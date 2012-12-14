NBA Fantasy Risers & Fallers: 12.14

As the first leg of the NBA season comes to a close, player values are starting to fall in place. Of course there are some exceptions, like if some of these players just happened to start off ice cold or riding a hot streak. However, by this time statistics begin to even out. The early hot streaks dissolve, and the underachievers slowly work their way back into the fantasy hierarchy. Here are this week’s top risers and fallers in fantasy basketball.

*** *** ***

RISERS

STEPHEN CURRY

As long as Steph Curry is healthy, he is a fantasy beast. The only category he doesn’t produce in is blocks, but how many point guards provide those? When dropping dimes, it makes him that much more elite, and Curry has been averaging 8.3 of those over his last eight games while also adding in 19.1 points, 3.3 treys and 2.1 steals. As always, we have to be mindful of his injury-riddled past and he is currently sporting a sleeve over a sore knee. However as long as he makes it to the arena, Steph is a force to be reckoned with.

TYSON CHANDLER

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is finally starting to come around after a bit of a slow start. We all expect him to rebound and block shots, but lately, Chandler has been able to chip in offensively as well. In the month of December, he’s averaging 14.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, while leading the league in field goal percentage. Once again, he’s become the nightly double-double guarantee that we all drafted him to be. Expect him to keep his stellar play up as an anchor not only to the Knicks’ defense, but your fantasy team’s defensive stats as well

KLAY THOMPSON

Steph Curry isn’t the only Warrior guard to turn it on of late – his backcourt mate Klay Thompson has been dialing it up as well. Together, Curry and Thompson could perhaps be the best shooting backcourt in the league, and Thompson has been showing it by putting up 20.0 points and 4.0 treys over his last five games. As a second-year player, he will go through his ups and downs, but can help your squad greatly in threes, points and free throw percentage while adding in enough blocks to contribute if you’re using him as a shooting guard. As long as the Warriors are shooting this efficiently, expect Klay (and Steph) to continue to rise in the rankings.

TAYSHAUN PRINCE

A lot of people questioned the four-year extension Tayshaun Prince signed before last season, but even as he’s slowed down and lost a step, Prince remains a solid fantasy play. On a thin Pistons’ squad, he’s currently averaging 33 minutes a game on the season and 15.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists over his last five games. He’s not going to put your fake team on his back and carry you to the championship, but at the same time, he’s not going to bring you down in any particular category. Tayshaun can be a great complimentary player, especially in rotisserie formats.