New NBA Free Agency Odds Offer Favorites To Sign Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, And More

05.28.19 5 mins ago

Getty Image

With almost a full week between the end of the Eastern Conference Finals and the start of the NBA Finals, the NBA world is relatively quiet. There are newsworthy items, particularly stemming from the ongoing saga that is the Los Angeles Lakers, but the extended break also provides a bit of time for big-picture thinking, including some look-ahead potential for the 2019 free agent class.

Through that lens, the folks at BetOnline.ag released updated odds on where some of the big names might play the first game of the 2019-20 season (and, yes, that is the way the bets are listed) and some interesting takeaways emerge. It is always worth noting that listings of this nature are designed to induce bets (and discussion) but, for players like Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard, any information can and will be seen as potentially predictive.

Durant, as often, headlines the list and, in this setting, the New York Knicks (6/5) are seen as the favorites to land his services. This comes as no surprise to anyone following the proceedings in recent weeks but it is the LA Clippers (and not the Golden State Warriors) that arrive in runner-up position. The Clippers have received some KD-driven buzz but it is somewhat jarring to see them listed as more likely than a return trip from Durant to Oakland, even if there is some guessing involved.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Klay Thompson#Jimmy Butler#Kevin Durant
TAGSJIMMY BUTLERKAWHI LEONARDKemba WalkerKEVIN DURANTKlay ThompsonNBA Free Agency
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.27.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP