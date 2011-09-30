NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Los Angeles Clippers

To the casual fan, the Los Angeles Clippers are the dude who dunks a lot and some other guys. To fantasy basketball fans, they’re more â€“ not much more, but more nonetheless. They’re a team limited to two true fantasy stars, but the Clippers might have another gem or two in store for discerning fantasy owners.
Depth chart:
PG: Mo Williams, Eric Bledsoe
SG: Eric Gordon, Randy Foye, Willie Warren, Travis Leslie
SF: Al-Farouq Aminu, Ryan Gomes, Jamario Moon*
PF: Blake Griffin, Craig Smith*, Trey Thompkins, Ike Diogu, Brian Cook
C: Chris Kaman, DeAndre Jordan**
* unrestricted free agent
** restricted free agent
Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:
– Eric Gordon, SG (Rd. 2): 45% FG, 85% FT, 2 Threes, 24 Pts, 3 Reb, 4.5 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 2.5 TO
– Blake Griffin, PF (Rd. 2): 50% FG, 67% FT, 24.5 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2.5 TO
– DeAndre Jordan, PF/C (Rd. 8 ): 65% FG, 45% FT, 8.5 Pts, 8.5 Reb, 0.5 Ast, 0.8 Stl, 2.3 Blk, 1.5 TO
– Mo Williams, PG (Rd. 9): 40% FG, 85% FT, 1.5 Threes, 13 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 5.5 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 3 TO
– Chris Kaman, C (Rd. 9): 50% FG, 75% FT, 10.5 Pts, 6.5 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1.5 Blk, 2 TO
– Eric Bledsoe, PG/SG (Rd. 13+): 45% FG, 75% FT, 0.5 Threes, 7 Pts, 2 Reb, 3.5 Ast, 1.3 Stl, 2.5 TO
– Al-Farouq Aminu, SF (Rd. 13+): 42% FG, 75% FT, 6 Pts, 3.5 Reb, 1 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 1 TO
– Randy Foye, PG/SG (Rd. 13+): 40% FG, 85% FT, 1 Three, 8 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 1 TO
Sleeper:
Aminu
Most likely to surprise:
Jordan
Most likely to disappoint:
Williams
Category specialists:
– Threes: Gordon, Williams
– Steals: Gordon
– Blocks: Jordan, Kaman
Things to consider:
– the timeshare between Kaman and Jordan, if Kaman isn’t dealt away
– Gordon’s health
– how much playing time Bledsoe is given
Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:
– Pts: T-19th
– FGM: 21st
– FGA: 20th
– FG%: 20th
– FT%: 29th
– 3PTM: T-13th
– Reb: T-9th
– Ast: T-10th
– TO: 29th
– Stl: T-19th
– Blk: T-13th
– Pace: T-10th
– Offensive Efficiency: 23rd
– Defensive Efficiency: T-19th
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Funnest, youngest team to watch in the NBA
So im in a keeper league and hopefully the season goes through. I have a choice to get the 4th pick in the keeper league and the best available i think i will be able to get is Josh smith, maybe al horford, gerald wallace, eric gordon, blake griffin, rondo.
Do you think I should just roll the dice and take Griffin?
My other picks are (Russell westbrook kept him from the 4th round and Greg monroe 14th round!)
Thanks Dr.
@Jason: Tough call, but I’d lean toward Horford, Gordon and Griffin. It depends on the scoring format/your needs — if it’s a roto league, I’d narrow it down to Horford or Gordon. Horford’s the safest bet, but Griffin has the highest ceiling.