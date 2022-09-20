A video posted to Anthony Edwards’ Instagram account earlier this month showed the Minnesota Timberwolves’ star using derogatory language towards members of the gay community. He has since apologized and the team condemned his actions, and on Tuesday afternoon, the NBA announced that, as a result, the former No. 1 overall pick received a hefty fine.

“Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 for using offensive and derogatory language on social media, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations,” the NBA said in a statement. “Edwards has acknowledged that his actions were inappropriate.

The video of the incident, which was posted to Edwards’ Instagram Story, made its way around social media, which led to Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly saying in a statement, “We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media. The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologizes for the offense this has caused to so many.” Edwards tweeted the following after the video began making the rounds.

What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that! — Anthony Edwards (@theantedwards_) September 11, 2022

Edwards joined the Timberwolves back in 2020, when the team had the top pick in the NBA Draft. He is coming off of a career year in which he averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.