert (Sac – C)
Comments: As with Randolph, I liked the fact that AK-47 can help me in steals and blocks without hurting me anywhere else. But, as with Randolph, he also comes with a warning label about his health. With a starting job and a contract to play for, it’s a risk I’m happy to take here. I don’t like Terry this high, but I do like Turkoglu’s value this late in the draft. Lopez probably could’ve waited another round or two.
Round 8
(1) Luis Scola (Hou – PF,C)
(2) JaVale McGee (Was – PF,C)
(3) Lamar Odom (LAL – SF,PF)
(4) Emeka Okafor (NO – C)
(5) Jameer Nelson (Orl – PG)
(6) John Salmons (Mil – SG,SF)
(7) Blake Griffin (LAC – PF)
(8) Jamal Crawford (Atl – PG,SG)
(9) Elton Brand (Phi – PF,C)
(10) Anthony Morrow (NJ – SG,SF)
(11) Tyrus Thomas (Cha – PF)
(12) Brendan Haywood (Dal – C)
Comments: I really tried looking for a guard I liked, but I couldn’t let Odom slip past me. He thrives as a starter, which he’ll be so long as Bynum is out. Last season, Odom averaged about 12/12/4 along with 1 steal and 1 block in 38 games as a starter. I might try to sell high on him a few weeks into the season if it turns out I really need help in my backcourt. McGee at No. 86 is incredibly bullish given his still-unpolished game, and Haywood anywhere north of round 10 seems risky with Tyson Chandler gunning for his minutes.
Round 9
(1) Mike Miller (Mia – SG,SF)
(2) Yao Ming (Hou – C)
(3) Beno Udrih (Sac – PG)
(4) Andre Miller (Por – PG)
(5) Luol Deng (Chi – SF)
(6) Corey Maggette (Mil – SF,PF)
(7) Carl Landry (Sac – SF,PF)
(8) Al Harrington (Den – PF,C)
(9) Michael Beasley (Min – PF)
(10) Nicolas Batum (Por – SG,SF)
(11) Andris Biedrins (GS – C)
(12) Tony Parker (SA – PG)
Comments: Batum has the starting SF spot all but locked up in Portland with very little competition in his way, making him one of the biggest sleepers of the year. He’s an all-around threat and even made 1.2 threes in just 24:48 per game last season. Batum gives me more threes, strong shooting percentages, and also bolsters my steals and blocks. Miller will hit a lot of threes in Miami, but he can probably be had a bit later in most drafts. Yao’s draft position sounds about right. Deng will start the year off strong, but Boozer’s return will snuff that out. I love the Udrih pick here, since he has the starting PG job in Sac-town.
Round 10
(1) J.R. Smith (Den – SG,SF)
(2) Shawn Marion (Dal – SF,PF)
(3) J.J. Hickson (Cle – PF,C)
(4) Mike Conley (Mem – PG)
(5) Rodney Stuckey (Det – PG,SG)
(6) Anderson Varejao (Cle – PF,C)
(7) DeMarcus Cousins (Sac – PF,C)
(8) Greg Oden (Por – C)
(9) Jose Calderon (Tor – PG)
(10) Thaddeus Young (Phi – SF,PF)
(11) Mehmet Okur (Uta – C)
(12) George Hill (SA – PG,SG)
Comments: I was surprised that Hickson fell this low. He could start the year off slowly as the Cavs’ rotation is figured out, but he has monster potential in him. Okur, who already lost his starting job, shouldn’t be drafted at all in normal-sized leagues since his Achilles injury will keep him out until around December or January. I really dig Hill’s value this late in the draft
Round 11
(1) Reggie Williams (GS – SG,SF)
(2) Evan Turner (Phi – SG,SF)
(3) Darko Milicic (Min – PF,C)
(4) Ron Artest (LAL – SG,SF)
(5) Leandro Barbosa (Tor – PG,SG)
(6) Terrence Williams (NJ – SG,SF)
(7) Boris Diaw (Cha – SF,PF)
(8) Ben Gordon (Det – SG)
(9) Linas Kleiza (Tor – SG,SF)
(10) D.J. Augustin (Cha – PG)
(11) Rodrigue Beaubois (Dal – PG,SG)
(12) Drew Gooden (Mil – PF,C)
Comments: Another surprise. Augustin is the starting point guard in Charlotte and with Shaun Livingston already dealing with fluid in his knee, there’s a lot to like here. This was a solid round.
