NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Los Angeles Clippers

To the casual fan, the Los Angeles Clippers are the dude who dunks a lot and some other guys. To fantasy basketball fans, they’re more â€“ not much more, but more nonetheless. They’re a team limited to two true fantasy stars, but the Clippers might have another gem or two in store for discerning fantasy owners.

Depth chart:

PG: Mo Williams, Eric Bledsoe

SG: Eric Gordon, Randy Foye, Willie Warren, Travis Leslie

SF: Al-Farouq Aminu, Ryan Gomes, Jamario Moon*

PF: Blake Griffin, Craig Smith*, Trey Thompkins, Ike Diogu, Brian Cook

C: Chris Kaman, DeAndre Jordan**

* unrestricted free agent

** restricted free agent

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:

– Eric Gordon, SG (Rd. 2): 45% FG, 85% FT, 2 Threes, 24 Pts, 3 Reb, 4.5 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 2.5 TO

– Blake Griffin, PF (Rd. 2): 50% FG, 67% FT, 24.5 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2.5 TO

– DeAndre Jordan, PF/C (Rd. 8 ): 65% FG, 45% FT, 8.5 Pts, 8.5 Reb, 0.5 Ast, 0.8 Stl, 2.3 Blk, 1.5 TO

– Mo Williams, PG (Rd. 9): 40% FG, 85% FT, 1.5 Threes, 13 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 5.5 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 3 TO

– Chris Kaman, C (Rd. 9): 50% FG, 75% FT, 10.5 Pts, 6.5 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1.5 Blk, 2 TO

– Eric Bledsoe, PG/SG (Rd. 13+): 45% FG, 75% FT, 0.5 Threes, 7 Pts, 2 Reb, 3.5 Ast, 1.3 Stl, 2.5 TO

– Al-Farouq Aminu, SF (Rd. 13+): 42% FG, 75% FT, 6 Pts, 3.5 Reb, 1 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 1 TO

– Randy Foye, PG/SG (Rd. 13+): 40% FG, 85% FT, 1 Three, 8 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 1 TO

Sleeper:

Aminu

Most likely to surprise:

Jordan

Most likely to disappoint:

Williams

Category specialists:

– Threes: Gordon, Williams

– Steals: Gordon

– Blocks: Jordan, Kaman

Things to consider:

– the timeshare between Kaman and Jordan, if Kaman isn’t dealt away

– Gordon’s health

– how much playing time Bledsoe is given

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:

– Pts: T-19th

– FGM: 21st

– FGA: 20th

– FG%: 20th

– FT%: 29th

– 3PTM: T-13th

– Reb: T-9th

– Ast: T-10th

– TO: 29th

– Stl: T-19th

– Blk: T-13th

– Pace: T-10th

– Offensive Efficiency: 23rd

– Defensive Efficiency: T-19th

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

