The Golden State Warriors were not pleased with the officiating following a 131-130 overtime loss against the Timberwolves on Friday, and their most prominent players spoke up about what they felt was an egregious missed call in which Kevin Durant was not given free throws on a late foul.

Draymond Green, Steph Curry, and Durant all voiced their frustration in various ways in recent days, with Green posting cryptic tweets about the officials and Curry calling them out as well by sending a not so subtle shot at the refs on his walk to the arena before the Warriors next game on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the league announced fines for all three players, with Green facing the heaviest penalty at $35,000, followed by $25,000 for Curry, and $15,000 for Durant.





Curry and Green’s fines were higher because they were considered to have “impugned the integrity of NBA officiating,” while Durant simply offered public criticism. It is a bit strange that the league waited as long as they did to issue the fines, but given the fact Curry came to the arena on Sunday with an oven mitt as a jab at the league defending the call by declaring it a “hot stove” contact ruling — which is why Durant didn’t give free throws — it’s clear they were waiting for everyone to get it all out of their system.