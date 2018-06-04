NBA Refs Admitted ‘We Missed This One’ Regarding LeBron Getting Undercut On The Fastbreak

The Golden State Warriors appear to be in complete control of the 2018 NBA Finals, taking a 2-0 lead and all kinds of momentum to Cleveland for Game 3 on Wednesday. Aside from the brilliance of the reigning champions, officiating has been one of the bigger story lines of the postseason and rumblings that occurred during the Western Conference Finals have carried over to the first two contests on the game’s biggest stage.

For one, the decision to overturn a block/charge call in Game 1 upset everyone on the Cavaliers side and, frankly, it was bizarre to say the least. While nothing quite that high-profile took place in an otherwise run-of-the-mill Game 2, one non-call drew a ton of ire during the third quarter, when LeBron James was effective tackled on the fast break.

