NBA Free Agency: The Lakers Need to Find a Point Guard

As the Lakers begin their quest to three-peat, they first must solve a big problem: They currently have no point guards on their roster. Starting PG Derek Fisher is an unrestricted free agent. His backup, Jordan Farmar, is going to be a restricted free agent. And the third-stringer, Shannon Brown, is going to opt out of his contract and also be a free agent as well.
Midnight tonight is when the free-agent frenzy will begin, and for Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak, that means sorting through about 200 available players to find which pieces fit L.A.’s roster. And for a championship squad, it’s not as simple as picking the best talent; you also have to consider chemistry and whether one can perform in the pressure-cooker of the NBA Finals.
“We have a lot of uncertainty in the backcourt … probably our primary concern in the offseason would be our backcourt,” Kupchak said in the L.A. Daily News.
Fisher sounded pretty confident that he’d be in a Laker uniform next season, telling the newspaper, “It’s just a matter of sitting down and working out details.”
Even Shannon Brown, who has really made major progress in his short stint with the Lakers, also sounds confident in staying in L.A. “I want to be secure (financially) in some sense,” Brown said. “I would love to stay in L.A. and play with the Lakers. There’s no question. I don’t understand why you would break up a championship team.”
As for Farmar, sorry Laker fans, but I believe that he has his sights set on moving on. During the playoffs Farmar said in interviews that he wants to be a starter, whether it’s with the Lakers or somewhere else. But if Fisher is coming back, Farmar is ready to look for other opportunities.
“I love L.A., but it’s good for somebody to get away sometimes,” Farmar said in the Daily News. “It just depends on what opportunities are out there. I can’t really say until they’re on the table.”
If the Lakers cannot sign all three, what’s Plan B? Ray Felton may be the best potential starting point guard on the market, otherwise it’s a lot of backups, the likes of Steve Blake, Luke Ridnour and Kyle Lowry.
Last season the Lakers faced a similar dilemma, with starting small forward Trevor Ariza going into free agency after the team had won its championship. That time, L.A. brought in Ron Artest even while Ariza was still on the market, and depending on who you ask, Ron-Ron was an upgrade over Ariza anyway.
How will the Lakers respond this year?
Blake or Ridnour would be great for the Lakers.
Not that he’s a great fit in the triangle, but I really like Kyle Lowry. I think he could be a good starting PG in the right situation.
@Celts Fan yeaahhh maann (usher voice) i like kyle lowrys game!
steve blake fisher and tmac.
i meant steve blake and fisher or fisher tmac and someone really cheap b/c tmac will get injured
Bring in patrick beverley
@asmaticasiatic02great point about beverley….and @sam yea t-mac STAY HURT!!!!!! lol
agree with promoman
SMUSH PARKER!!!! lol
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm which point gaurd will play with Kobe. he seldom allows the trioangle to take effect. he demands the ball on the post and does his thing.What we need is a “point gaurd” who can defend. Aint no true point guard needed cause Kobe hogs the ball.
Bring Luke Ridnour in please. He is so underrated. That guy would be great for the lakers, he is tough, can shoot and is great with the ball. I hope we sign him. And Fisher of course too, not cause he can ball, but just cause he is D-Fish, and thats enough to re sign him.
trade for Ramon Sessions, free him from the misery he is in right now…
well I believe all legendary two-guard need a role player as the PG…MJ had ron harper n b.j. armstrong, kobe has fish, a.i. had eric snow….i mean in todays game the sg scorers dominate the ball because in my opinion there’s so many rules that benefits scorers (i.e. hand checking)
the best point guard for the Lakers was just traded to the Wiz (Kirk Hinirch). between age, skills, tangibles, intangibles and all else, Kirk Hinrich (would have) been the perfect trade.
but their gonna have to get their new point guard thru free agency. and considering their already high cap (not just over the salary cap, but their over the luxury tax), they may have to settle for lesser talent (if there is such a thing lesser talent than brown, farmar and fisher).
