NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies proved to be a pretty solid source of fantasy value last season, even after one of their stars went down with a shoulder injury. With just one significant free agent (a restricted one at that), this squad should be mostly intact for another run at NBA (and fantasy) relevancy whenever the season starts.
Depth chart:
PG: Mike Conley, Greivis Vasquez, Ishmael Smith, Josh Selby
SG: Tony Allen, O.J. Mayo, Xavier Henry
SF: Rudy Gay, Sam Young, Shane Battier*
PF: Zach Randolph, Darrell Arthur, Leon Powe*
C: Marc Gasol**, Hamed Haddadi**
* unrestricted free agent
** restricted free agent
Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:
– Rudy Gay, SF/PF (Rd. 3): 48% FG, 80% FT, 1 Three, 18.5 Pts, 6 Reb, 2.7 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 1 Blk, 2.5 TO
– Zach Randolph, PF/C (Rd. 3): 50% FG, 75% FT, 20 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 2 TO
– Marc Gasol, C (Rd. 4): 55% FG, 75% FT, 12.5 Pts, 8 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1.5 Blk, 2 TO
– Mike Conley, PG (Rd. 5): 45% FG, 75% FT, 1 Three, 13 Pts, 3 Reb, 7 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 2.5 TO
– Tony Allen, SG/SF (Rd. 10): 50% FG, 75% FT, 11 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2.5 Stl, 0.7 Blk, 1.5 TO
– O.J. Mayo, SG (Rd. 13+): 43% FG, 80% FT, 1.3 Threes, 11 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1.5 TO
Sleeper:
Allen
Most likely to surprise:
Gasol
Most likely to disappoint:
Gay
Category specialists:
– Steals: Gay, Conley, Allen
– Blocks: Gasol
Things to consider:
– How Gay fits in after the Grizzlies successful playoff run without him
– Whether the Grizzlies re-sign Gasol
Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:
– Pts: 12th
– FGM: 3rd
– FGA: 8th
– FG%: 6th
– FT%: 23rd
– 3PTM: 30th
– Reb: 16th
– Ast: T-21st
– TO: T-12th
– Stl: 1st
– Blk: 7th
– Pace: 15th
– Offensive Efficiency: 16th
– Defensive Efficiency: T-8th
