NBA Fantasy Finals: 2004 Pistons vs. 1994 Knicks

To clarify: Our NBA Fantasy Finals have nothing to do with the stat-driven “fantasy basketball” you play online. We’re taking NBA Finals teams throughout history and pitting them against each other to see what you think would happen. Assume both lineups are healthy, and the older team gets homecourt. Today it’s Ewing vs. Big Ben in their primes …
2004 DETROIT PISTONS (54-28)
G – Chauncey Billups (16.9 ppg, 5.7 apg)
G – Rip Hamilton (17.6 ppg)
F – Tayshaun Prince (10.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg)
F – Rasheed Wallace (13.7 ppg, 7 rpg, 2 bpg)
C – Ben Wallace (9.5 ppg, 12.4 rpg, 3 bpg)
Bench – Corliss Williamson, Elden Campbell, Lindsey Hunter, Mike James, Mehmet Okur
Coach – Larry Brown
1994 NEW YORK KNICKS (57-25)
G – Derek Harper (8.6 ppg, 4.4 apg)
G – John Starks (19 ppg, 5.6 apg)
F – Charles Smith (10.4 ppg)
F – Charles Oakley (11.8 ppg, 11.8 rpg)
C – Patrick Ewing (24.5 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 2.7 bpg)
Bench – Anthony Mason, Greg Anthony, Hubert Davis, Herb Williams, Anthony Bonner
Coach – Pat Riley
Who would win a best-of-seven series?
You guys are coming up with some sick matchups. I choose the Pistons because when they were motivated they played beautifully as a team. Meanwhile Billups was even more clutch than he is now, and ‘Sheed was pretty great that season. Gotta think big Ben could cause Ewing some problems too. But really the Knicks have a toughness advantage . . . maybe Pistons in 7?
Dagomar’s right. This is a tough one. Oakley and Mason were really tough to handle back then. they had real power and strength. Seemed like they got all the boards. Harper was a real good defensive guy. But I dont see them keeping up with Billups and Rip, especially Rip around all those screens. Granted, Oakley and Mason would probably break Tayshaun trying to set up those screens.. but Rasheed and Tayshaun could take those guys outside and drain their 3’s… Ewing would score at will on Benny Wallace just on height alone, unless Sheed guards him, which would probably result in technicals. multiple technicals.
there would probably be a few missed games due to suspensions in this one LOL
Tough one to call, but I think the Pistons better outside shooting and guard play would win it for them. in a tough 7.
Knicks in 7. Dime—when are you going to pit the 2002 Kings vs someone? Best non title winning team in the last 10 years (my opinion).
Knicks in 5. Knicks were alot tougher and unless detroit shot lights out for the whole series there’s no way they’d win. They do not have a consistent low post inside force on that team. Mason could have guarded Rip, no problem and with the rules back then Rip would have been getting bumped off those screens. Harper and Billups would’ve been a wash, Ewing over Ben hands down, Starks, Anthony and Hubert could have balanced anything Prince would’ve given Detroit. Oakley wins versus Big Nasty. And last but certainly not least, please don’t make the same mistake Riley made back then which is DON’T FORGET ABOUT ROLANDO BLACKMAN!!!!!
any one know when the next issue comes out for may ?
Does anyone else think Brandon Jennings looks like Booger Smith?
Yeah this one is really hard especially because the Knicks get home court advantage. But I have to give the edge to the Pistons because they took down that Laker Dynasty the year they had four hall of famers. So if Big Ben was able to hold Shaq, Ewing would be no problem. I think that New York team even had Doc Rivers. But Ewing was also setting records in blocks that year. I think it would ultimately come down to the Knicks not being able to score enough points. If Kobe couldn’t get off there is no way Starks get his. Remeber this Detroit team would play they impenetrable 3-2 zone with Tayshaun at the top and force you to shoot contested jumpers with Ben cleaning any mistakes. I don’t think this Knicks team had the fire power.
Knicks in 5.
I know, i know the Pistons almost sweep a team full of stars, but that Laker team is dysfunctional and has chemistry issues even before the Finals began. Yall know that shit.
The Knick are a bunch of motherfuckers who will stand by each other, even if that means breaking the teeth of the opposing team’s frontline. One of the baddest, meanest, kickass frontlines ever versus the 2004 Pistons? Yeah they had Sheed but come on, against Mason and Oakley? Really?
