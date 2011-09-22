NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Dallas Mavericks

The first task for fantasy owners looking at the Dallas Mavericks is to take extra care to separate reality from fantasy. Yes, the Mavs were the underdogs-turned-NBA-champions in June, but that means absolutely nothing for fantasy basketball purposes. Assuming the team can reassemble itself into something resembling the 2010-11 champs, the Mavs will have one first-round stud and a handful of other usable parts, many of whom will be well into their 30s when the next season starts. Get those coughs out of your system and read on to see what the Mavericks can offer to fantasy owners next season.

Depth chart:

PG: Jason Kidd, J.J. Barea*

SG: Rudy Fernandez, Jason Terry, Rodrigue Beaubois, DeShawn Stevenson*, Dominique Jones

SF: Shawn Marion, Caron Butler*, Corey Brewer, Peja Stojakovic*

PF: Dirk Nowitzki, Brian Cardinal*

C: Tyson Chandler*, Brendan Haywood, Ian Mahinmi

* unrestricted free agent

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:

– Dirk Nowitzki, PF (Rd. 1): 50% FG, 90% FT, 1 Three, 24 Pts, 7 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 0.7 Blk, 2 TO

– Tyson Chandler, C (Rd. 6): 60% FG, 70% FT, 9 Pts, 9.5 Reb, 0.5 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO

– Jason Kidd, PG (Rd. 6): 40% FT, 85% FT, 1.5 Threes, 6.5 Pts, 4 Reb, 7.5 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 2 TO

– Jason Terry, PG/SG (Rd. 7): 43% FG, 85% FT, 1.5 Threes, 13 Pts, 2 Reb, 3.5 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 1.5 TO

– Shawn Marion, SF/PF (Rd. 9): 50% FG, 75% FT, 10.5 Pts, 6.5 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 0.7 Blk, 1.5 TO

– Rudy Fernandez, SG (Rd. 10): 43% FG, 85% FT, 1.7 Threes, 11 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1.5 TO

– Rodrigue Beaubois, PG/SG (Rd. 12): 45% FG, 80% FT, 1 Three, 9.5 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO

– Caron Butler, SG/SF (Rd. 13+): 45% FG, 75% FT, 0.5 Threes, 8.5 Pts, 3.5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1.3 Stl, 1.5 TO

Sleeper:

Beaubois

Most likely to surprise:

Fernandez

Most likely to disappoint:

Terry

Category specialists:

– Threes: Kidd, Terry, Fernandez

– Steals: Kidd

Things to consider:

– The potential logjam in the backcourt if Beaubois comes back strong and Barea is re-signed

– Which free agents are re-signed

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:

– Pts: 11th

– FGM: T-13th

– FGA: 24th

– FG%: 5th

– FT%: 8th

– 3PTM: 8th

– Reb: 14th

– Ast: T-1st

– TO: T-12th

– Stl: 23rd

– Blk: T-23rd

– Pace: T-19th

– Offensive Efficiency: 8th

– Defensive Efficiency: 7th

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.