NBA Fantasy Finals: 2006 Heat vs. 2001 Sixers

In case you missed it the first two times, our NBA Fantasy Finals have nothing to do with the stat-driven “fantasy basketball” you play online. We’re taking NBA Finals teams throughout history and pitting them against each other to see what you think would happen. Assume both lineups are healthy, and the older team gets homecourt. Today it’s A.I. vs. Flash …

2006 MIAMI HEAT (52-30)

G – Jason Williams (12.3 ppg, 4.9 apg)

G – Dwyane Wade (27.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 6.7 apg, 1.9 spg)

F – Antoine Walker (12.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg)

F – Udonis Haslem (9.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg)

C – Shaquille O’Neal (20 ppg, 9.2 rpg)

Bench – James Posey, Alonzo Mourning, Gary Payton, Derek Anderson, Michael Doleac

Coach – Pat Riley

2001 PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (56-26)

G – Eric Snow (9.8 ppg, 7.4 apg)

G – Allen Iverson (31.1 ppg, 4.6 apg, 2.5 spg)

F – George Lynch (8.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg)

F – Tyrone Hill (9.6 ppg, 9.0 rpg)

C – Dikembe Mutombo (11.7 ppg, 12.4 rpg, 2.5 bpg)

Bench – Aaron McKie, Jumaine Jones, Todd MacCulloch, Raja Bell, Matt Geiger

Coach – Larry Brown

Who would win a best-of-seven series?

