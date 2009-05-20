NBA Fantasy Finals: 1998 Bulls vs. 2007 Spurs

Yesterday we posted our first NBA Fantasy Finals matchup, pitting the ’95 Magic (Shaq and Penny) against the ’08 Lakers (Kobe and Kobe).
In case you missed it the first time, this has nothing to do with the stat-driven “fantasy basketball” you play online. We’re taking NBA Finals teams throughout history and pitting them against each other to see what you think would happen. Assume both lineups are healthy, and the older team gets homecourt. Today it’s MJ vs. TD …
1998 CHICAGO BULLS (62-20)
G – Ron Harper (9.3 ppg)
G – Michael Jordan (28.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg)
F – Scottie Pippen (19.1 ppg, 5.8 apg)
F – Dennis Rodman (4.7 ppg, 15 rpg)
C – Luc Longley (11.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg)
Bench – Toni Kukoc, Steve Kerr, Jason Caffey, Scott Burrell, Randy Brown
Coach – Phil Jackson
2007 SAN ANTONIO SPURS (58-24)
G – Tony Parker (18.6 ppg, 5.5 apg)
G – Manu Ginobili (16.5 ppg)
F – Bruce Bowen (6.2 ppg)
F – Tim Duncan (20 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 2.4 bpg)
C – Fabricio Oberto (4.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg)
Bench – Robert Horry, Michael Finley, Brent Barry, Franciso Elson, Jacque Vaughn
Coach – Gregg Popovich
Who would win a best-of-seven series?
Yikes, tough one,
Spurs have inside advantage, Bulls have outside advantage.
Parker would cause problems for Harper, even MJ.
Rodman would do a decent job on Duncan.
Pippen and Bowen would get into a fight.
Kukoc and Ginobli would be the most even matchup.
Advantage-MJ
NO ONE ON THIS TEAM, even Bowen, would contain him.
Spurs only win 1. Bulls in 5.
Spurs of course hehe this voting is going to go me , ranger and thats whats up vs the world. I like 99 spurs better for this with the admiral and td vs poor longley.
Homecourt would be important whoever thinks rodman has a chance vs td just needs to lookup the few games they played head to head its like bosh was guardind td. Bowen would at least piss jordan off a couple of times or at least try to injure him. Harper cant stop parker but the spurs have nothing for pippen since jordan is getting his pts anyways i rather have bowen on pip and let jordan score 40. Is manu healthy dime???
Ian-wut are the numbers of Rodman vs Duncan?
Lol huckle its true bowen and pip would prob fight
they are a bit higher than his career avgs i think the rebs he out rebounded him also but of course this includes a double or triple overtime game and i think they only played twice with rodman in chicago.
If someone remembers exactly if they played after in one of those weird comebacks please post but they shouldnt count since rodman wasnt the same so all we have is a two game sample from the 98 season.
interesting. Hard to tell from those 2 games. Older Duncan 10 years later may be the difference to give Rodman the advantage.
bulls baby, TP aint going nowhere wit pippen guarding em… MJ will give bowen hell, better believe dat… bulls 4-1
bulls in 6 or 7.
man i wish duncan went up against rodman of the 90’s. that would have been a hell of a fight.
I’d take the bulls in 6 games at the most. M.J. is still M.J. and NOBODY on the spurs is slowing him down. Bruce Bowen was a good defender but not THAT good. Pippen would do a very adequate job on slowing down Ginobili if M.J. decided not to take the challenge himself, or Pippen could use his length to apprehend Tony Parker’s drives. The only advantage the Spurs have is T.D. down low. Dennis Rodman in 98 would use mind games and all-out hustle to at least make Duncan work for his points. See what Rodman did to Karl Malone (who wasnt chopped liver back in the 90s)? The 98 bulls have TOO much for the 07 spurs with 2 of the 50 greatest players ever (including THE BEST) and maybe the greatest rebounder ever.
Bulls all day. One word: Jordan.
huck
sorry made a mistake the one that scored whenever was the admiral i had them mixed up td avged around 18ppg in those two game but 17 boards to go with them and he held rodman to 2ppg hehehehe. thats why i said the 99 team had a better chance because of robinson vs longley match up.
i think a 10 year duncan would be better still not over the hill and with more experience no?? look what happened at deke and martin vs duncan in the finals and both are great defenders.
that dude
the bulls can win in 5 sure but no way pippen stays in front of parker of course jordan would give anyone hell but its kinda one sided manu and td would also get theirs.
There is no way that bulls team loses to anyone. Bulls in 6.
Depends on home court advantage, but I would bet on the Spurs either way.
@ karizmatic
yea. i take bulls in 5
How about the ’03 Spurs instead – their bench would have been deeper with Stephen Jackson and Malik Rose, plus it would make a great matchup with the Admiral in his last year.
Spurs in 6
Mike versus any of Timmy teams, any single one of them.
Mike Bulls all day long.
chicago for this one. not even as close as we might think. san antone’s tough, but the bulls w/ mike, scottie and dennis??? w/ the bench they had that year playing solid too? yeah, i’m thinking bulls in 5. spurs might win game 2, but thats about as close as i see this one going. come on, mike would LOVE to put timmy, manu, tp and especially bowen on ice. lol
This is a very hard question. I think it goes Bulls in 7 with Mike hitting the clutch shot. I think every game would come down to the wire with Rob Horry hitting some key shots. Both of these teams were killer defenders. But Jordan would eat everyone on that team and so would Pip. But then you would have Duncan who the bulls would double and force to pass. I say it would come down to the bulls having home court advantage. And lets not forget the playoffs weren’t as soft back in 98′ you could still get physical.
I agree, 03 Spurs over the 98 Bulls. The 07 Spurs got lucky, they had severely weakened competition. They were better in 05 and 03. I don’t say 99 because Ginobili and Parker weren’t on the squad. 03 had Robinson as well as those 2, plus so much more (although the 05 team was solid outside of Nazr Mohammed)
I say the Bulls in 6. Who defends Jordan? Bowen? Ok, then who defends Pip? Or vice versa, take your pick. Bulls had the 3 headed center (Longley, Wennington,can’t recall the third) with plenty of fouls to spare for Duncan. Rodman also will play Duncan tough and make him work. Kukoc vs Ginobli is somewhat a wash, slight edge to Ginobli but not series changing. Parker will be a problem, but not insurmountable. Remember this version of the Bulls dynasty had to go through Shaq, Mourning, Mutombo, Malone,Ewing, so they saw their share of dominant big men.
bulls would crush the spurs. rodman would cancel out TD down low. pippen and MJ would more than match up w/ TP and gino. but can the spurs guard MJ and pip? i doubt it.
Bulls in 6
I’ll take the Spurs in 7.
You’re fooling yourself if you think that Pip or Jordan could stop TP. They wouldn’t even guard him. That would leave one of the two to guard Bowen who only beats you if you help off him.
I also think Bowen could do an ok job on Jordan cause by ’98 he was much more of a jump shooter.
The Spurs play D where they gang up on the best players and try to make the role players score and I don’t think Rodman, Tony, Longly, & Harper could score enough.
I know, I’m crazy.
the bulls.
but i would like the matchup more when TD was still gettin near quadruple doubels
fight me:
[zo33.mybrute.com]
Spurs would win in 6, to much defense and to much Timmy!
Bulls take it in like 6.
I do believe however if it was the 96-97 Bulls it would be Chicago probably in a sweep.
But if you pit the 98 Bulls against the 03 Spurs, it’ll be a lot harder to Judge.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t Stephen Jackson, Big Dog and David Robinson on that squad along with Manu, TP and TD? I think that was the sickest Spurs team ever.
Now, the 03 Spurs vs the 96-97 Bulls. Who takes it?
@dragonyeuw
The third center was Will Perdue, and I’m sorry Timmy fans, Rodman would have given Tim Duncan an incredibly hard time. He wouldn’t have gotten his average against Rodman especially not in rebounds which completely changes the game.
To answer my own question, Bulls is 6 like they always finish the Finals.
