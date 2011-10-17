NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Philadelphia 76ers

#Philadelphia 76ers
10.17.11 7 years ago

The Philadelphia 76ers have fantasy value pretty evenly spread across each position on their roster â€“ except for the center spot. While there’s no outright stud, the Sixers have plenty of appeal throughout the middle and late rounds of standard-sized drafts.

Depth chart:
PG: Jrue Holiday, Louis Williams, Antonio Daniels*
SG: Jodie Meeks, Evan Turner, Jason Kapono*
SF: Andre Iguodala, Thaddeus Young**, Andres Nocioni
PF: Elton Brand, Marreese Speights, Craig Brackins, Lavoy Allen, Darius Songalia*
C: Spencer Hawes**, Nikola Vucevic, Tony Battie*

* unrestricted free agent
** restricted free agent

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:
– Jrue Holiday, PG (Rd. 4): 45% FG, 80% FT, 1 Three, 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 7 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 2.8 TO
– Elton Brand, PF/C (Rd. 4): 50% FG, 75% FT, 13.5 Pts, 8 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1.3 Blk, 1.5 TO
– Andre Iguodala, SG/SF (Rd. 5): 45% FG, 70% FT, 1 Three, 14.5 Pts, 6 Reb, 5.5 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 2.3 TO
– Jodie Meeks, SG (Rd. 8): 43% FG, 90% FT, 2 Threes, 10.5 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO
– Thaddeus Young, SF/PF (Rd. 9): 50% FG, 70% FT, 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1.5 TO
– Louis Williams, PG/SG (Rd. 11): 41% FG, 80% FT, 1.3 Threes, 13 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1.5 TO
– Evan Turner, SG/SF (Rd. 13+): 44% FG, 80% FT, 0.5 Threes, 8.5 Pts, 4 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1.3 TO

Sleeper:
Meeks

Most likely to surprise:
Evans

Most likely to disappoint:
Brand

Category specialists:
– Threes: Meeks
– Steals: Holiday, Iguodala

Things to consider:
– the development of Turner
– trade rumors involving Iguodala

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:
– Pts: 18th
– FGM: T-10th
– FGA: 10th
– FG%: 15th
– FT%: 10th
– 3PTM: T-22nd
– Reb: 13th
– Ast: 6th
– TO: T-1st
– Stl: T-8th
– Blk: T-23rd
– Pace: 16th
– Offensive Efficiency: T-17th
– Defensive Efficiency: T-8th

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSANDRE IGUODALAAndres NocioniAntonio DanielsCraig BrackinsDarius SongaliaDimeMagElton BrandEVAN TURNERFantasy DoctorJason KaponoJodie MeeksJrue HolidayLavoy AllenLouis WilliamsMarreese SpeightsNikola VucevicPHILADELPHIA 76ERSSPENCER HAWESThaddeus YoungTony Battie

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP