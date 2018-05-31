The 5 Major Questions That Loom Over The 2018 NBA Finals

Getty Image

The general consensus is it’ll take a miracle for the Cleveland Cavaliers to beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals. They’ve done it once before, but this Cleveland team is nothing like the one that came back from a 3-1 deficit in 2016. The Warriors have also changed since then, only they’ve gotten significantly better by switching out Harrison Barnes for Kevin Durant to give Golden State four perennial All-Stars in the prime of their careers.

Even so, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the Cavaliers do pull off the impossible. They still have the greatest player in the world in LeBron James, while the Warriors are coming off of a grueling series against the Rockets that exposed some of their weaknesses. Whereas the Cavaliers have nothing to lose, the pressure is on the Warriors to win back-to-back titles.

With all that in mind, let’s take a look at five questions that will determine the series.