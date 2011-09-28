NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Houston Rockets

Despite the fact that Yao Ming is gone from the NBA, the Houston Rockets will be virtually unchanged next season – assuming they can re-sign its only free agent (Chuck Hayes) when the NBA resumes. New head coach Kevin McHale shouldn’t really hinder the production of these players, who formed a surprisingly effective offensive machine in 2010-11. With a potent backcourt, a blossoming swingman and some intriguing fill-ins, the Rockets have more than their share of fantasy appeal for the next NBA season.

Depth chart:
PG: Kyle Lowry, Goran Dragic, Jonny Flynn
SG: Kevin Martin, Courtney Lee
SF: Chase Budinger, Terrence Williams, Marqus Blakely
PF: Luis Scola, Patrick Patterson, Donatas Motiejunas, Marcus Morris
C: Chuck Hayes*, Jordan Hill, Hasheem Thabeet, Marcus Cousin

* unrestricted free agent

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:
– Kyle Lowry, PG (Rd. 3): 45% FG, 78% FT, 1.5 Threes, 16 Pts, 4 Reb, 7 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 2 TO
– Kevin Martin, SG (Rd. 3): 44% FG, 90% FT, 2 Threes, 21.5 Pts, 3 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO
– Chase Budinger, SG/SF (Rd. 7): 44% FG, 85% FT, 1.5 Threes, 14.5 Pts, 3.5 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1 TO
– Chuck Hayes, PF/C (Rd. 7): 50% FG, 67% FT, 8.5 Pts, 9.5 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 0.7 Blk, 1.5 TO
– Luis Scola, PF/C (Rd. 7): 50% FG, 75% FT, 19.5 Pts, 8 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 0.8 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 2.5 TO

Sleeper:
Budinger

Most likely to surprise:
Scola

Most likely to disappoint:
Martin

Category specialists:
– Threes: Lowry, Martin, Budinger
– Steals: Lowry

Things to consider:
– Martin’s health
– A potentially bigger role for Scola in coach Kevin McHale’s offense

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:
– Pts: 3rd
– FGM: 4th
– FGA: T-3rd
– FG%: 21st
– FT%: 4th
– 3PTM: 6th
– Reb: T-7th
– Ast: T-1st
– TO: T-7th
– Stl: T-19th
– Blk: T-18th
– Pace: 7th
– Offensive Efficiency: 6th
– Defensive Efficiency: 18th

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

