NBA Fantasy Finals: ’95 Magic vs. ’08 Lakers

#Lamar Odom #Michael Jordan #Kobe Bryant
05.19.09 9 years ago 52 Comments

No sports lends itself to the “If” game more than basketball. Because so much of one man’s success depends on his teammates, because different eras are so hard to compare, and because none of us really knows as much as we think we do, basketball arguments almost always break down into a series of “If this” (If Kobe was on the Cavs…) and “If that” (If Stockton didn’t have Mailman) and “What if?” (What if Mike hadn’t retired?)

Matching up different teams from different eras is the ultimate “If” exercise, but it’s also irresistible. As a kid I loved those NFL Films shows where they’d do stuff like pit the ’70s Steelers against the ’80s Niners, and try to make it look like a real game. What would happen if Mel Blount guarded Jerry Rice? What if Joe Montana had to face the Steel Curtain? Hypothetical arguments for days.

In that tradition, these Fantasy Finals have nothing to do with the stat-driven “fantasy basketball” played on the web. Instead, we’re taking various NBA Finals teams throughout history and pitting them against each other to see what you think would happen. (Assume both lineups are healthy, older team gets homecourt.) First up? It’s gotta be Shaq vs. Kobe…

1995 ORLANDO MAGIC (57-25)
G – Penny Hardaway (20.9 ppg, 7.2 apg)
G – Nick Anderson (15.8 ppg)
F – Dennis Scott (12.9 ppg)
F – Horace Grant (12.8 ppg, 9.7 rpg)
C – Shaquille O’Neal (29.3 ppg, 11.4 rpg, 2.4 bpg)
BenchBrian Shaw, Jeff Turner, Donald Royal, Anthony Bowie, Tree Rollins
CoachBrian Hill

2008 LOS ANGELES LAKERS (57-25)
G – Derek Fisher (11.7 ppg, 2.9 apg)
G – Kobe Bryant (28.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 5.8 apg)
F – Vladimir Radmanovic (8.4 ppg)
F – Pau Gasol (18.8 ppg, 7.8 rpg)
C – Andrew Bynum (13.1 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 2.1 bpg)
BenchLamar Odom, Jordan Farmar, Sasha Vujacic, Trevor Ariza, Ronny Turiaf
CoachPhil Jackson

Who would win a best-of-seven series?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lamar Odom#Michael Jordan#Kobe Bryant
TAGSANDREW BYNUMAnfernee "Penny" HardawayDennis ScottDimeMagHorace GrantJOHN STOCKTONKARL MALONEKOBE BRYANTLAMAR ODOMMichael JordanNick AndersonPAU GASOLShaquille O'Neal

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP