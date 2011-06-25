NBA Focus Shifts From Draft To Lockout; Kahn Strikes Again & Jan Vesely’s Girl Takes Center Stage

Remember Jan Vesely‘s Notebook-worthy kiss of his girlfriend last night? Her name is Eva Koudouskova and she’s taller than half of Minnesota’s roster. There are some hilarious YouTube videos of her and Jan where the reporters ask her all about her game (she hoops), with Vesely standing to the side like a sick puppy, only getting questions like “Where did you meet her?” or “How do you pronounce her last name?” Normally when Euros come over for the league, it’s the GFs that end up being left behind. At least she’s catching her five minutes of fame. Now we sufficiently feel creepy … One of those weird final draft picks that had the crew actually laughing while trying to pronounce their names? Yeah, one was busted for lying about his age yesterday. “Targuy Ngombo” is actually Tanguy Ngombo and he’s actually 26 years old and soon-to-be 27; wasn’t even draft eligible. Guess who ended up with him at the end of the draft? KAAAAAAAHNNNNNN … There were a bunch of great players who weren’t drafted yesterday. Check out our 10 best … Lakers’ GM Mitch Kupchak dismissed all the trade speculation swirling around the organization yesterday, saying it’s the agents who are revving everything up. Okay Mitch, so you didn’t offer Lamar Odom for the No. 2 pick? You didn’t contemplate a Gasol for Love/No. 2 swap? You didn’t dangle Odom at Golden State for Monta Ellis? Odom for Iguodala? None of that was on your end? … Speaking of the Lakers, Mike Brown says he’s fine with Kobe‘s silence. Brown says the two have met and talked on the phone a few times to discuss strategy/family/life. While we certainly don’t see a rebellion on the horizon, isn’t it a little weird that Kobe hasn’t publicly pledged his support? … And if you didn’t know already, Monta wants out of Golden State. That’s what happens when the owner and GM drag your name through the mud, draft someone at your position and then awkwardly try to deny it all. Where do you think he’ll end up? Hopefully with a contender, but who’s willing to give up the goods for him? Portland? Maybe. Orlando? Could be. The Lakers have already put in an offer. Where’s the best place for Ellis? … Memphis has extended a qualifying offer to Marc Gasol and will be able to match any contract he’s offered … Scottie Pippen backtracked off his “LeBron might be best all-around player ever” comments, proclaiming Michael Jordan as the GOAT and saying his comments were probably taken out of context. It’s easy to say that now, after LeBron disappeared for about two weeks on the biggest stage in the biggest games of his life … While this year’s draft class figures to be one of the all-time worst (seriously, how many of these guys can you really believe will be impact players?), next year’s class is LOADED. Barnes, Davis, Jones, Sullinger, Rivers. Those guys all might’ve gone No. 1 this year. The good thing for most of these lottery teams is that they aren’t sniffing the playoffs. They’ll be back to feast again next year. But is there one who could make the leap? … In the latest labor meetings, about 50 players showed up to discussions with white shirts that had “STAND” in big, black letters. They want everyone to know they’re in this together and that they will stand up to the owners. Good for them, not good for us. Check out this quote from Charles Barkley (on Tthe Dan Patrick Show”) in the Chicago Sun-Times: “”Honestly, I don’t think were going to play at all next year. Everything is out of whack. These owners are in it for Armageddon” … We’re out like Tanguy Ngombo.
i hate it but charles always speaks the truth
This draft was a who’s who as is “Who the hell is that?”.
And who thought Lamar Odom was worth giving up the #2 pick for? He’s good but he aint that good. LOL at people saying Ga-soft for Love and #2 was a win-win
She had to kiss her meal ticket. I bet he had whiplash the next morning after she fucked him six ways from Sunday.
HOW OFTEN DO PEOPLE GET KISSED ON DRAFT DAY?
it’s only news because van gundy had a comment about it. writer’s had nothing better to do with such a weak draft and made stories about the kiss, it’s all over the web, and now dime wants to be part of the fray.
it was just a kiss. a lot of women probably have sex with rookies, i think, its pretty safe to assume that right?
okay let’s drop the vesely kiss story. it is weak.
