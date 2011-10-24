NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Toronto Raptors

Let’s be blunt: the Toronto Raptors are a sorry bunch, in real life and in fantasy terms. Sure, there are a decent number of potential breakout candidates on this squad whenever the next NBA season begins, but there are also timeshares awaiting a few positions. There’s no true stud here, but when you’re in the latter rounds of your draft, keep some of these Canadian dinosaurs in mind.
Depth chart:
PG: Jose Calderon, Jerryd Bayless
SG: DeMar DeRozan, Leandro Barbosa, Sonny Weems**
SF: James Johnson, Linas Kleiza, Julian Wright*
PF: Amir Johnson, Ed Davis, Joey Dorsey*, Reggie Evans*
C: Andrea Bargnani, Jonas Valanciunas, Solomon Alabi, Alexis Ajinca*
* unrestricted free agent
** restricted free agent
Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:
– Andrea Bargnani, PF/C (Rd. 8): 45% FG, 80% FT, 1.3 Threes, 19 Pts, 5 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.8 Blk, 2 TO
– Jose Calderon, PG (Rd. 9): 45% FG, 85% FT, 0.7 Threes, 10 Pts, 3 Reb, 8.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO
– DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF (Rd. 10): 45% FG, 80% FT, 0.8 Threes, 18.5 Pts, 3 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO
– Amir Johnson, PF (Rd. 10): 55% FG, 75% FT, 10 Pts, 6.7 Reb, 1 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 1.5 Blk, 1.3 TO
– Ed Davis, PF/C (Rd. 11): 55% FG, 55% FT, 8 Pts, 7.7 Reb, 0.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1.3 Blk, 1 TO
– James Johnson, SF/PF (Rd. 12+): 45% FG, 70% FT, 9 Pts, 5 Reb, 2.7 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1.5 TO
– Jerryd Bayless, PG/SG (Rd. 12+): 43% FG, 80% FT, 0.7 Threes, 9.5 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 4.3 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 1.7 TO
– Leandro Barbosa, PG/SG (Rd. 12+): 45% FG, 80% FT, 1 Three, 11 Pts, 1.5 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 0.8 Stl, 1.5 TO
Sleeper:
J. Johnson
Most likely to surprise:
DeRozan
Most likely to disappoint:
Bargnani
Category specialists:
– Blocks: A. Johnson
Things to consider:
– Whether Bayless can play himself into a timeshare with Calderon
– If DeRozan’s offseason work on this three-point shooting pays off
– How minutes at PF are split between A. Johnson and Davis
Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:
– Pts: 17th
– FGM: T-7th
– FGA: T-11th
– FG%: 8th
– FT%: 22nd
– 3PTM: 29th
– Reb: T-21st
– Ast: 14th
– TO: 24th
– Stl: T-19th
– Blk: T-23rd
– Pace: 12th
– Offensive Efficiency: 20th
– Defensive Efficiency: 30th
My poor poor Raptors.
At least with no season happening I can laugh at how bad they are,
the real question is, can Derozan become a borderline all star!!
I hope Bargs gets traded. Ppl think because of Dirk winning a ring bargs can be him. Dirk’s rookie self is better than any Bargs we have seen. It also took Dallas a lot of $$$, time and chemistry to get that ring. And a committed owner. If it took Dirk that long, Bargs will never be the main man on the raps going far in the playoffs. Even though I don’t like what Bosh has said, CB4 for Amir Johnson and Bargs. Miami gets more depth, raps can reuse old jerseys and him, Davis and JonasV will be amazing together.I think it is a decent deal
I think Bargs is not a Dirk, that is for sure.
But Bargs moved to PF and as a second option to a tier 1 guy would be effective.
Who that tier 1 guy will be? No clue!