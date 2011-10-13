NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are not like a box of chocolates. You know they’ve got four fantasy studs that can feasibly be drafted in succession in the first four rounds of standard-sized drafts. Truth be told, no one else on this roster really matters. It will be interesting to monitor how the team’s mercurial point guard adjusts to having a more prominent mate in the backcourt.
Depth chart:
PG: Russell Westbrook, Eric Maynor, Reggie Jackson, Nate Robinson
SG: James Harden, Thabo Sefolosha, Robert Vaden, Royal Ivey
SF: Kevin Durant, Daequan Cook**
PF: Serge Ibaka, Nick Collison
C: Kendrick Perkins, Nazr Mohammed, Cole Aldrich, Byron Mullens
** restricted free agent
Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:
– Kevin Durant, SF (Rd. 1): 48% FG, 90% FT, 2 Threes, 29 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 1.3 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO
– Russell Westbrook, PG (Rd. 2): 43% FG, 85% FT, 0.5 Threes, 21 Pts, 4.7 Reb, 8.5 Ast, 2 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 3.5 TO
– Serge Ibaka, PF/C (Rd. 3): 55% FG, 75% FT, 12 Pts, 8.5 Reb, 0.5 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO
– James Harden, SG (Rd. 5): 45% FG, 85% FT, 1.7 Threes, 14.5 Pts, 3 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1.3 TO
Sleeper:
Perkins
Most likely to surprise:
Harden
Most likely to disappoint:
Westbrook
Category specialists:
– Threes: Durant, Harden, Cook
– Steals: Westbrook
– Blocks: Ibaka
Things to consider:
– If Harden actually takes the starting SG job and how his emergence affects dynamics
– If Westbrook adjusts his game in response to criticism (unlikely)
– If Perkins’ efforts to lose weight and get more mobile in the offseason pay off
Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:
– Pts: 5th
– FGM: T-13th
– FGA: T-17th
– FG%: 10th
– FT%: 1st
– 3PTM: T-18th
– Reb: T-7th
– Ast: T-23rd
– TO: T-15th
– Stl: T-5th
– Blk: T-2nd
– Pace: 13th
– Offensive Efficiency: 4th
– Defensive Efficiency: 13th
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Join The Discussion: Log In With