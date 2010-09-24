NBA Fantasy Players In The Summer Movies Of 2010

The air is crisp, the temperatures are cooler and leaves are changing colors. All this can only mean two things: summer is dead, and the NBA season is almost here. Summer officially ended on Wednesday and there are many things to miss about it, including all the movies that were released. As a way of paying homage to the season that has just passed us by, along with all the enjoyable (and not so enjoyable) films it brought our way, here’s a lighthearted look at which fantasy basketball players could have been cast for some of the movies of the summer of 2010.
Team ‘Inception’: Players whose fantasy values are hard to figure out.
PG: Mo Williams
SG: Gilbert Arenas
SF: Andrei Kirilenko
PF: Anthony Randolph
C: Andrew Bogut
Team ‘Toy Story 3’: These guys have been great, but it’s getting close to that grand finale.
PG: Steve Nash
SG: Kobe Bryant
SF: Grant Hill
PF: Tim Duncan
C: Marcus Camby
Team ‘Iron Man 2’: It’s too bad these players don’t have special suits to protect them against disappointment.
PG: Jrue Holiday
SG: Jason Terry
SF: Andre Iguodala
PF: Troy Murphy
C: JaVale McGee
Team ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’: Team Who-the-Hell-Cares? Why won’t they just go away?
PG: Jose Calderon
SG: Tracy McGrady
SF: Shawn Marion
PF: Yi Jianlian
C: Jermaine O’Neal
Team ‘The Karate Kid’: New locations, but these guys will still be fun to own.
PG: Darren Collison
SG: Anthony Morrow
SF: LeBron James
PF: Amar’e Stoudemire
C: David Lee
Team ‘Get Low’: These quality players are flying under the radar.
PG: Beno Udrih
SG: George Hill
SF: Reggie Williams
PF: Drew Gooden
C: Robin Lopez
Team ‘The Last Airbender’: Drafting these walking DNPs might inflict more harm on your squad than M. Night Shyamalan has on his own legacy.
PG: Devin Harris
SG: Caron Butler
SF: Danny Granger
PF: Kevin Garnett
C: Yao Ming
Team Last Airbender’s description should be changed to “Crappy imposters who arent worthy that are coached by someone who equally isnt worthy”
man, u are bored as hell, right?
that was a weak article at best dude, no lie.
I lost respect after you listed Beno Udrih as quality.
@Shiptar: Maybe. I’m just excited for the NBA season to start.
@Alex “Robocop” Murphy: Look at how he started and finished last season as a starter. He’s starting again this season. Udrih will be quality, especially as a player you can probably draft in the last three rounds.
lol @ Team ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’
Funny article.
Beno Udrih is a decent starter in the league, a GREAT value addition to your fantasy team. Robocop, you probably finished last in your league this year! Just kidding but really, Udrih is worth a look.
Michael Redd needs to be somewhere on here (last list for sure).
1st fantasy draft this year in 2hours… cant wait!!
@dagwaller: Redd would be somewhere here, but I’m assuming (hoping) no one even drafts him this season. There’s no reason to at this point.
@fLaVa: Excellent. Welcome to the family. I hope your draft went well for you!
Fantasy Dr. who should I target in the last rounds after these players (12-team, 9-cat H2H):
PG Young Buck, Udrih
SG Roy, J-Rich
SF Durant, AK-47, RJ
PF Bosh, Harrington
C Love, Dalembert
Pretty harsh call on Danny Granger
But I can confirm Udrih has sneaky good value. I got him in a trade last season with about 6 weeks to go and he put up strong numbers.
@Sambuu: It’s tough to say without knowing who’s available, but since your roster seems pretty well rounded, I’d say to look for guys like Reggie Williams, J.J. Hickson, Drew Gooden, George Hill, Linas Kleiza, Robin Lopez and Mike Miller.
@Dodge Taylor: I dig Granger but given his first-round value, I had to include him there.