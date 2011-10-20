NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have sky-high potential when it comes to fantasy appeal. The question is whether they’ll have enough touches and shots to appease all the offensive weapons available. With so many mouths on this team to feed, fantasy owners should keep their expectations in check when it comes to the weekly production of any one of the Kings’ main rotation players.
Depth chart:
PG: Tyreke Evans, Jimmer Fredette, Isaiah Thomas, Pooh Jeter*^
SG: Marcus Thornton**, Francisco Garcia, Marquis Daniels*
SF: John Salmons, Donte Greene, Tyler Honeycutt
PF: J.J. Hickson, Darnell Jackson*
C: DeMarcus Cousins, Samuel Dalembert*, Jason Thompson, Hassan Whiteside
* unrestricted free agent
** restricted free agent
^ locked into overseas contract with no opt-out clause
Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:
– Tyreke Evans, PG/SG (Rd. 5): 45% FG, 75% FT, 0.7 Threes, 19.5 Pts, 5 Reb, 5.5 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 3 TO
– Marcus Thornton, SG (Rd. 5): 45% FG, 80% FT, 1.7 Threes, 18.5 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1.5 Stl, 2 TO
– John Salmons, SG/SF (Rd. 8): 42% FG, 80% FT, 1 Three, 12.5 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO
– DeMarcus Cousins, PF/C (Rd. 9): 45% FG, 67% FT, 14.5 Pts, 8.7 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2.8 TO
– J.J. Hickson, PF/C (Rd. 11+): 47% FG, 67% FT, 11.5 Pts, 7 Reb, 0.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 1.7 TO
– Jimmer Fredette, PG/SG (Rd. 13+): 43% FG, 85% FT, 1.5 Threes, 9.5 Pts, 2 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 2 TO
– Jason Thompson, PF/C (Rd. 13+): 50% FG, 67% FT, 6.5 Pts, 4.5 Reb, 0.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 1 TO
Sleeper:
Fredette
Most likely to surprise:
Cousins
Most likely to disappoint:
Hickson
Category specialists:
– Threes: Thornton, Fredette
– Steals: Evans, Thornton
Things to consider:
– Whether the Kings buy out Garcia’s contract or deal him away
– How the team’s offense copes with so many options available
Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:
– Pts: T-14th
– FGM: 9th
– FGA: T-3rd
– FG%: 23rd
– FT%: 28th
– 3PTM: 25th
– Reb: 4th
– Ast: T-23rd
– TO: 28th
– Stl: T-12th
– Blk: 15th
– Pace: 4th
– Offensive Efficiency: 26th
– Defensive Efficiency: T-19th
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I see Marcus Thornton and John Salmons as big risks. I had each last year, and neither produced much at all. Taking them this highly would be trusting the coaching staff in Sacramento an awful lot.
The Kings will probably let Marcus Thonron go whenever free agency starts. A lot of ppl are sleeping on Isaiah Thomas. He reminds me a lot of Damon Stoudermire except he can dunk. I would like to see him get the starting PG job. Jimmer is overrated.