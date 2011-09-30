NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Los Angeles Clippers

09.30.11

To the casual fan, the Los Angeles Clippers are the dude who dunks a lot and some other guys. To fantasy basketball fans, they’re more â€“ not much more, but more nonetheless. They’re a team limited to two true fantasy stars, but the Clippers might have another gem or two in store for discerning fantasy owners.

Depth chart:
PG: Mo Williams, Eric Bledsoe
SG: Eric Gordon, Randy Foye, Willie Warren, Travis Leslie
SF: Al-Farouq Aminu, Ryan Gomes, Jamario Moon*
PF: Blake Griffin, Craig Smith*, Trey Thompkins, Ike Diogu, Brian Cook
C: Chris Kaman, DeAndre Jordan**

* unrestricted free agent
** restricted free agent

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:
Eric Gordon, SG (Rd. 2): 45% FG, 85% FT, 2 Threes, 24 Pts, 3 Reb, 4.5 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 2.5 TO
Blake Griffin, PF (Rd. 2): 50% FG, 67% FT, 24.5 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2.5 TO
DeAndre Jordan, PF/C (Rd. 8 ): 65% FG, 45% FT, 8.5 Pts, 8.5 Reb, 0.5 Ast, 0.8 Stl, 2.3 Blk, 1.5 TO
Mo Williams, PG (Rd. 9): 40% FG, 85% FT, 1.5 Threes, 13 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 5.5 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 3 TO
Chris Kaman, C (Rd. 9): 50% FG, 75% FT, 10.5 Pts, 6.5 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1.5 Blk, 2 TO
Eric Bledsoe, PG/SG (Rd. 13+): 45% FG, 75% FT, 0.5 Threes, 7 Pts, 2 Reb, 3.5 Ast, 1.3 Stl, 2.5 TO
Al-Farouq Aminu, SF (Rd. 13+): 42% FG, 75% FT, 6 Pts, 3.5 Reb, 1 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 1 TO
Randy Foye, PG/SG (Rd. 13+): 40% FG, 85% FT, 1 Three, 8 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 1 TO

Sleeper:
Aminu

Most likely to surprise:
Jordan

Most likely to disappoint:
Williams

Category specialists:
Threes: Gordon, Williams
Steals: Gordon
Blocks: Jordan, Kaman

Things to consider:
– the timeshare between Kaman and Jordan, if Kaman isn’t dealt away
– Gordon’s health
– how much playing time Bledsoe is given

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:
Pts: T-19th
FGM: 21st
FGA: 20th
FG%: 20th
FT%: 29th
3PTM: T-13th
Reb: T-9th
Ast: T-10th
TO: 29th
Stl: T-19th
Blk: T-13th
Pace: T-10th
Offensive Efficiency: 23rd
Defensive Efficiency: T-19th

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

