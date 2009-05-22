NBA Fantasy Finals: 2004 Pistons vs. 1994 Knicks

To clarify: Our NBA Fantasy Finals have nothing to do with the stat-driven “fantasy basketball” you play online. We’re taking NBA Finals teams throughout history and pitting them against each other to see what you think would happen. Assume both lineups are healthy, and the older team gets homecourt. Today it’s Ewing vs. Big Ben in their primes …

2004 DETROIT PISTONS (54-28)

G – Chauncey Billups (16.9 ppg, 5.7 apg)

G – Rip Hamilton (17.6 ppg)

F – Tayshaun Prince (10.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg)

F – Rasheed Wallace (13.7 ppg, 7 rpg, 2 bpg)

C – Ben Wallace (9.5 ppg, 12.4 rpg, 3 bpg)

Bench – Corliss Williamson, Elden Campbell, Lindsey Hunter, Mike James, Mehmet Okur

Coach – Larry Brown

1994 NEW YORK KNICKS (57-25)

G – Derek Harper (8.6 ppg, 4.4 apg)

G – John Starks (19 ppg, 5.6 apg)

F – Charles Smith (10.4 ppg)

F – Charles Oakley (11.8 ppg, 11.8 rpg)

C – Patrick Ewing (24.5 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 2.7 bpg)

Bench – Anthony Mason, Greg Anthony, Hubert Davis, Herb Williams, Anthony Bonner

Coach – Pat Riley

Who would win a best-of-seven series?