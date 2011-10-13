NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are not like a box of chocolates. You know they’ve got four fantasy studs that can feasibly be drafted in succession in the first four rounds of standard-sized drafts. Truth be told, no one else on this roster really matters. It will be interesting to monitor how the team’s mercurial point guard adjusts to having a more prominent mate in the backcourt.

Depth chart:

PG: Russell Westbrook, Eric Maynor, Reggie Jackson, Nate Robinson

SG: James Harden, Thabo Sefolosha, Robert Vaden, Royal Ivey

SF: Kevin Durant, Daequan Cook**

PF: Serge Ibaka, Nick Collison

C: Kendrick Perkins, Nazr Mohammed, Cole Aldrich, Byron Mullens

** restricted free agent

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:

– Kevin Durant, SF (Rd. 1): 48% FG, 90% FT, 2 Threes, 29 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 1.3 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO

– Russell Westbrook, PG (Rd. 2): 43% FG, 85% FT, 0.5 Threes, 21 Pts, 4.7 Reb, 8.5 Ast, 2 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 3.5 TO

– Serge Ibaka, PF/C (Rd. 3): 55% FG, 75% FT, 12 Pts, 8.5 Reb, 0.5 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO

– James Harden, SG (Rd. 5): 45% FG, 85% FT, 1.7 Threes, 14.5 Pts, 3 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1.3 TO

Sleeper:

Perkins

Most likely to surprise:

Harden

Most likely to disappoint:

Westbrook

Category specialists:

– Threes: Durant, Harden, Cook

– Steals: Westbrook

– Blocks: Ibaka

Things to consider:

– If Harden actually takes the starting SG job and how his emergence affects dynamics

– If Westbrook adjusts his game in response to criticism (unlikely)

– If Perkins’ efforts to lose weight and get more mobile in the offseason pay off

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:

– Pts: 5th

– FGM: T-13th

– FGA: T-17th

– FG%: 10th

– FT%: 1st

– 3PTM: T-18th

– Reb: T-7th

– Ast: T-23rd

– TO: T-15th

– Stl: T-5th

– Blk: T-2nd

– Pace: 13th

– Offensive Efficiency: 4th

– Defensive Efficiency: 13th

