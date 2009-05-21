NBA Fantasy Finals: 2006 Heat vs. 2001 Sixers

#Dwyane Wade
05.21.09

In case you missed it the first two times, our NBA Fantasy Finals have nothing to do with the stat-driven “fantasy basketball” you play online. We’re taking NBA Finals teams throughout history and pitting them against each other to see what you think would happen. Assume both lineups are healthy, and the older team gets homecourt. Today it’s A.I. vs. Flash

2006 MIAMI HEAT (52-30)
G – Jason Williams (12.3 ppg, 4.9 apg)
G – Dwyane Wade (27.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 6.7 apg, 1.9 spg)
F – Antoine Walker (12.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg)
F – Udonis Haslem (9.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg)
C – Shaquille O’Neal (20 ppg, 9.2 rpg)
BenchJames Posey, Alonzo Mourning, Gary Payton, Derek Anderson, Michael Doleac
CoachPat Riley

2001 PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (56-26)
G – Eric Snow (9.8 ppg, 7.4 apg)
G – Allen Iverson (31.1 ppg, 4.6 apg, 2.5 spg)
F – George Lynch (8.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg)
F – Tyrone Hill (9.6 ppg, 9.0 rpg)
C – Dikembe Mutombo (11.7 ppg, 12.4 rpg, 2.5 bpg)
BenchAaron McKie, Jumaine Jones, Todd MacCulloch, Raja Bell, Matt Geiger
CoachLarry Brown

Who would win a best-of-seven series?

1998 Bulls vs. 2007 Spurs
1995 Magic vs. 2008 Lakers

