NBA Fantasy Finals: 1998 Bulls vs. 2007 Spurs

Yesterday we posted our first NBA Fantasy Finals matchup, pitting the ’95 Magic (Shaq and Penny) against the ’08 Lakers (Kobe and Kobe).

In case you missed it the first time, this has nothing to do with the stat-driven “fantasy basketball” you play online. We’re taking NBA Finals teams throughout history and pitting them against each other to see what you think would happen. Assume both lineups are healthy, and the older team gets homecourt. Today it’s MJ vs. TD …

1998 CHICAGO BULLS (62-20)

G – Ron Harper (9.3 ppg)

G – Michael Jordan (28.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg)

F – Scottie Pippen (19.1 ppg, 5.8 apg)

F – Dennis Rodman (4.7 ppg, 15 rpg)

C – Luc Longley (11.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg)

Bench – Toni Kukoc, Steve Kerr, Jason Caffey, Scott Burrell, Randy Brown

Coach – Phil Jackson

2007 SAN ANTONIO SPURS (58-24)

G – Tony Parker (18.6 ppg, 5.5 apg)

G – Manu Ginobili (16.5 ppg)

F – Bruce Bowen (6.2 ppg)

F – Tim Duncan (20 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 2.4 bpg)

C – Fabricio Oberto (4.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg)

Bench – Robert Horry, Michael Finley, Brent Barry, Franciso Elson, Jacque Vaughn

Coach – Gregg Popovich

Who would win a best-of-seven series?