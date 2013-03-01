NBA Fantasy Risers & Fallers: 3.1

As the first leg of the NBA season has closed, player values have fallen in place. Of course there are some exceptions. However, by this time statistics have evened out. The early hot streaks dissolve, and the underachievers slowly work their way back into the fantasy hierarchy.

Here are this week’s top risers and fallers in NBA fantasy.

RISERS

STEPHEN CURRY, Golden State

Steph Curry was going to be moved up in the rankings even before Wednesday night’s 54-point outburst, but after witnessing the show he put on at the Garden live, I’m willing to put him in the top 10. On the season, Curry is putting up 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 3.3 treys and 1.7 steals. He leads the league in treys and even though owners still cringe anytime his ankle is merely touched, he will probably be off the board super quick in next year’s drafts.

AL HORFORD, Atlanta

A Josh Smith trade would have done wonders for Al Horford’s fantasy value, but despite Smoove’s presence, he is still one of the league’s hottest players. Over his last seven games, Horford is putting up 25.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.1 blocks. He has scored over 20 points in all seven of those games and has two blocks in all but one. While this hot stretch is probably a little fluky, Horford should still be considered a top 10 big man and has rock solid value. Still, I wouldn’t blame anyone for selling high if you can upgrade the Atlanta big man for a team need.

BRADLEY BEAL, Washington

Bradley Beal has been breaking out of his shell of late, giving us a glimpse into Washington’s bright future. Over his last five games, Beal is putting up 19.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 treys, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks. His biggest fantasy asset is his ability to get your team blocks from the shooting guard position, and Beal has been doing just that over his most recent hot stretch. A friend of mine and I always debate whether John Wall and Beal or Kyrie Irving and Dion Waiters is the backcourt of the future for the NBA, and Beal has been making me look like a genius of late.

MARCUS THORNTON, Sacramento

Marcus Thornton had some serious lows this season, but it finally appears things are starting to look up. In his last two games, Thornton averaged 28 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 5.0 treys, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks. He’s not a lock to score like this for the rest of the year, but still makes for a decent pickup if you need shooting guard help.

