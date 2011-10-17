NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have fantasy value pretty evenly spread across each position on their roster â€“ except for the center spot. While there’s no outright stud, the Sixers have plenty of appeal throughout the middle and late rounds of standard-sized drafts.
Depth chart:
PG: Jrue Holiday, Louis Williams, Antonio Daniels*
SG: Jodie Meeks, Evan Turner, Jason Kapono*
SF: Andre Iguodala, Thaddeus Young**, Andres Nocioni
PF: Elton Brand, Marreese Speights, Craig Brackins, Lavoy Allen, Darius Songalia*
C: Spencer Hawes**, Nikola Vucevic, Tony Battie*
* unrestricted free agent
** restricted free agent
Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:
– Jrue Holiday, PG (Rd. 4): 45% FG, 80% FT, 1 Three, 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 7 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 2.8 TO
– Elton Brand, PF/C (Rd. 4): 50% FG, 75% FT, 13.5 Pts, 8 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1.3 Blk, 1.5 TO
– Andre Iguodala, SG/SF (Rd. 5): 45% FG, 70% FT, 1 Three, 14.5 Pts, 6 Reb, 5.5 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 2.3 TO
– Jodie Meeks, SG (Rd. 8): 43% FG, 90% FT, 2 Threes, 10.5 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO
– Thaddeus Young, SF/PF (Rd. 9): 50% FG, 70% FT, 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1.5 TO
– Louis Williams, PG/SG (Rd. 11): 41% FG, 80% FT, 1.3 Threes, 13 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1.5 TO
– Evan Turner, SG/SF (Rd. 13+): 44% FG, 80% FT, 0.5 Threes, 8.5 Pts, 4 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1.3 TO
Sleeper:
Meeks
Most likely to surprise:
Evans
Most likely to disappoint:
Brand
Category specialists:
– Threes: Meeks
– Steals: Holiday, Iguodala
Things to consider:
– the development of Turner
– trade rumors involving Iguodala
Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:
– Pts: 18th
– FGM: T-10th
– FGA: 10th
– FG%: 15th
– FT%: 10th
– 3PTM: T-22nd
– Reb: 13th
– Ast: 6th
– TO: T-1st
– Stl: T-8th
– Blk: T-23rd
– Pace: 16th
– Offensive Efficiency: T-17th
– Defensive Efficiency: T-8th
