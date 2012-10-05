NBA Fashion: What’s Really Hot In The Streets, Vol. 2

From Jordan‘s sneakers to Iverson‘s tattoos , the NBA and its players have long had an influence that reaches far beyond the basketball court… and today, the league’s focus on fashion seems to be climbing to entirely new heights. With resources like Twitter and Instagram at their fingertips, many players are captivated by a perpetual quest to promote the latest trend. This obsession with social media, in conjunction with a mass hipster movement and‘s implementation of the dress code, has resulted in a fair bit of questionable dressing.

How many of the fishing lures from Russell Westbrook‘s shirt have actually caught on, though? You see, it’s ultimately up to you to decide… and for this reason we ask you, what’s really hot in the streets?

WHO: Lance Stephenson

WHAT: American Fly T-Shirt/Unfastened Gucci Belt

WHERE: Instagram

WHEN: September 6

WHAT I THINK: Skulls and roses? At least they’re only on the sleeves. What I can’t figure out is why Lance Stephenson chooses to wear an unbuckled belt. That’s like wearing glasses with no lenses. Oh wait…

