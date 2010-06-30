NBA Free Agency: The Lakers Need to Find a Point Guard

As the Lakers begin their quest to three-peat, they first must solve a big problem: They currently have no point guards on their roster. Starting PG Derek Fisher is an unrestricted free agent. His backup, Jordan Farmar, is going to be a restricted free agent. And the third-stringer, Shannon Brown, is going to opt out of his contract and also be a free agent as well.

Midnight tonight is when the free-agent frenzy will begin, and for Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak, that means sorting through about 200 available players to find which pieces fit L.A.’s roster. And for a championship squad, it’s not as simple as picking the best talent; you also have to consider chemistry and whether one can perform in the pressure-cooker of the NBA Finals.

“We have a lot of uncertainty in the backcourt … probably our primary concern in the offseason would be our backcourt,” Kupchak said in the L.A. Daily News.

Fisher sounded pretty confident that he’d be in a Laker uniform next season, telling the newspaper, “It’s just a matter of sitting down and working out details.”

Even Shannon Brown, who has really made major progress in his short stint with the Lakers, also sounds confident in staying in L.A. “I want to be secure (financially) in some sense,” Brown said. “I would love to stay in L.A. and play with the Lakers. There’s no question. I don’t understand why you would break up a championship team.”

As for Farmar, sorry Laker fans, but I believe that he has his sights set on moving on. During the playoffs Farmar said in interviews that he wants to be a starter, whether it’s with the Lakers or somewhere else. But if Fisher is coming back, Farmar is ready to look for other opportunities.

“I love L.A., but it’s good for somebody to get away sometimes,” Farmar said in the Daily News. “It just depends on what opportunities are out there. I can’t really say until they’re on the table.”

If the Lakers cannot sign all three, what’s Plan B? Ray Felton may be the best potential starting point guard on the market, otherwise it’s a lot of backups, the likes of Steve Blake, Luke Ridnour and Kyle Lowry.

Last season the Lakers faced a similar dilemma, with starting small forward Trevor Ariza going into free agency after the team had won its championship. That time, L.A. brought in Ron Artest even while Ariza was still on the market, and depending on who you ask, Ron-Ron was an upgrade over Ariza anyway.

How will the Lakers respond this year?

