The New York Knicks haven’t been good in two decades, but that hasn’t stopped them from setting NBA records for franchise value.

The annual Forbes list of NBA team valuations was released on Wednesday, and all 30 franchises are above $1.2 billion for the first time ever as the league continues to see rapid growth in the value of franchises. The usual suspects top the list, with the Knicks on top, becoming the first franchise to ever crack the $4 billion mark on the Forbes list.

Behind New York you’ll find the Lakers ($3.7 billion), Warriors ($3.5 billion), Bulls ($2.9 billion), and Celtics ($2.8 billion). All of those teams saw between 11-13 percent increases in value from last year’s list to now, and only one team in the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers, saw their value depreciate (-4 percent) from a year ago for obvious reasons.