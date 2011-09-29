NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are some kind of something. That is to say, they’re a mediocre team with a few mildly appealing pieces for fantasy purposes, but nothing to go nuts about. If anything, there are a lot of untouched ceilings here, which may or may not appeal to you. Let’s take a look at what Larry Bird‘s boys can offer fantasy owners next season.
Depth chart:
PG: Darren Collison, George Hill, A.J. Price, Lance Stephenson, T.J. Ford*
SG: Paul George, Mike Dunleavy*
SF: Danny Granger, Brandon Rush, Dahntay Jones, James Posey
PF: Tyler Hansbrough, Josh McRoberts*
C: Roy Hibbert, Jeff Foster*, Solomon Jones*
* unrestricted free agent
Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:
– Danny Granger, SF/PF (Rd. 3): 43% FG, 85% FT, 2 Threes, 22 Pts, 5.5 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 0.7 Blk, 2.5 TO
– Roy Hibbert, C (Rd. 8): 48% FG, 75% FT, 14.5 Pts, 7.5 Reb, 2 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO
– Tyler Hansbrough, PF (Rd. 10): 50% FG, 75% FT, 14.5 Pts, 7 Reb, 0.7 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1.5 TO
– Darren Collison, PG (Rd. 12): 45% FG, 85% FT, 0.5 Threes, 13 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2.5 TO
– Paul George, SG/SF (Rd. 12+): 43% FG, 75% FT, 0.8 Threes, 10 Pts, 4 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 1.5 TO
– George Hill, PG/SG (Rd. 13+): 45% FG, 85% FT, 0.7 Threes, 8.5 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 0.8 Stl, 1 TO
Sleeper:
George
Most likely to surprise:
Hansbrough
Most likely to disappoint:
Hibbert
Category specialists:
– Threes: Granger
– Blocks: Hibbert
Things to consider:
– In the event of a shortened season, Hibbert’s consistency would probably improve
– If the Pacers sign a decent PF and what that might mean for Hansbrough
– Granger’s health
Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:
– Pts: 13th
– FGM: 22nd
– FGA: 9th
– FG%: 26th
– FT%: 5th
– 3PTM: 10th
– Reb: 5th
– Ast: 28th
– TO: 27th
– Stl: T-19th
– Blk: 6th
– Pace: 6th
– Offensive Efficiency: 22nd
– Defensive Efficiency: 12th
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
On paper, what’s not to like about this team?