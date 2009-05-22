NBA Fantasy Finals: 2004 Pistons vs. 1994 Knicks

05.22.09

To clarify: Our NBA Fantasy Finals have nothing to do with the stat-driven “fantasy basketball” you play online. We’re taking NBA Finals teams throughout history and pitting them against each other to see what you think would happen. Assume both lineups are healthy, and the older team gets homecourt. Today it’s Ewing vs. Big Ben in their primes …

2004 DETROIT PISTONS (54-28)
G – Chauncey Billups (16.9 ppg, 5.7 apg)
G – Rip Hamilton (17.6 ppg)
F – Tayshaun Prince (10.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg)
F – Rasheed Wallace (13.7 ppg, 7 rpg, 2 bpg)
C – Ben Wallace (9.5 ppg, 12.4 rpg, 3 bpg)
BenchCorliss Williamson, Elden Campbell, Lindsey Hunter, Mike James, Mehmet Okur
CoachLarry Brown

1994 NEW YORK KNICKS (57-25)
G – Derek Harper (8.6 ppg, 4.4 apg)
G – John Starks (19 ppg, 5.6 apg)
F – Charles Smith (10.4 ppg)
F – Charles Oakley (11.8 ppg, 11.8 rpg)
C – Patrick Ewing (24.5 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 2.7 bpg)
BenchAnthony Mason, Greg Anthony, Hubert Davis, Herb Williams, Anthony Bonner
CoachPat Riley

Who would win a best-of-seven series?

Archive
2006 Heat vs. 2001 Sixers
2007 Spurs vs. 1998 Bulls
2008 Lakers vs. 1995 Magic

