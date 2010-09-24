NBA Fantasy Players In The Summer Movies Of 2010

The air is crisp, the temperatures are cooler and leaves are changing colors. All this can only mean two things: summer is dead, and the NBA season is almost here. Summer officially ended on Wednesday and there are many things to miss about it, including all the movies that were released. As a way of paying homage to the season that has just passed us by, along with all the enjoyable (and not so enjoyable) films it brought our way, here’s a lighthearted look at which fantasy basketball players could have been cast for some of the movies of the summer of 2010.

Team ‘Inception’: Players whose fantasy values are hard to figure out.

PG: Mo Williams

SG: Gilbert Arenas

SF: Andrei Kirilenko

PF: Anthony Randolph

C: Andrew Bogut

Team ‘Toy Story 3’: These guys have been great, but it’s getting close to that grand finale.

PG: Steve Nash

SG: Kobe Bryant

SF: Grant Hill

PF: Tim Duncan

C: Marcus Camby

Team ‘Iron Man 2’: It’s too bad these players don’t have special suits to protect them against disappointment.

PG: Jrue Holiday

SG: Jason Terry

SF: Andre Iguodala

PF: Troy Murphy

C: JaVale McGee

Team ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’: Team Who-the-Hell-Cares? Why won’t they just go away?

PG: Jose Calderon

SG: Tracy McGrady

SF: Shawn Marion

PF: Yi Jianlian

C: Jermaine O’Neal

Team ‘The Karate Kid’: New locations, but these guys will still be fun to own.

PG: Darren Collison

SG: Anthony Morrow

SF: LeBron James

PF: Amar’e Stoudemire

C: David Lee

Team ‘Get Low’: These quality players are flying under the radar.

PG: Beno Udrih

SG: George Hill

SF: Reggie Williams

PF: Drew Gooden

C: Robin Lopez

Team ‘The Last Airbender’: Drafting these walking DNPs might inflict more harm on your squad than M. Night Shyamalan has on his own legacy.

PG: Devin Harris

SG: Caron Butler

SF: Danny Granger

PF: Kevin Garnett

C: Yao Ming

