NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Milwaukee Bucks

You’d think with an electric point guard and an authentic Aussie around, the Milwaukee Bucks would be a pretty exciting NBA team. Dig into the team’s statistics from last season and you’ll find otherwise. There isn’t much else in Milwaukee besides some middle-round value, and the most valuable fantasy player the Bucks have to offer is bogged down by serious physical limitations. Maybe Captain Jack can turn the ship around?

Depth chart:

PG: Brandon Jennings, Beno Udrih, Shaun Livingston, Keyon Dooling, Earl Boykins*

SG: Stephen Jackson, Chris Douglas-Roberts*^, Michael Redd*

SF: Carlos Delfino, Luc Mbah a Moute**, Tobias Harris

PF: Drew Gooden, Ersan Ilyasova^, Jon Leuer

C: Andrew Bogut, Larry Sanders, Jon Brockman

* unrestricted free agent

** restricted free agent

^ locked into overseas contract with no opt-out clause/desire to return after the lockout

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:

– Andrew Bogut, C (Rd. 6): 50% FG, 50% FT, 13 Pts, 11.5 Reb, 2 Ast, 0.6 Stl, 2.5 Blk, 2 TO

– Carlos Delfino, SG/SF (Rd. 7): 42% FG, 85% FT, 2.3 Threes, 14 Pts, 4.5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 1.5 TO

– Stephen Jackson, SG/SF (Rd. 7): 41% FG, 80% FT, 2 Threes, 17 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1.3 Stl, 2.5 TO

– Brandon Jennings, PG (Rd. 7): 43% FG, 80% FT, 1.5 Threes, 15 Pts, 3.5 Reb, 5 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 2.5 TO

– Beno Udrih, PG (Rd. 13+): 47% FG, 85% FT, 1 Three, 8 Pts, 2 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 1 TO

– Drew Gooden, PF/C (Rd. 13+): 45% FG, 80% FT, 10 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 1.3 TO

– Larry Sanders, PF/C (Rd. 13+): 45% FG, 55% FT, 4 Pts, 3.3 Reb, 1.5 Blk

Sleeper:

Delfino

Most likely to surprise:

Jennings

Most likely to disappoint:

Bogut

Category specialists:

– Threes: Delfino, Jackson, Jennings

– Steals: Delfino, Jennings

– Blocks: Bogut, Sanders

Things to consider:

– Bogut’s health and his elbow, which he says will always be limited

– How much Jennings’ offseason workouts will bear fruit

– How much playing time Udrih will get

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:

– Pts: 30th

– FGM: 30th

– FGA: 23rd

– FG%: 30th

– FT%: 20th

– 3PTM: T-18th

– Reb: T-17th

– Ast: 30th

– TO: T-7th

– Stl: 11th

– Blk: T-13th

– Pace: T-25th

– Offensive Efficiency: 30th

– Defensive Efficiency: 4th

