NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Houston Rockets

Despite the fact that Yao Ming is gone from the NBA, the Houston Rockets will be virtually unchanged next season – assuming they can re-sign its only free agent (Chuck Hayes) when the NBA resumes. New head coach Kevin McHale shouldn’t really hinder the production of these players, who formed a surprisingly effective offensive machine in 2010-11. With a potent backcourt, a blossoming swingman and some intriguing fill-ins, the Rockets have more than their share of fantasy appeal for the next NBA season.

Depth chart:

PG: Kyle Lowry, Goran Dragic, Jonny Flynn

SG: Kevin Martin, Courtney Lee

SF: Chase Budinger, Terrence Williams, Marqus Blakely

PF: Luis Scola, Patrick Patterson, Donatas Motiejunas, Marcus Morris

C: Chuck Hayes*, Jordan Hill, Hasheem Thabeet, Marcus Cousin

* unrestricted free agent

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:

– Kyle Lowry, PG (Rd. 3): 45% FG, 78% FT, 1.5 Threes, 16 Pts, 4 Reb, 7 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 2 TO

– Kevin Martin, SG (Rd. 3): 44% FG, 90% FT, 2 Threes, 21.5 Pts, 3 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO

– Chase Budinger, SG/SF (Rd. 7): 44% FG, 85% FT, 1.5 Threes, 14.5 Pts, 3.5 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1 TO

– Chuck Hayes, PF/C (Rd. 7): 50% FG, 67% FT, 8.5 Pts, 9.5 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 0.7 Blk, 1.5 TO

– Luis Scola, PF/C (Rd. 7): 50% FG, 75% FT, 19.5 Pts, 8 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 0.8 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 2.5 TO

Sleeper:

Budinger

Most likely to surprise:

Scola

Most likely to disappoint:

Martin

Category specialists:

– Threes: Lowry, Martin, Budinger

– Steals: Lowry

Things to consider:

– Martin’s health

– A potentially bigger role for Scola in coach Kevin McHale’s offense

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:

– Pts: 3rd

– FGM: 4th

– FGA: T-3rd

– FG%: 21st

– FT%: 4th

– 3PTM: 6th

– Reb: T-7th

– Ast: T-1st

– TO: T-7th

– Stl: T-19th

– Blk: T-18th

– Pace: 7th

– Offensive Efficiency: 6th

– Defensive Efficiency: 18th

