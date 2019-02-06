The Knicks Are The First $4 Billion Franchise On Forbes’ NBA Valuation List

02.06.19 28 mins ago

Getty Image

The New York Knicks haven’t been good in two decades, but that hasn’t stopped them from setting NBA records for franchise value.

The annual Forbes list of NBA team valuations was released on Wednesday, and all 30 franchises are above $1.2 billion for the first time ever as the league continues to see rapid growth in the value of franchises. The usual suspects top the list, with the Knicks on top, becoming the first franchise to ever crack the $4 billion mark on the Forbes list.

Behind New York you’ll find the Lakers ($3.7 billion), Warriors ($3.5 billion), Bulls ($2.9 billion), and Celtics ($2.8 billion). All of those teams saw between 11-13 percent increases in value from last year’s list to now, and only one team in the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers, saw their value depreciate (-4 percent) from a year ago for obvious reasons.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSNEW YORK KNICKS

Listen To This

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 6 hours ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 1 day ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 1 day ago 27 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP