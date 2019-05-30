10 Burning Questions For The NBA Finals

Getty Image / Uproxx

The NBA Finals are upon us. When Game 1 tips off on Thursday, it’ll mark the first-ever championship appearance for the Toronto Raptors, and it’ll set up the final roadblock in the Golden State Warriors’ quest for a three-peat, the likes of which we haven’t seen since the Kobe-Shaq Lakers of the early 2000s.

Now’s the time to make predictions about what will happen and how, and we’ve got that in spades in our annual Finals Predictions Roundtable that you can read here. But even as we gaze deeply into our crystal ball for answers, we still have plenty of lingering questions as we inch closer toward the coronation of this season’s eventual champs.

Here are some of the most pressing (and a few not-so-pressing) questions we have to help get us geared up for Game 1 on Thursday.

Who Is The Player We’ll Be Most Surprised To See Trending On Twitter After A Big Game?

There are plenty of candidates on both sides. Danny Green has had such a nightmarish postseason so far, it almost feels preordained that he’ll have “a moment” in the Finals where he erupts for seven or eight three-pointers and saves the Raptors from going down 3-1.

But don’t sleep on the Warriors’ bench. They’ve taken a lot of heat for sacrificing depth to stack their roster with All-Stars, but guys like Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell both made an impact in the previous round against the Blazers and could be primed for another big showing.