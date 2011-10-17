NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have fantasy value pretty evenly spread across each position on their roster â€“ except for the center spot. While there’s no outright stud, the Sixers have plenty of appeal throughout the middle and late rounds of standard-sized drafts.

Depth chart:

PG: Jrue Holiday, Louis Williams, Antonio Daniels*

SG: Jodie Meeks, Evan Turner, Jason Kapono*

SF: Andre Iguodala, Thaddeus Young**, Andres Nocioni

PF: Elton Brand, Marreese Speights, Craig Brackins, Lavoy Allen, Darius Songalia*

C: Spencer Hawes**, Nikola Vucevic, Tony Battie*

* unrestricted free agent

** restricted free agent

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:

– Jrue Holiday, PG (Rd. 4): 45% FG, 80% FT, 1 Three, 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 7 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 2.8 TO

– Elton Brand, PF/C (Rd. 4): 50% FG, 75% FT, 13.5 Pts, 8 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1.3 Blk, 1.5 TO

– Andre Iguodala, SG/SF (Rd. 5): 45% FG, 70% FT, 1 Three, 14.5 Pts, 6 Reb, 5.5 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 2.3 TO

– Jodie Meeks, SG (Rd. 8): 43% FG, 90% FT, 2 Threes, 10.5 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO

– Thaddeus Young, SF/PF (Rd. 9): 50% FG, 70% FT, 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1.5 TO

– Louis Williams, PG/SG (Rd. 11): 41% FG, 80% FT, 1.3 Threes, 13 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1.5 TO

– Evan Turner, SG/SF (Rd. 13+): 44% FG, 80% FT, 0.5 Threes, 8.5 Pts, 4 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1.3 TO

Sleeper:

Meeks

Most likely to surprise:

Evans

Most likely to disappoint:

Brand

Category specialists:

– Threes: Meeks

– Steals: Holiday, Iguodala

Things to consider:

– the development of Turner

– trade rumors involving Iguodala

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:

– Pts: 18th

– FGM: T-10th

– FGA: 10th

– FG%: 15th

– FT%: 10th

– 3PTM: T-22nd

– Reb: 13th

– Ast: 6th

– TO: T-1st

– Stl: T-8th

– Blk: T-23rd

– Pace: 16th

– Offensive Efficiency: T-17th

– Defensive Efficiency: T-8th