Bulls in 6…Rodman would be one of the few Pf’s to give Timmy problems, not only in defending him but he would get in his head. Duncan will still get his but it wont be as quality. bowen would be put on MJ, and wont slow him down, which moves ginobili to Pippen where he is outmatched and TP is just too small for Ron. you can stick MJ on TP, Pippen on Ginobili and Harper on Bowen because Bowen isnt really an offensive threat and and they could pull Ron into double teams. longley would actually bully oberto. i think the benches are even.
That about sums it up Chaos. Pippen would have switched every now and then and played TP just to stay in front of him and direct him whichever direction he was weakest in going…probably left.
Bulls in 5.
The Spurs were VERY good, but we’re talking about one of the best teams of all time, if not THE best.
Yeah, TD would score 30-something per night, but MJ would eat GinÃ³bili alive and Harper was a great defender at the PG position.
And the brilliance of Toni Kukoc alone gives the Bulls the bench advantage.
OOOOOOH, good matchup. This is tough one to call. Since I’m biased, I’m going with MJ and the Bulls. Pippen could shut down anyone on the Spurs (except Duncan), Rodman on TD, MJ shuts down Ginobili… But the thing I always liked about the Spurs is how they can play the slow-down game, and the run-and-gun game. Still…the Bulls had MJ and in the end, that ALWAYS made the difference.
Y’all really think Mike would let his squad lose? Geeeeeeetdafuckouttahere
Karizmatic
Td avged 17 rbg vs rodman and those mind games wont work vs timmy why are the people picking the bulls sayin td will be cancelled out?? Isnt that like sayin jordan would be cancelled by bowen?? Its not happening those type of players are unstoppable but i like the 03 spurs for this one most posts for either team make sense except the rodman stopping duncan part. Rodman didnt stop malone and kemp , td is a harder match up.
03 spurs with td at his quadruple double best would give the bulls a better series than my pick of the 99 team
Ian,
I see a good matchup, I see what ur sayin.
bulls swept a Shaq led 60-win magic team in 96, they would sweep the spurs here
Bulls in 6….even at SAN Ann. Jordan on park… pip on manu… TD get his.. but not in every game. Rodman was a good defender with two great help defenders.. and tp isn’t a great outside shooter. he’d hurt ya wit some shots, but just can’t sink enough to keep bulls honest on d. both pip and Jordan get theirs easy. I mean they have lots of experiance wit big men….hakeem, barkley, malone, ewing, shaq, alonzo, kemp, cwebb just about every type of bigs there is.
AJ and Matt B,
Spurs would not beat the Bulls teams. NO way in any way shape or form.
ANYONE commenting on this article will think aj is FOOLISH for saying Bowen may do an ok job on MJ.
MJ is the EXCEPTION in almost anything regarding basketball. MJ’s jumper is as potent as his drives to the basket. this ain’t no Kobe or Wade shooting jumpers, its MICHAEL JORDAN.
Bowen is a weenie, and he is definitely not John Starks or Nick Anderson, much less Joe Dumars. MJ is too good of a player.
Parker would have the greatest chance of any Spur to be an effective player on a consistent basis, Ginobli would be SHUTDOWN by Pippen, and Duncan would get frustrated with Rodman (remember Karl Malone, former MVP, Dream Teamer, and one of the 50 Greatest Players?-even HE got fed up with Rodman, and Duncan is only 2 inches taller than Malone).
Bulls in 5 still. on ANY SPUR CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM.
This is Michael Jordan were talking about here…NO WAY he lets his team lose no matter the situation… Bulls in 6.
MJ n PIP…ALL DAY.
Jordan led Bulls versus any team, past, present, and future! Go get them, Mike!
The question team: Which of Mike team is the most dangerous? I like the squad that won against Phoenix.
ok we all know the spurs win in the backcourt, Jordan and Pippen are just better than Parker and Ginobli, they are bigger more athletic and just better.