Jan Vesely’s girl hoops? When is the next WNBA draft?
^^^thank you^^^
…and will somebody named Targal/Tangirl Ngombo be drafted there?
[www.youtube.com]
LMAO! Promo and Beibs are comin correct. I remember when Casy Jacobsen got drafted and Sager came with the “I was lookin at your girlfriend. Des she have a sister?” LOL! Funniest draft moment ever….Well, that and The Mailman’s suit.
Question for Austin, Sean or Aron:
If there’s no season in 2011-12, who gets the first pick?
most players are terrible at managing their money and I don’t think they know the damage they are gonna do to the brand that is basketball in the nba. So besides the big contract guys most players are going to be in trouble. And I hope the new cba contains a clause where they can cut one player per season. But he has to be under contract at least 3 years. And what’s gonna happen with the 12 to 15 players that are going to get cut. Bet most of them are respectable and can all go to a contender.
A hard cap isn’t nba like so please don’t do that. It won’t be pretty
KDizzle – That’s a good question. Maybe they’d combine the last 3 seasons records and then run a lottery on that? Or since the draft will be stocked next year, I wonder how many teams will say fuck it and tank for 40 games to get one of them?
The kiss coverage got a little carried away, but whatever. It reminds me of when I was young and in love. Oh how the birds would sing in the morning boys, the birds would sing. ~sigh~ Of course if you want to go the other way with it, TMZ has video of Kemba with some hot white girl club ass all up on his nuts.
Hey Dime Magazine. Lets get the source right! That Charles quote is from THE DAN PATRICK SHOW, not Chicago Sun Times!
lol @ kdizzle
on anutha note…i never thought about how the 2012 draft would work in that scenario. that’s the smartest off season question i’ve read to date. only stern would have the answer though, possibly.
Basketball cannot afford a lockout with popularity levels for the sport at an all-time high right now. The NFL has fans no matter what, and even they will be hurt by this current lockout, but the NBA, the league with not so many “average” fans in comparison, will struggle if they miss extended time.
If I had the money I would promote some type of all-star pick-up league that would be televised for when the lockout goes on, and have sponsors be the payment for the players. Wouldn’t it be tight to see your favorite ballers in a 5-on-5 round robin tournament type setting? Have some amateur ballers in there too for some games? Could be entertaining…
But, I digress…
some amateur ballers will carry a knife on the court to stab lebron in the neck.
Does nobody read my posts? Lol. I’ve been asking how are they going to conduct next year’s lottery since after all-star break.
jay sounds like he wants attention lol
So I haven’t seen this question asked at all, but how is next year’s lottery going to be determined? …
@K Dizzle and @JAY
It’s actually a weak answer, but I guess the NBA says they’ll cross that bridge if or when they come to it. Found the answer here:
[www.cleveland.com]
Just repeat the draft standings. This draft sucks so the teams at the bottom will still suck just the same. HAHAHA
Kidding aside, anybody follow hockey here? What did the NHL do with their draft during the 2004-05 NHL lockout?
I’d be crushed if there were no 2011-12 season but I guess I’d get over it when the 2012-13 season begins and the Nets are moving into Brooklyn with one of the top 6 players in this incredibly loaded 2012 class.
the nets will forever remain boring to me regardless of who they obtain
Good call Fuego! I totally forgot about the cancelled NHL season.
I took this from wiki…
“The league settled on a lottery system in which all teams had a weighted chance at the first pick, expected to be Sidney Crosby. The lottery was tilted so teams with fewer playoff appearances over the last three seasons and fewer number one overall picks over the last four seasons had a better chance of landing higher picks. The complete order was determined by the lottery, and the 2005 draft was conducted in a “snake” style, meaning in even rounds, the draft order was reversed. This system was an attempt to compromise between those who felt all teams should have had an equal chance at the first pick and those who felt only the weaker teams should have been in the running.”