NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Milwaukee Bucks

You’d think with an electric point guard and an authentic Aussie around, the Milwaukee Bucks would be a pretty exciting NBA team. Dig into the team’s statistics from last season and you’ll find otherwise. There isn’t much else in Milwaukee besides some middle-round value, and the most valuable fantasy player the Bucks have to offer is bogged down by serious physical limitations. Maybe Captain Jack can turn the ship around?
Depth chart:
PG: Brandon Jennings, Beno Udrih, Shaun Livingston, Keyon Dooling, Earl Boykins*
SG: Stephen Jackson, Chris Douglas-Roberts*^, Michael Redd*
SF: Carlos Delfino, Luc Mbah a Moute**, Tobias Harris
PF: Drew Gooden, Ersan Ilyasova^, Jon Leuer
C: Andrew Bogut, Larry Sanders, Jon Brockman
* unrestricted free agent
** restricted free agent
^ locked into overseas contract with no opt-out clause/desire to return after the lockout
Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:
– Andrew Bogut, C (Rd. 6): 50% FG, 50% FT, 13 Pts, 11.5 Reb, 2 Ast, 0.6 Stl, 2.5 Blk, 2 TO
– Carlos Delfino, SG/SF (Rd. 7): 42% FG, 85% FT, 2.3 Threes, 14 Pts, 4.5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 1.5 TO
– Stephen Jackson, SG/SF (Rd. 7): 41% FG, 80% FT, 2 Threes, 17 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1.3 Stl, 2.5 TO
– Brandon Jennings, PG (Rd. 7): 43% FG, 80% FT, 1.5 Threes, 15 Pts, 3.5 Reb, 5 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 2.5 TO
– Beno Udrih, PG (Rd. 13+): 47% FG, 85% FT, 1 Three, 8 Pts, 2 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 1 TO
– Drew Gooden, PF/C (Rd. 13+): 45% FG, 80% FT, 10 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 1.3 TO
– Larry Sanders, PF/C (Rd. 13+): 45% FG, 55% FT, 4 Pts, 3.3 Reb, 1.5 Blk
Sleeper:
Delfino
Most likely to surprise:
Jennings
Most likely to disappoint:
Bogut
Category specialists:
– Threes: Delfino, Jackson, Jennings
– Steals: Delfino, Jennings
– Blocks: Bogut, Sanders
Things to consider:
– Bogut’s health and his elbow, which he says will always be limited
– How much Jennings’ offseason workouts will bear fruit
– How much playing time Udrih will get
Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:
– Pts: 30th
– FGM: 30th
– FGA: 23rd
– FG%: 30th
– FT%: 20th
– 3PTM: T-18th
– Reb: T-17th
– Ast: 30th
– TO: T-7th
– Stl: 11th
– Blk: T-13th
– Pace: T-25th
– Offensive Efficiency: 30th
– Defensive Efficiency: 4th
Carlos Delfino was slept on more than anyone last year… the perfect dude to complement your stars.
With Redd coming off the books, will the Bucks have enough cap to overpay a guy like David West? They are an upgrade at PF away from doing some damage.