Front Court, Rodman is possibly the best defensive player of all time. And he could and did gaurd anybody, Shaq, Malone, Barkly, Admiral, Ewing, Magic etc. Timmy would score but not enough and effeciently against rodman to win a series. And Rodman is a nightmare for Timmy, Strong, intense, Atheltic, and Smart as hell. He rarely got in foul trouble.
Bulls in 5
@ huckle,
I’m not going to argue against Jordan about anything. He is the best. By saying Bowen would do ok, that meant Jordan wouldn’t be driving and creating on Bowen too much. Bowen was tough. You look pretty FOOLISH undermining Bowen when comparing him to Starks and Anderson. Any player shooting J’s all game every game gives the other team a better chance than a Jordan or Kobe or DWade driving and creating and getting to the line.
You’re also pretty nutso thinking TD is like Malone. TD probably would get his every game w/in the offense. He was too efficient to be bothered by someone so much smaller.
Just creating some counter arguments is all.
i say dime picked the worst year for the spurs to match up these 2 teams. put any other spurs championship team and spurs win or at least a bit closer but 07 IMO was realatively weak solely due to duncans age. i put the 99 spurs against ANY TEAM in a 7 game series, and the 03 spurs not that far behind but 07 IMO was the weakest of the 4 titles.
LMAO at ian, i am surprised the spurs have gotten even a single game out of any of the other haters around this place.
coo, no hard feelings wit the comments, always up for a good one.
on MJ-I mentioned Starks and Anderson cuz I think they are better defenders than Bowen. They gave Jordan the most problems due to a combo of strength, size, and smarts. I think Bowen is okay, but in his day he did way more handcheckin. Starks and Anderson were able to move their feet better, plus they are better offensively which may force Jordan to use more energy than he would on Bowen (all I’ve seen Bowen do is shoot corner 3s, pretty sure MJ could take that away from him). I will still stick to Jordan being really effective even with the jumpers, and being the all-time leading scorer in playoff history, I would say the Spurs would need more than Bowen.
on Duncan-to make it a little more clearer for myself n u, I mentioned Malone cuz of how great of a player he was, and as tough physically and mentally he was, he did get into with Rodman alot. Duncan, thru out his career, has had occasions where (like vs the Lakers during their 3 championsip ring yrs) he was mentally broken down, his shots were goin, and his confidence was shaken. In this particular series, I believe Rodman of ’98, with the helpside of Longley and Kukoc and Pippen, could contain Duncan of ’07. Duncan can have good games, but him 10 yrs into his career would have his body bruised by The Worm )(the Cavs had NO ONE that could guard Duncan in ’07).
Yeah it would be closer than people think. It’s essentially the best shooting guard of alltime vs. the best power foward of alltime. But the reason I went with the Bulls is the home court advantage, Mikes clutch, and Pippen – this is the biggest one. There is a reason the Bulls won all those chips and it has a big deal to do with the defense of Pippen. I think even Phil said it.
huck
duncan is bothered by long players like camby not the physical ones like rodman duncan will get his pts ill say it easy. jordan would out play manu but you cant say manu isnt doing anything back. comon you are sayin that the bulls defensive players will stop the spurs stars but the spurs defensive players have no chance against the bulls??? every star is getting theirs in this series.
ranger
im surprise more than three votes but its true what some of the comments say about the 03 spurs being better since they had the same 3 allstars plus the admiral , rose and jackson.
AJ-
let me add a stat to that MJ only shooting jumpshots argument. MJ averaged close to TEN free-throw attempts during the playoffs that year. that stat alone doesn’t mean he just settled and put up 15 ft fadeways all game.
He also shot 46% from the field was well, so he hurt ANYONE from ANYWHERE on the floor.
@rangerjohn — It was tough picking between the ’07 and ’05 Spurs, but I picked ’07 because that’s when Parker and Ginobili were at their best as a backcourt. I think Duncan is Duncan, whether it’s ’99 or ’07. Plus Horry was still at a stage where he was dangerous, Bowen was still an elite defender (he did as good as you could expect against LeBron that year), and Finley would still bang on you. It could have gone either way, though. Although the ’03 team had Robinson, Parker was just getting started then.