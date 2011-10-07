NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Minnesota Timberwolves

What can one say about the Minnesota Timberwolves that David Kahn already hasn’t? This team has one fantasy monster and a bunch of dudes who aren’t good for much else than rounding out the end of your roster. With timeshares bound to happen at multiple positions, it’ll take a lot of boldness for fantasy owners to draft most of these players.

Depth chart:

PG: Luke Ridnour, Ricky Rubio, Sebastian Telfair*

SG: Wes Johnson, Martell Webster, Wayne Ellington, Malcolm Lee

SF: Michael Beasley, Derrick Williams, Lazar Hayward, Tanguy Ngombo

PF: Kevin Love, Anthony Randolph, Anthony Tolliver

C: Darko Milicic, Nikola Pekovic, Brad Miller

* unrestricted free agent

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:

– Kevin Love, PF/C (Rd. 1): 47% FG, 80% FT, 1.3 Threes, 21.5 Pts, 15 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 2.3 TO

– Michael Beasley, SF/PF (Rd. 11+): 45% FG, 75% FT, 0.5 Threes, 16.5 Pts, 5 Reb, 1.8 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 2.3 TO

– Derrick Williams, SF/PF (Rd. 12+): 48% FG, 75% FT, 1 Three, 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 0.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 2 TO

– Ricky Rubio, PG (Rd. 12+): 35% FG, 75% FT, 5 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 5 Ast, 1.3 Stl, 2.5 TO

– Wes Johnson, SG/SF (Rd. 13+): 40% FG, 70% FT, 9.5 Pts, 3 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.7 Blk, 1.5 TO

Sleeper:

Johnson

Most likely to surprise:

Williams

Most likely to disappoint:

Rubio

Category specialists:

– Blocks: Milicic

Things to consider:

– How the likely timeshare at PG between Ridnour and Rubio plays out

– How the likely timeshare at SF between Beasley and Williams plays out

– If Johnson can establish himself as the unquestioned starting SG

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:

– Pts: 10th

– FGM: 12th

– FGA: 2nd

– FG%: 27th

– FT%: 13th

– 3PTM: 9th

– Reb: 1st

– Ast: 25th

– TO: 30th

– Stl: T-17th

– Blk: T-10th

– Pace: 1st

– Offensive Efficiency: 24th

– Defensive Efficiency: 27th

