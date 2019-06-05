The NBA Finals are going on right now. The best squads from the Eastern and Western Conferences, comprised of some of the best basketball players to ever walk the planet, are in the midst of a slugfest to determine which franchise gets to call themselves champions for the next year. If you prefer far less aesthetically pleasing basketball than that, though, you could have spent Tuesday night watching a bunch of media people playing on a live stream brought to you by a cellular provider.

The inaugural NBA Finals media tournament, organized by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, took place at The Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek, Calif., one night before the Golden State Warriors host the Toronto Raptors for Game 3 of their series. If you would like to spend the next two and a half hours of your life watching the whole thing, you can do that right here, but I must strongly advise that you do not do this.

We’re LIVE at the 1st Annual #MetroMediaJam! We’ve got forty basketball reporters hooping for hardcourt supremacy. 8 teams, 3 rounds, 15 min games. WHO WILL WIN? Team Strauss? Team Haynes? Team Haberstroh? Watch live to find out! https://t.co/cVmC0lcOYY — Metro by T-Mobile (@MetroByTMobile) June 5, 2019

Teams were made up of five or more folks from various outlets covering the Finals. They played games that featured 15-minute running clocks. Here were the rosters — Dime was proudly represented by our editorial director, Martin Rickman, who suited up for Team Finger aka Players Only Baby.