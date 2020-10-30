Getty Image
DimeMag

The NBA May Want A 50-Game Season If The Players Union Wants To Start In January

FacebookTwitterContributor

Since the Orlando Bubble came to a close, all of the league’s attention has shifted toward the complicated question of when — not to mention how — the next season might start. With the league, the owners, and the players’ union all seemingly on a different wavelength, the timeline remains murkier than ever.

After a recent board of governors’ meeting, news emerged that the league wants to start the 2020-2021 season as early as Dec. 22 to preserve the Christmas Day slate, which is a major revenue stream, and avoid any conflicts on the other end of the schedule regarding the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Unsurprisingly, the players’ union initially balked at that idea, with NBPA director Michele Roberts saying that it “defies common sense” that the NBA would be able to get up and running again on such an accelerated time line, given the many logistical and safety issues involved.

Now, the league is pushing back, according the New York Times‘ Marc Stein, saying that a late January start date could likely mean only a 50-game regular season.

Stein goes on to clarify that the 50-game season would have significant financial implications for the players. The 72-game schedule beginning in Dec. would mean would play roughly every other day and would put the NBA Finals somewhere in mid-July, thus avoiding any potential conflicts with the Olympics.

The league and the union are facing a deadline on Friday for those talks, although they are expected to once again be extended into next week.

Topics: #NBATags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×