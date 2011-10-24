NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Toronto Raptors

Let’s be blunt: the Toronto Raptors are a sorry bunch, in real life and in fantasy terms. Sure, there are a decent number of potential breakout candidates on this squad whenever the next NBA season begins, but there are also timeshares awaiting a few positions. There’s no true stud here, but when you’re in the latter rounds of your draft, keep some of these Canadian dinosaurs in mind.

Depth chart:
PG: Jose Calderon, Jerryd Bayless
SG: DeMar DeRozan, Leandro Barbosa, Sonny Weems**
SF: James Johnson, Linas Kleiza, Julian Wright*
PF: Amir Johnson, Ed Davis, Joey Dorsey*, Reggie Evans*
C: Andrea Bargnani, Jonas Valanciunas, Solomon Alabi, Alexis Ajinca*

* unrestricted free agent
** restricted free agent

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:
– Andrea Bargnani, PF/C (Rd. 8): 45% FG, 80% FT, 1.3 Threes, 19 Pts, 5 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 0.8 Blk, 2 TO
– Jose Calderon, PG (Rd. 9): 45% FG, 85% FT, 0.7 Threes, 10 Pts, 3 Reb, 8.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO
– DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF (Rd. 10): 45% FG, 80% FT, 0.8 Threes, 18.5 Pts, 3 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO
– Amir Johnson, PF (Rd. 10): 55% FG, 75% FT, 10 Pts, 6.7 Reb, 1 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 1.5 Blk, 1.3 TO
– Ed Davis, PF/C (Rd. 11): 55% FG, 55% FT, 8 Pts, 7.7 Reb, 0.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1.3 Blk, 1 TO
– James Johnson, SF/PF (Rd. 12+): 45% FG, 70% FT, 9 Pts, 5 Reb, 2.7 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1.5 TO
– Jerryd Bayless, PG/SG (Rd. 12+): 43% FG, 80% FT, 0.7 Threes, 9.5 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 4.3 Ast, 0.7 Stl, 1.7 TO
– Leandro Barbosa, PG/SG (Rd. 12+): 45% FG, 80% FT, 1 Three, 11 Pts, 1.5 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 0.8 Stl, 1.5 TO

Sleeper:
J. Johnson

Most likely to surprise:
DeRozan

Most likely to disappoint:
Bargnani

Category specialists:
– Blocks: A. Johnson

Things to consider:
– Whether Bayless can play himself into a timeshare with Calderon
– If DeRozan’s offseason work on this three-point shooting pays off
– How minutes at PF are split between A. Johnson and Davis

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:
– Pts: 17th
– FGM: T-7th
– FGA: T-11th
– FG%: 8th
– FT%: 22nd
– 3PTM: 29th
– Reb: T-21st
– Ast: 14th
– TO: 24th
– Stl: T-19th
– Blk: T-23rd
– Pace: 12th
– Offensive Efficiency: 20th
– Defensive Efficiency: 30th

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