It will be over early. In 5 games to be precise.
If freaking Starks hit his shots, no problemo!
If Riley didn’t forget about Blackman, Davis, Doc, and others! Starks was gunning, Ewing should have said something!
02 Kings, aren’t these articles about teams that at least made it to the finals?
Who is gonna write an article about the team that ALMOST made it to the big game?
Sorry man…nobody is writing about the 08 Spurs who made it to the WCF either.
I remember Mason, that BOY was ugly! Against Houston, he was dubbed The Nightmare with good reasons!
2002 Kings would have whipped ANY Jordan lead championship teams! Are you happy now?
Bibby -Harper/Pippen/Paxson
Christie – Jordan
Peja-Pippen
CWebb-Grant or Rodman.
Divac/Miller – Longley or Parish
Bring out the brooooooooooooooommmmmmmm, Bulls Fans. Chicaog would celebrate at Arco Arena. Not bad for Kings fans either, we get to see Mike at his greatest!
Dime — Do a story about the Lakers, Portland, Phoenix, Seattle, and the Utah Jazz. They all lost to Mike, damn that bald headed Jordan!
Knicks in 6.
They beat themselves in 94.
Larry Brown’s squad would not have been able to handle Riley’s, plus Tayshawn would’ve drawn the short straw on Ewing with Mase and Oakley occupying the Wallaces, Pat wouldve score 40 a night.
Im taking Detroit in 7.Sheed was a post precense when Larry Brown was there and they got a ring to show for it.They had Ewing and Sheed coulda at least made him work for his average and Big Ben was a motherfucking terror that year and Oakley no matter how supposedly tough he is wouldnt have chumped him.Tayshoun would outplay the man known for missing 25 layups then getting his shit sent by Scottie in the clutch.And Starks and Harper the pitbulls they were,are going against 2 pitbulls that are more talented than them.The only reason I say 7 games is that pitbull factor.They gonna grind out 3 wins by fucking you up.
Knicks in 6.
Great matchup, btw.
PG Harper and Billups are very much alike. Good defenders, smart, tough as nails, and good outside shooters.
SG Starks/Rip: great matchup. But Starks gets the nod. Amazing heart.
SF Mase would own Tay. Not so sure about Smith, though :)
PF Another great matchup. Oak’s physicality would eventually force Sheed to move to the perimeter.
C Ewing rocks. But Big Ben was a beast, obviously.
Wow these series would be sick just cause Sheed and Big Oak will totally have a who’s tuffer contest…Starks and Mason will also try to pimp hand the pistons too. Knicks by 7 crazy match up
Best matchup so far.
Knicks were grungiest team.
Pistons one of few teams of 2000s that may have been able to survive in the 90s. BUT-
Ewing would outduel both Wallaces. Oakley and Ben would fight. Starks would give Hamilton a tough time. Deciding matchup is Harper vs. Billups. Harper wasn’t a stat player, but was a tough player.
Knicks in 7, in OT.
I dont know who wins, too close to call. But I garantee at least 5 or 6 ejections, a bunch of techs and flagrants, 2-3 fights, both teams with 3-4 injured players and definitely going 7 games. This would probably be the most hardnosed, smashmouth-style basketball series I can think of.
Ben vs Oakley
Sheed vs Ewing
Billups n RIP vs Starks n Harper
But Detroit got the deeper bench, NY has Mason but the Pistons had niggas like Okur and James who start for other teams and they can drop 20 like its nothing. I think Detroit toughs it out in 7 games.
I think it would all come down to Rasheed in a series like this. Knicks would definitely be too big/rough down under the basket for him, and he would settle for all three point shots.
And we’ve all seen that show before.
Knicks in 6.
I dont think anyones scoring over 70 in that series, thats for sure!
Knicks in 5,
Rasheed would get ejected at least a couple of times with Oak getting in his head. The knicks were just a more tougher and more experienced team at that point than the pistons were.
The Knicks in 6 games…
Knicks in 7
Pistons sweep
Knicks don’t have enough weapons to battle with Detroit’s guns … and the defensive battle is fairly even.
the best matchup you can ever think,congratulations dime!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!those are my favourite teams ever.
man, id love to see oakley vs sheed. that would be sick haha