NBA Fantasy Players In The Summer Movies Of 2010

The air is crisp, the temperatures are cooler and leaves are changing colors. All this can only mean two things: summer is dead, and the NBA season is almost here. Summer officially ended on Wednesday and there are many things to miss about it, including all the movies that were released. As a way of paying homage to the season that has just passed us by, along with all the enjoyable (and not so enjoyable) films it brought our way, here’s a lighthearted look at which fantasy basketball players could have been cast for some of the movies of the summer of 2010.

Team ‘Inception’: Players whose fantasy values are hard to figure out.
PG: Mo Williams
SG: Gilbert Arenas
SF: Andrei Kirilenko
PF: Anthony Randolph
C: Andrew Bogut

Team ‘Toy Story 3’: These guys have been great, but it’s getting close to that grand finale.
PG: Steve Nash
SG: Kobe Bryant
SF: Grant Hill
PF: Tim Duncan
C: Marcus Camby

Team ‘Iron Man 2’: It’s too bad these players don’t have special suits to protect them against disappointment.
PG: Jrue Holiday
SG: Jason Terry
SF: Andre Iguodala
PF: Troy Murphy
C: JaVale McGee

Team ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’: Team Who-the-Hell-Cares? Why won’t they just go away?
PG: Jose Calderon
SG: Tracy McGrady
SF: Shawn Marion
PF: Yi Jianlian
C: Jermaine O’Neal

Team ‘The Karate Kid’: New locations, but these guys will still be fun to own.
PG: Darren Collison
SG: Anthony Morrow
SF: LeBron James
PF: Amar’e Stoudemire
C: David Lee

Team ‘Get Low’: These quality players are flying under the radar.
PG: Beno Udrih
SG: George Hill
SF: Reggie Williams
PF: Drew Gooden
C: Robin Lopez

Team ‘The Last Airbender’: Drafting these walking DNPs might inflict more harm on your squad than M. Night Shyamalan has on his own legacy.
PG: Devin Harris
SG: Caron Butler
SF: Danny Granger
PF: Kevin Garnett
C: Yao Ming

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