Round 12
(1) Wilson Chandler (NY – SF,PF)
(2) Josh Childress (Pho – SG,SF)
(3) Taj Gibson (Chi – PF)
(4) Amir Johnson (Tor – PF)
(5) Charlie Villanueva (Det – PF)
(6) Tiago Splitter (SA – SF,PF,C)
(7) Ramon Sessions (Cle – PG,SG)
(8) Jarrett Jack (Tor – PG,SG)
(9) DeMar DeRozan (Tor – SG,SF)
(10) Francisco Garcia (Sac – SG,SF)
(11) Luke Ridnour (Min – PG)
(12) Wesley Johnson (Min – SF)
Comments: What’s a synonym for “surprise”? Gibson will shoulder all the minutes he can bear until Boozer returns, and he showed last season that he’s no slouch. I’d probably try to sell high on him about a month in, but I wouldn’t mind if he remained on my team, given this draft position. Everyone’s in love with Splitter this year, and No. 138 is probably later than he’ll go in most drafts. Jack should’ve gone before Calderon.
Round 13
(1) Shane Battier (Hou – SF)
(2) Serge Ibaka (OKC – C)
(3) Tyson Chandler (Dal – C)
(4) Dorell Wright (GS – SG,SF)
(5) Jermaine O’Neal (Bos – C)
(6) Corey Brewer (Min – SG,SF)
(7) Kelenna Azubuike (NY – SG,SF)
(8) Richard Hamilton (Det – SG,SF)
(9) Tayshaun Prince (Det – SF,PF)
(10) Raja Bell (Uta – SG)
(11) Martell Webster (Min – SG,SF)
(12) Louis Williams (Phi – PG,SG)
Comments: Knowing that my team is probably lacking most in threes, I was happy to scoop up Bell with my last pick. He doesn’t have the strongest competition at SG in Utah and could easily average 1.5 threes per game as he lives off of catch-and-shoot opportunities courtesy of Williams and Jefferson.
My team:
1. Pau Gasol (LAL – PF,C)
2. David Lee (GS – PF,C)
3. Marc Gasol (Mem – C)
4. Darren Collison (Ind – PG)
5. Gilbert Arenas (Was – PG,SG)
6. Anthony Randolph (NY – PF,C)
7. Andrei Kirilenko (Uta – SF,PF)
8. Lamar Odom (LAL – SF,PF)
9. Nicolas Batum (Por – SG,SF)
10. J.J. Hickson (Cle – PF,C)
11. D.J. Augustin (Cha – PG)
12. Taj Gibson (Chi – PF)
13. Raja Bell (Uta – SG)
My probable starting lineup for the start of the season:
PG: Darren Collison
SG: Gilbert Arenas
G: Nicolas Batum
SF: Andrei Kirilenko
PF: Pau Gasol
F: Anthony Randolph
C: David Lee
C: Marc Gasol
Util: Lamar Odom
Util: J.J. Hickson
Bn: D.J. Augustin
Bn: Taj Gibson
Bn: Raja Bell
Final comments: I think my team has a good shot at rebounds, steals and blocks every week, and stands to be competitive in FG% and FT%. If I use my abundance of big men to deal for a three-point bomber, my squad should be spirited in that category as well. I usually take a “let the chips fall where they may” approach with points and turnovers. The only category I’m kind of throwing away is assists, but I’d be more than happy to take this fantasy squad into battle for the upcoming season.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Nice steal on gettin Gil in the middle of the draft. I think he’ll play well with Wall. I’d take Holiday higher than he’s been goin for cuz he gives you a little of everything and is still underrated in terms of assists and steals.
I noticed Demarcus Cousins is in the 10th round of your draft. How do you think he’ll do this season(fantasy-wise)?
@K Dizzle: Round 10 for Cousins sounds about right, but I wouldn’t go any higher than that. There’s still a good chance he’ll come off the bench in Sacramento and that frontcourt isn’t exactly shallow. I think 14/8 with a nice mix of assists, steals and blocks isn’t too much to expect.
I’ve been waiting for this all summer . . thanks man!
Pau Gasol is your first pick ? You took a lot of chances on some of the players you chose. No offence, but your team is mediocre at best.
I think that is a decent team. I do more roto leagues but one H2H every year. Solid team in REB, BLK. Above avg in Steals & FG. FT is pretty good. But the team seems low in 3s, points and assists.
From your draft position, hat may have been your best strategy but where do you expect to get the 5th category for wins, and usually you want 6 stronger categories in the regular season. Not accusing, just wondering.
So excited! My draft is this Saturday!!
Few questions:
1. I saw you took Taj Gibson over Amir Johnson TOR. How do you think Amir will do given he will hopefully have ample opportunities?
2. Did you consider Rose in the 3rd? and where did you have the most difficult decision and with which players?
3. I like your 6,7,8,9 picks (where leagues are won). Everyone seems high on A. Randolph. I would have taken just one of AK or Batum. So my Q is what do you think about the 4 people after your AK pick? I like all of them. McGee/Lopez being my favorite.
Thanks, good post!
Doc,
I am in a keeper league. I can’t remember if it is a 3 player or 5 player. If we keep the player, we have to give up a pick in the round we selected him in the previous year. I got Stephen Curry in the 12th round last year so that is an obvious keeper. The others I am considering are
1st round – Nowitzki
2nd round – Deron Williams
4th round – Josh Smith
5th round – David Lee
11th round – Aaron Brooks
and I also got Andray Blatche on waivers I can keep.
I won the league so my picks are at the end of odd numbered rounds and beginning of even numbered rounds. What is the top 3 and what is the top 5? Thanks
@LGH
Congrats on winning! Nice team and good pick ups from what I see!
If you are at the end of the draft list, I would keep Dirk and Deron! There is no way you will get both those guys in regular leagues now as they both go 1st round (one early one mid-late).
If it is a 5 keeper league, which is huge, I would add DLee and Brooks.
But it is fun to have a new team :)
Way to go!
@PB Jung: I think you pretty much summed it up. Besides threes and assists, I like my chances and think I can compete in FG%, FT%, rebounds, steals and blocks, which make for five cats. Given my attitude toward points and turnovers (i.e., I usually don’t pay attention to them), I’m content with seeing how the first two weeks play out and see whether or not points can be my sixth strong category.
1. I like Johnson’s chances at relevance this season. I’m still not sure if he can rebound/block enough to really put him over the top. But late in most drafts, he’ll be a good pick.
2. As much venom as I get for saying this, I’m not going to take Rose anywhere north of mid to late round four at the earliest. I know he’ll be gone by then in most drafts, but I have a hard time believing he’ll suddenly hit threes on a consistent basis. I also think his scoring and rebounding have very little headroom once Boozer returns. Picking Marc Gasol in round three took some time to commit to, mostly because my head told me it was a bit early for him. But knowing that nabbing him there would help me to easily fill in the two-center requirement and nail down some categories was what swung me in his direction. The same goes with Odom in round eight. I don’t have any doubt he’ll return that value, but I really needed some guard help. I considered taking Jamal Crawford to help my threes, but he’s just not all that sexy, and neither are Jameer Nelson, John Salmons or Anthony Morrow. I was banking on Udrih the next round, but was fine with Batum.
3. I’m digging Lopez this season, too, but I’m just not comfortable taking him that early. He’ll be solid though. I also like Dalembert this season and think he has a shot at returning enough value to justify that pick position, but the Kings’ frontcourt is kind of crowded. Scola will be Scola — solid with Yao, more solid if Yao goes down again. I’m still not sold on McGee being much more than a blocking machine, so I thought that was a bit high for him, but I understand.
Good questions!
@Let’s Go Hawks: Nice. Including Curry, and given that you lose the pick in the round that you took the player in, I’d go with:
Curry, D-Will, Brooks, Lee and Nowitzki, though I wouldn’t be adamantly against taking Smith instead of Diggler as No. 5.
Good point on the two centers! It is a must. You don’t want to be looking for a weak replacement in that spot. I feel like there are a lot of mid draft round players that will get a solid number of rebounds for you though.
Speaking more roto:
I completely agree with you on Rose. I can see an uptick in points, especially with Boozer out 6-8 weeks (and hopefully more confidence from FIBA). But Rose is not worth a 3rd or 4th round pick in a 9-cat. If Rose is there where he was drafted in your league, I may consider ONLY on the basis of trade bait later on. That is why I asked for your opinion on how he would do. People get blinded easily by points and assists, the only things Rose does (just look at TParker). Also, I feel like there is a greater drop off in PGs (more specificially assists) than there are in Centers/rebounds.
If I drafted to keep my team, I would not go Rose or Westbrook.
I would love your thoughts on:
1. Michael Beasley
2. Blake Griffin
3. Jrue Holiday
4. Devin Harris
Thanks Doc.
