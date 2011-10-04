NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies proved to be a pretty solid source of fantasy value last season, even after one of their stars went down with a shoulder injury. With just one significant free agent (a restricted one at that), this squad should be mostly intact for another run at NBA (and fantasy) relevancy whenever the season starts.

Depth chart:

PG: Mike Conley, Greivis Vasquez, Ishmael Smith, Josh Selby

SG: Tony Allen, O.J. Mayo, Xavier Henry

SF: Rudy Gay, Sam Young, Shane Battier*

PF: Zach Randolph, Darrell Arthur, Leon Powe*

C: Marc Gasol**, Hamed Haddadi**

* unrestricted free agent

** restricted free agent

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:

– Rudy Gay, SF/PF (Rd. 3): 48% FG, 80% FT, 1 Three, 18.5 Pts, 6 Reb, 2.7 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 1 Blk, 2.5 TO

– Zach Randolph, PF/C (Rd. 3): 50% FG, 75% FT, 20 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 2 TO

– Marc Gasol, C (Rd. 4): 55% FG, 75% FT, 12.5 Pts, 8 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1.5 Blk, 2 TO

– Mike Conley, PG (Rd. 5): 45% FG, 75% FT, 1 Three, 13 Pts, 3 Reb, 7 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 2.5 TO

– Tony Allen, SG/SF (Rd. 10): 50% FG, 75% FT, 11 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2.5 Stl, 0.7 Blk, 1.5 TO

– O.J. Mayo, SG (Rd. 13+): 43% FG, 80% FT, 1.3 Threes, 11 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1.5 TO

Sleeper:

Allen

Most likely to surprise:

Gasol

Most likely to disappoint:

Gay

Category specialists:

– Steals: Gay, Conley, Allen

– Blocks: Gasol

Things to consider:

– How Gay fits in after the Grizzlies successful playoff run without him

– Whether the Grizzlies re-sign Gasol

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:

– Pts: 12th

– FGM: 3rd

– FGA: 8th

– FG%: 6th

– FT%: 23rd

– 3PTM: 30th

– Reb: 16th

– Ast: T-21st

– TO: T-12th

– Stl: 1st

– Blk: 7th

– Pace: 15th

– Offensive Efficiency: 16th

– Defensive Efficiency: T-8th

