The 5 Major Questions That Loom Over The 2018 NBA Finals

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry #Kevin Durant #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
05.31.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The general consensus is it’ll take a miracle for the Cleveland Cavaliers to beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals. They’ve done it once before, but this Cleveland team is nothing like the one that came back from a 3-1 deficit in 2016. The Warriors have also changed since then, only they’ve gotten significantly better by switching out Harrison Barnes for Kevin Durant to give Golden State four perennial All-Stars in the prime of their careers.

Even so, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the Cavaliers do pull off the impossible. They still have the greatest player in the world in LeBron James, while the Warriors are coming off of a grueling series against the Rockets that exposed some of their weaknesses. Whereas the Cavaliers have nothing to lose, the pressure is on the Warriors to win back-to-back titles.

With all that in mind, let’s take a look at five questions that will determine the series.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry#Kevin Durant#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTLeBron JamesSTEPHEN CURRY

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Greatest Lakes, Ibiza Pareo, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Greatest Lakes, Ibiza Pareo, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

05.31.18 10 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 2 days ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP