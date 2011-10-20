NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have sky-high potential when it comes to fantasy appeal. The question is whether they’ll have enough touches and shots to appease all the offensive weapons available. With so many mouths on this team to feed, fantasy owners should keep their expectations in check when it comes to the weekly production of any one of the Kings’ main rotation players.

Depth chart:

PG: Tyreke Evans, Jimmer Fredette, Isaiah Thomas, Pooh Jeter*^

SG: Marcus Thornton**, Francisco Garcia, Marquis Daniels*

SF: John Salmons, Donte Greene, Tyler Honeycutt

PF: J.J. Hickson, Darnell Jackson*

C: DeMarcus Cousins, Samuel Dalembert*, Jason Thompson, Hassan Whiteside

* unrestricted free agent

** restricted free agent

^ locked into overseas contract with no opt-out clause

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:

– Tyreke Evans, PG/SG (Rd. 5): 45% FG, 75% FT, 0.7 Threes, 19.5 Pts, 5 Reb, 5.5 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 3 TO

– Marcus Thornton, SG (Rd. 5): 45% FG, 80% FT, 1.7 Threes, 18.5 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 2 TO

– John Salmons, SG/SF (Rd. 8): 42% FG, 80% FT, 1 Three, 12.5 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO

– DeMarcus Cousins, PF/C (Rd. 9): 45% FG, 67% FT, 14.5 Pts, 8.7 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2.8 TO

– J.J. Hickson, PF/C (Rd. 11+): 47% FG, 67% FT, 11.5 Pts, 7 Reb, 0.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 1.7 TO

– Jimmer Fredette, PG/SG (Rd. 13+): 43% FG, 85% FT, 1.5 Threes, 9.5 Pts, 2 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 2 TO

– Jason Thompson, PF/C (Rd. 13+): 50% FG, 67% FT, 6.5 Pts, 4.5 Reb, 0.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 1 TO

Sleeper:

Fredette

Most likely to surprise:

Cousins

Most likely to disappoint:

Hickson

Category specialists:

– Threes: Thornton, Fredette

– Steals: Evans, Thornton

Things to consider:

– Whether the Kings buy out Garcia’s contract or deal him away

– How the team’s offense copes with so many options available

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:

– Pts: T-14th

– FGM: 9th

– FGA: T-3rd

– FG%: 23rd

– FT%: 28th

– 3PTM: 25th

– Reb: 4th

– Ast: T-23rd

– TO: 28th

– Stl: T-12th

– Blk: 15th

– Pace: 4th

– Offensive Efficiency: 26th

– Defensive Efficiency: T-19th

