NBA Fashion: What’s Hot & Whack In The Streets, Vol. 4

From Jordan‘s sneakers to Iverson‘s tattoos , the NBA and its players have long had an influence that reaches far beyond the basketball court… and today, the league’s focus on fashion seems to be climbing to entirely new heights. With resources like Twitter and Instagram at their fingertips, many players are captivated by a perpetual quest to promote the latest trend. This obsession with social media, in conjunction with a mass hipster movement and‘s implementation of the dress code, has resulted in a fair bit of questionable dressing.

How many of the fishing lures from Russell Westbrook‘s shirt have actually caught on, though? You see, it’s ultimately up to you to decide… and for this reason we ask you, what’s really hot in the streets?

Who: Dorell Wright

What: Givenchy Star & Striped Detail Polo, black jeans and red Buschemi sneakers

Where: Las Vegas

When: September 14, 2013

What I think: Dorell actually pulled this off. Seen here at that Mayweather vs. Canelo fight at MGM Grand, Wright put together quite the ensemble with this outfit. If this outfit had any relation to scoring points in a game, it would put numbers on the board.