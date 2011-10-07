NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Minnesota Timberwolves

10.07.11 7 years ago

What can one say about the Minnesota Timberwolves that David Kahn already hasn’t? This team has one fantasy monster and a bunch of dudes who aren’t good for much else than rounding out the end of your roster. With timeshares bound to happen at multiple positions, it’ll take a lot of boldness for fantasy owners to draft most of these players.

Depth chart:
PG: Luke Ridnour, Ricky Rubio, Sebastian Telfair*
SG: Wes Johnson, Martell Webster, Wayne Ellington, Malcolm Lee
SF: Michael Beasley, Derrick Williams, Lazar Hayward, Tanguy Ngombo
PF: Kevin Love, Anthony Randolph, Anthony Tolliver
C: Darko Milicic, Nikola Pekovic, Brad Miller

* unrestricted free agent

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:
– Kevin Love, PF/C (Rd. 1): 47% FG, 80% FT, 1.3 Threes, 21.5 Pts, 15 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 2.3 TO
– Michael Beasley, SF/PF (Rd. 11+): 45% FG, 75% FT, 0.5 Threes, 16.5 Pts, 5 Reb, 1.8 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 2.3 TO
– Derrick Williams, SF/PF (Rd. 12+): 48% FG, 75% FT, 1 Three, 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 0.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 2 TO
– Ricky Rubio, PG (Rd. 12+): 35% FG, 75% FT, 5 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 5 Ast, 1.3 Stl, 2.5 TO
– Wes Johnson, SG/SF (Rd. 13+): 40% FG, 70% FT, 9.5 Pts, 3 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.7 Blk, 1.5 TO

Sleeper:
Johnson

Most likely to surprise:
Williams

Most likely to disappoint:
Rubio

Category specialists:
– Blocks: Milicic

Things to consider:
– How the likely timeshare at PG between Ridnour and Rubio plays out
– How the likely timeshare at SF between Beasley and Williams plays out
– If Johnson can establish himself as the unquestioned starting SG

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:
– Pts: 10th
– FGM: 12th
– FGA: 2nd
– FG%: 27th
– FT%: 13th
– 3PTM: 9th
– Reb: 1st
– Ast: 25th
– TO: 30th
– Stl: T-17th
– Blk: T-10th
– Pace: 1st
– Offensive Efficiency: 24th
– Defensive Efficiency: 27th

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSAnthony RandolphAnthony TolliverBRAD MILLERDarko MilicicDERRICK WILLIAMSDimeMagFantasy DoctorKEVIN LOVELazar HaywardLuke RidnourMalcolm LeeMartell WebsterMICHAEL BEASLEYMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESNIKOLA PEKOVICRICKY RUBIOSebastian TelfairTanguy NgomboWayne EllingtonWes Johnson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP