NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns remain an offensive machine in the NBA, which makes the squad likable for fantasy purposes. However, with the face of the franchise is slipping into the sunset as he approaches the deep end of his 30s, it’s time for the emergence of new stars in Arizona. A certain hammer of Polish origin will lead the way for this new movement in Phoenix.

Depth chart:

PG: Steve Nash, Aaron Brooks**, Zabian Dowdell

SG: Jared Dudley, Vince Carter, Mickael Pietrus

SF: Grant Hill*, Josh Childress

PF: Channing Frye, Hakim Warrick, Markieff Morris, Gani Lawal

C: Marcin Gortat, Robin Lopez, Garrett Siler

* unrestricted free agent

** restricted free agent

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:

– Marcin Gortat, C (Rd. 4): 55% FG, 70% FT, 15.5 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1.3 Blk, 1.3 TO

– Channing Frye, PF/C (Rd. 4): 44% FG, 80% FT, 2 Threes, 13 Pts, 6.5 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO

– Steve Nash, PG (Rd. 5): 50% FG, 90% FT, 1.3 Three, 14 Pts, 3 Reb, 10 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 3.5 TO

– Jared Dudley, SG/SF (Rd. 6): 48% FG, 75% FT, 1.5 Threes, 15 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1.8 Stl, 1.5 TO

– Aaron Brooks, PG (Rd. 13+): 42% FG, 85% FT, 1 Three, 10 Pts, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 2 TO

– Grant Hill, SF/PF (Rd. 13+): 48% FG, 80% FT, 0.5 Threes, 11 Pts, 4 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 1.5 TO

Sleeper:

Dudley

Most likely to surprise:

Gortat

Most likely to disappoint:

Frye

Category specialists:

– Threes: Frye, Dudley

– Steals: Dudley

Things to consider:

– Nash’s health

– The probable buyout of Carter and emergence of Dudley at SG

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:

– Pts: 4th

– FGM: 2nd

– FGA: 7th

– FG%: 7th

– FT%: 18th

– 3PTM: 3rd

– Reb: 23rd

– Ast: 3rd

– TO: T-19th

– Stl: T-25th

– Blk: T-20th

– Pace: 8th

– Offensive Efficiency: 9th

– Defensive Efficiency: 25th

