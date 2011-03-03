NBA Free Agency Roundup

Of the Top 5 Available NBA Free Agents I wrote about on Tuesday, Mike Bibby is the only one to officially ink a deal. But that doesn’t mean that there hasn’t been progress as to where they, and others, are headed for the rest of the season. Here’s what we know:

Corey Brewer

While Brewer isn’t officially a member of the Mavericks yet, he’s expected to sign a three-year, $8 million deal later today if he clears waivers.

Leon Powe

Powe visited Memphis yesterday, while he’s also still considering New York, New Orleans and Miami. From his agent: “He liked it. He knows that he can come in and play the style they want to play. He looked at the situation. The reason he moved on going there (to visit) before anywhere else was because of (Grizzlies GM) Chris [Wallace]. He feels good about it.”

Rasual Butler

As of this morning, Butler told ESPN 1000 that he was scheduled to take a physical before joining the Bulls for practice in Orlando later today.

Sasha Pavlovic

While it was believed that Pavlovic was going to sign with Dallas, once Brewer took that spot and spurned the Celtics, Boston signed him.

Al Thornton

Until he clears waivers today, nothing is official, but it is believed that Thornton will sign with the Warriors.

Dominic McGuire

When Charlotte traded Gerald Wallace to Portland for Joel Przybilla, Dante Cunningham and Sean Marks, as well as Nazr Mohammed to Oklahoma City for D.J. White and Morris Peterson, they waived Derrick Brown, Sherron Collins and McGuire to make room. But after clearing a roster spot by waiving Mo Pete, they are going to re-sign McGuire. Also, according to Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer, the Bobcats plan to waive Marks and use that roster spot to sign Garrett Temple to a 10-day contract. Bonnell points out that Charlotte hoped to re-sign Brown, but he was claimed off waivers by the Knicks.

Other players recently bought out and/or waived without a job: Carlos Arroyo, Kelenna Azubuike, Sherron Collins, Eddy Curry, Morris Peterson

Who do you think was the biggest acquisition after the trade deadline?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.