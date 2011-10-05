NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Miami Heat

The Miami Heat‘s shortcomings last season were well-documented. That said, it should do nothing to diminish the fact that this time has some serious fantasy firepower. Aside from the Big Three, there is some residual value to be had on this squad. Whenever the NBA starts up again, fantasy owners would do well to keep a close eye on which players the Heat adds to its roster, and which of its free agents it chooses to re-sign. It’s very possible that this team will have a whole new batch of role players once its retooling is over with.

Depth chart:

PG: Mario Chalmers**, Mike Bibby*, Norris Cole

SG: Dwyane Wade, Mike Miller, Eddie House

SF: LeBron James, James Jones*

PF: Chris Bosh, Udonis Haslem, Juwan Howard*

C: Joel Anthony, Erick Dampier*, Jamaal Magloire*, Dexter Pittman

* unrestricted free agent

** restricted free agent

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:

– LeBron James, SF (Rd. 1): 50% FG, 75% FT, 1.5 Threes, 27.5 Pts, 7.5 Reb, 7.5 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 0.8 Blk, 3.5 TO

– Dwyane Wade, PG/SG (Rd. 1): 50% FG, 75% FT, 1 Three, 24.5 Pts, 6 Reb, 4.5 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 1 Blk, 3.3 TO

– Chris Bosh, PF/C (Rd. 5): 50% FG, 80% FT, 19 Pts, 8.5 Reb, 2 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 0.7 Blk, 2 TO

– Mario Chalmers, PG (Rd. 13+): 45% FG, 85% FT, 1.5 Threes, 7 Pts, 2 Reb, 3.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1.5 TO

– Udonis Haslem, PF/C (Rd. 13+): 50% FT, 75% FT, 8.5 Pts, 8 Reb, 0.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1 TO

– Mike Miller, SG/SF (Rd. 13+): 42% FG, 75% FT, 1.3 Threes, 6.5 Pts, 4 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1 TO

Sleeper:

Cole

Most likely to surprise:

Haslem

Most likely to disappoint:

Miller

Category specialists:

– Threes: James, Chalmers

– Steals: James, Wade

Things to consider:

– Whether Chalmers is let go and who might replace him

– What new faces are signed to the team

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:

– Pts: 8th

– FGM: 19th

– FGA: 29th

– FG%: 2nd

– FT%: 12th

– 3PTM: 11th

– Reb: T-9th

– Ast: T-26th

– TO: 11th

– Stl: T-25th

– Blk: 9th

– Pace: 21st

– Offensive Efficiency: 3rd

– Defensive Efficiency: 5th

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.