NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are some kind of something. That is to say, they’re a mediocre team with a few mildly appealing pieces for fantasy purposes, but nothing to go nuts about. If anything, there are a lot of untouched ceilings here, which may or may not appeal to you. Let’s take a look at what Larry Bird‘s boys can offer fantasy owners next season.

Depth chart:

PG: Darren Collison, George Hill, A.J. Price, Lance Stephenson, T.J. Ford*

SG: Paul George, Mike Dunleavy*

SF: Danny Granger, Brandon Rush, Dahntay Jones, James Posey

PF: Tyler Hansbrough, Josh McRoberts*

C: Roy Hibbert, Jeff Foster*, Solomon Jones*

* unrestricted free agent

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:

– Danny Granger, SF/PF (Rd. 3): 43% FG, 85% FT, 2 Threes, 22 Pts, 5.5 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 0.7 Blk, 2.5 TO

– Roy Hibbert, C (Rd. 8): 48% FG, 75% FT, 14.5 Pts, 7.5 Reb, 2 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO

– Tyler Hansbrough, PF (Rd. 10): 50% FG, 75% FT, 14.5 Pts, 7 Reb, 0.7 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1.5 TO

– Darren Collison, PG (Rd. 12): 45% FG, 85% FT, 0.5 Threes, 13 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2.5 TO

– Paul George, SG/SF (Rd. 12+): 43% FG, 75% FT, 0.8 Threes, 10 Pts, 4 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 1.5 TO

– George Hill, PG/SG (Rd. 13+): 45% FG, 85% FT, 0.7 Threes, 8.5 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 0.8 Stl, 1 TO

Sleeper:

George

Most likely to surprise:

Hansbrough

Most likely to disappoint:

Hibbert

Category specialists:

– Threes: Granger

– Blocks: Hibbert

Things to consider:

– In the event of a shortened season, Hibbert’s consistency would probably improve

– If the Pacers sign a decent PF and what that might mean for Hansbrough

– Granger’s health

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:

– Pts: 13th

– FGM: 22nd

– FGA: 9th

– FG%: 26th

– FT%: 5th

– 3PTM: 10th

– Reb: 5th

– Ast: 28th

– TO: 27th

– Stl: T-19th

– Blk: 6th

– Pace: 6th

– Offensive Efficiency: 22nd

– Defensive Efficiency: 12th

