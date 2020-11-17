The 20 Best Free Agent Wings On The Market In 2020

The 2020 NBA Draft arrives on Nov. 18 and, after the longest draft cycle in recorded history, the league’s offseason will zoom into hyperdrive. In fact, free agency begins on the evening 0f Nov. 20 and, while NBA franchises theoretically had months to prepare, there will be an element of frenzy when transactions are finally allowed. To that end, free agents will be jockeying for position and, earlier this month, we took a look at the 20 best free agents set to hit the market. Today, the goal is to drill down even further, highlighting the 20 best wing players, effectively taking the full league and removing point guards and big men from the mix. One of the top targets has already left the board, as Bogdan Bogdanovic (who initially occupied the third spot on this list) is headed to Milwaukee in a sign-and-trade as the Bucks load up on talent to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo. With that out of the way, here are the top 20 unrestricted and restricted free agents that will be available in short order, including those players who have already declined to pick up their player options. 1. Brandon Ingram (RFA, Pelicans): There is a pretty big gap in projected contract value between Ingram and everyone else on this list. Everyone assumes he will be garnering the max, or at least something close to it, from New Orleans, and it would be a surprise if he left. That is the nature of the beast with a player that just averaged 23.8 points per game on strong efficiency at the age of 22. He’s really good, and should continue to improve. 2. Danilo Gallinari (UFA, Thunder): Gallinari isn’t really a wing, but he isn’t a big either. In fact, he is a member of what is kind of a dying breed as a pure power forward, but he remains an exceptionally valuable offensive player. The 32-year-old averaged 18.8 points per game (on good efficiency) over the last five seasons, and he can score in a number of ways. His age and defense may not help him in this (very) tight market, but Gallinari remains a very good player. 3. Joe Harris (UFA, Nets): Harris led the NBA in three-point shooting in 2018-19, making 47 percent of his attempts, and he followed that up with 42.4 percent on increased volume in 2019-20. That makes him one of the best marksman in the league and, unlike some of his contemporaries in that premium shooting realm, Harris can make solid decisions with the ball his hands and pull his own weight defensively. He can (and would) fit just about anywhere as a premium 3-and-D option, and the Nets will have some pressure to bring him back. 4. Davis Bertans (UFA, Wizards): Not only did Bertans shoot 42.4 percent from three-point range last season, but he did it with obscene range and impressive volume. Bertans has no conscience (in the best possible way) and he got up 13.9 threes per 100 possessions. To be fair, Bertans is pretty limited in other areas and, from a team-building standpoint, it is tough to plan around his defense. There is no denying his court-bending ability as a shooter, though, and he has real value.

5. Jerami Grant (UFA, Nuggets): Grant is in a fantastic position to capitalize on something of a breakout during the 2020 playoffs. He definitely isn’t a high-upside player at this stage, but Grant has some juice offensively, and he brings positional flexibility and defense. Denver has incentive to keep Grant around, but perhaps a team with space gets (very) aggressive to lure him away. After all, he’s only 26 years old. 6. Jordan Clarkson (UFA, Jazz): Clarkson has been a punchline at times, but he was genuinely good in Utah. He isn’t really a “wing” in a traditional sense, mostly because his value comes in creating his own shot with the ball in his hands, but Clarkson also isn’t a pure lead guard. Teams should know what they’re getting in the 28-year-old, and that is instant offense with the hope of reasonable play in other areas. 7. Jae Crowder (UFA, Heat): It is too simplistic to suggest that everything with Crowder comes down to three-point shooting, but it’s not far off. He knocked down a ridiculous 44.5 percent of his threes after getting to Miami midseason but, before that, he shot 29.3 percent in Memphis. That has been the story of Crowder’s career as a hot/cold shooter but, at his core, Crowder’s value is significant as a strong defensive wing that is switchable and malleable. 8. Marcus Morris (UFA, Clippers): Morris put up obscene numbers, including a 44 percent clip from three-point distance, in New York and that earned him a trade to the Clippers. His production dipped in L.A., though, and Morris now hits the market at 31. On the bright side for him, the Clippers can’t really replace him in conventional fashion, giving him leverage, and Morris could help a ton of teams as a two-way combo forward with experience. 9. Derrick Jones Jr. (UFA, Heat): Jones Jr. is younger than most of the restricted free agents on the market, yet he is unencumbered from a contract perspective. Some of his value is speculative, but Jones Jr. is a long, athletic defender that can function as a player finisher on offense. His ceiling will be limited if his jump shot doesn’t improve, but Jones Jr. is very intriguing for younger teams trying to add on the margins. 10. Malik Beasley (RFA, Wolves): The Wolves have the No. 1 pick and, in theory, that selection could impact Beasley’s long-term future. It has to be noted, though, that Minnesota gave up assets for the right to match any offer on Beasley. If nothing else, Beasley turns 24 in November and he exploded for 20.7 points per game after arriving in the Twin Cities. 11. Wesley Matthews (UFA, Bucks): It wasn’t a surprise to Matthews opting out of a $2.7 million player option, simply because he is worth more than that. Matthews is 34 years old, though, and that could temper the market in a way that it wouldn’t if he was 28. Contenders should be pursuing him as a quality 3-and-D option at modest cost, and he would help pretty much any playoff-bound squad.