The Dime Roundtable Predicts The Winner Of The 2018 NBA Finals

Someone call Bruce Buffer, because it’s time for the main event of the 2018 NBA season. After 82 regular season games and a lengthy, hard-fought first three rounds of the postseason, we’re left with two teams standing. For the fourth year in a row, we’re getting a matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors.

Is this good? Is this bad? Is this boring? Is this compelling? Who knows! This is a “beauty is in the eye of the beholder” sorts of things, and all we can say right now is that we’re getting the fourth chapter in what has been an epic rivalry between these two squads.

Will the Warriors — ripe with talent and fresh off of beating a team that was literally designed to take them down in the conference finals — win their third title in four years, cementing themselves as a dynasty? Or can LeBron James accomplish what would go down as the greatest achievement in a career that has been full of unforgettable moments, winning his second title in Cleveland against the team that has become his nemesis?

Our staff, with a little help from some of our friends from around the web, gave their predictions on what they think is going to happen during the final series of the 2018 postseason.