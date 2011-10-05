NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Miami Heat

The Miami Heat‘s shortcomings last season were well-documented. That said, it should do nothing to diminish the fact that this time has some serious fantasy firepower. Aside from the Big Three, there is some residual value to be had on this squad. Whenever the NBA starts up again, fantasy owners would do well to keep a close eye on which players the Heat adds to its roster, and which of its free agents it chooses to re-sign. It’s very possible that this team will have a whole new batch of role players once its retooling is over with.
Depth chart:
PG: Mario Chalmers**, Mike Bibby*, Norris Cole
SG: Dwyane Wade, Mike Miller, Eddie House
SF: LeBron James, James Jones*
PF: Chris Bosh, Udonis Haslem, Juwan Howard*
C: Joel Anthony, Erick Dampier*, Jamaal Magloire*, Dexter Pittman
* unrestricted free agent
** restricted free agent
Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:
– LeBron James, SF (Rd. 1): 50% FG, 75% FT, 1.5 Threes, 27.5 Pts, 7.5 Reb, 7.5 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 0.8 Blk, 3.5 TO
– Dwyane Wade, PG/SG (Rd. 1): 50% FG, 75% FT, 1 Three, 24.5 Pts, 6 Reb, 4.5 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 1 Blk, 3.3 TO
– Chris Bosh, PF/C (Rd. 5): 50% FG, 80% FT, 19 Pts, 8.5 Reb, 2 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 0.7 Blk, 2 TO
– Mario Chalmers, PG (Rd. 13+): 45% FG, 85% FT, 1.5 Threes, 7 Pts, 2 Reb, 3.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1.5 TO
– Udonis Haslem, PF/C (Rd. 13+): 50% FT, 75% FT, 8.5 Pts, 8 Reb, 0.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1 TO
– Mike Miller, SG/SF (Rd. 13+): 42% FG, 75% FT, 1.3 Threes, 6.5 Pts, 4 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1 TO
Sleeper:
Cole
Most likely to surprise:
Haslem
Most likely to disappoint:
Miller
Category specialists:
– Threes: James, Chalmers
– Steals: James, Wade
Things to consider:
– Whether Chalmers is let go and who might replace him
– What new faces are signed to the team
Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:
– Pts: 8th
– FGM: 19th
– FGA: 29th
– FG%: 2nd
– FT%: 12th
– 3PTM: 11th
– Reb: T-9th
– Ast: T-26th
– TO: 11th
– Stl: T-25th
– Blk: 9th
– Pace: 21st
– Offensive Efficiency: 3rd
– Defensive Efficiency: 5th
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I drafted LeBron 2nd overall last year, and in another league D Wade at 5th overall.
I was disappointed in both of them.
That having been said, those triple doubles predicted for LeBron last year might come easier this year, with a season of familiarity under his belt.
lebron had a great year last year in a fantasy perspective. if i’m reading what you said correctly, there is no reason you should have been disapointed in his play. lebron played so well last year that he WILL be the 1st (suggested) pick in all of fantasy basketball.
in other news….go LAKERSSSSSSSS