Thoughts on these following players in a points league?
1. Stephen Curry – 1st round
2. Brandon Roy – 2nd round
3. Horford and Bargnani in 3rd
4. Camby and Ginobili in 4th (seemed way too early)
5. Felton (what’s your estimate on his production?) – 5th
6. Bynum/Allen (how will they produce and will injuries be a problem?) – 6th
7. Beasley (how will his production look like) in 9th
8. Stuckey and Hickson (what will their numbers look like) in 10th.
@PB Jung:
1. Michael Beasley: I’ve never been crazy about him, and him being in Minny doesn’t change that for me. Whether he plays PF or SF, there’s a good chance of a timeshare of sorts for him (and Kevin Love, potentially). He’s pretty two-dimensional (points, rebounds) to begin with, so I’m not high on him this season.
2. Blake Griffin: He’s a big question mark. By all accounts he’s at full speed, but his health won’t be a non-factor until he plays at least most of this season. He won’t score or rebound for the Clippers, but he’ll be decent. Just watch his FT%.
3. Jrue Holiday: I’m not sold on him, but he’ll get plenty of minutes to change my mind. With word that Evan Turner will play some PG, and with the talented Lou Williams on that bench drooling for playing time, Holiday might not have as much upside as many think.
4. Devin Harris: He definitely has more offensive weapons, namely three-point shooters, to kick it out to this season, which is great. The two major concerns are his broken relationship with the Nets and coach Avery Johnson, and his health.
@Duck: Depends on the points system, but I’d say everyone seems about right except for Bynum. Ginobili will always seem too early if you draft him before the 50s, but he always manages to return at least top 40 value. Camby will be fine so long as Oden continues to struggle with his body. Even with Oden playing, Camby will be good at what he does. Allen will be fine this season and could benefit from the extra inside forces that might open the floor up a bit. As I mentioned in the previous comment, I’m not too optimistic about Beasley — 15 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Stl is all I expect from him. I don’t think Stuckey will be too much different from last season. Hickson’s numbers are hard to predict, but if he gets a starting role (which he should, eventually), I think 12.5 Pts, 7.5 Reb, 1 Blk is a conservative starting point, while 15/9/1.5 is certainly possible.
In Draft order here’s what I’m running this year…
PAUL (2nd pick in snake draft)
T.EVANS
B.ROY
DUNCAN
BOGUT (yes a risk)
KAMAN
HOLIDAY
MORROW
ODOM (thank u Bynum)
M.MILLER (3’s)
HICKSON
B.MILLER (24mins per game til Yao falls over)
B.GORDON (comeback season… more 3’s)
@Fertsy: Depending on your scoring setting, you’ve got a pretty solid team. Tons of health risks early on with Bogut (as you’ve noted), and to a lesser extent, Roy and Paul. I’m not sold on Evans that high, but again, it depends on the scoring settings. I’m surprised you took Brad before Ben, but if Yao goes down, Miller will be decent. (You just have to hope Dampier doesn’t sign with Houston). Good going with Odom and Hickson.
hey doc,
can i get your thought on jeff teague and marco belinelli in really deep leagues?
@Z: I think Teague will eventually have value in normal-sized leagues well before the middle of the season. Bibby’s games as the starting PG are numbered, so in deep leagues he’ll make for a great pick.
Belinelli is appealing, too, but Marcus Thornton is no slouch. I suspect there will be many games where they will share time, or when the hot hand will get more minutes.
In really deep leagues (which I’m assuming to mean 16+ teams), both will make for good pickups. The fact that you’ve got your eye on them is a good sign.
@Doc Thanks for the feedback Doc
We’re in a standard h2h 9 cat comp… Never had such close picks b4 ( 23,26 then 47, 50 etc) so it did throw me off and I just went for what I thought was best player available to start then tried to fill in the gaps.
After my B.Miller pick, Chuck V & Dunleavy were taken as we all 4got about Gordon after his poor season… Here’s hoping Damp signs in Phoenix or T-Dot
Hey Doc,
I got offered Holiday + Salmons for Mayo and Dorell Wright, should I do it?
@Kevin H: If you’re in need of assists and don’t care much for the threes you’d lose, go for it. Otherwise, you might want to turn away. I’d rather have Mayo than Salmons, but Holiday has more reliable upside compared with Wright, so it’s a pretty fair deal overall. It boils down to whether or not you want another solid PG, and if you’re OK with the stat swaps mentioned above.