BTW…
which team is gonna sign jordan farmar as a starter?!!?
what is this fool sniffing? and who is advising him and telling him hes good enuff to start?
no Blake or Ridenhour!!! we need defense at the 1!! go get Jarret Jack, Kupchak!!!
what about trying to pry darren collison away from the Hornets?
no idea @Heckler hes thinking like Ariza except Trevor was a huge piece for us while farmar is easily replaceable….who know probably the indiana or the grizz some wack team
T-Mac would be like the new Ron Harper for the Lakers. Another big, lanky guard who used to be an explosive scorer on his last legs. But can T-Mac sacrifice his game for the good of the team like Harp did? Can T-Mac bring to the Lakers veteran defensive smarts and leadership?
a veteran and a rookie PG would be a good addition if one of those guys leave. Good riddance with farmar if he aint like it anymore. Ridnour is good but too small. Maybe Blake
will. The lakers may want to take a chance on Duke’s John Scheyer. He may not be an NBA type of player (like experts
say) but he is mature ( a four year player) and knows what
it takes to play in a team oriented system. Knows also what
kind of effort and toughness is needed to win critical games.
Fish Starting, Blake his backup and Iverson can come off the bench as a 2 guard or pg.
I agree with Heckler that Hinrich would have been the best fit for the Lakers, I like Felton myself, but he wouldn’t be a good fit in the triangle…Ridnour or Blake could work, at this point I think I’d lean more toward Blake. The possibility of having TMac come in and run point is intriguing as well, but I think he’d just end up being a defensive liability, plus you never know when he’d be hurt.
Actually you know what I would really like to see? I’d like to see the Lakers pick up AI. I know it is probably a one in a million shot and AI is the worse fit for that team, but that would still be my dream, just for the heck of it.
Didn’t Memphis just pick up a new point guard? Maybe Michael Conley is available, or a guy like Toney Douglas just because he’s got a little bit of potential and would be relatively easy to pick up in a trade. What about Nate Robinson? He’s short, but he can hit the open shot, and isn’t all that bad on D yeah he’s volatile but the Lakers could probably use him the right way.
The Lakers are said to be considering offering Jordan Farmar a one-year, $3-million contract in order to avoid losing him as an unrestricted free agent. If they tender him the qualifying offer, he remains a restricted free agent and the Lakers have the right to match any offer sheet he signs with another team. Most Laker fans probably prefer to see him go, but it’s starting to look like he’ll be back for one year, and then become an unrestricted free agent next year.
Trade bynum for cb4 or deron willims
Gotta get rid of Farmar and and go after Blake..fundementally sound player that fits the triangle well. AI would be a great addition to help create off the dribble and allow Kobe some rest, as he has a lot of mileage on him and eventually it will catch up.
You only need to do 3 things as the Laker PG: 1) Play defense, 2) Knock down open jumpers, 3) Occasionally dribble the ball up to halfcourt w/o turning in over. So forget big names, just gimme someone who can pressure the ball and knock down shots. I’ll take JJ Redick, seriously. Or Mike Miller as a point forward. There are no elite defensive PGs available, not after Hinrich went to DC.
I knew from the beginning that Farmar was not going anywhere, not cause the Lakers need him, but because NO ONE in the League was gonna offer him the type of contract he wanted, and if he signed a lowball contract like 6 million, 3 years, the Lakers would probably match it.
I want Farmar the eff out of LA, but guess its not gonna happen. Face it, there’s no answer or immediate fix @ PG, LA is gonna have to do what it can and hope Fisher can pull some more magic out of his ass come playoff time.
Sasha said in his exit interview that he and the staff discussed his playing more PG next yr. If he works on his lateral movement and can check the other teams’ 1s, I’m all for it.
Lakers need to sign Raja Bell, Ridnour Tmac, Brendan Haywood and AI.
PG-Fisher/Iverson/Ridnour
SG-Kobe/Bell/Sasha
SF-Artest/Tmac
PF-Gasol/Odom
C-Bynum/Haywood
3 Peat anyone?
um three stacks may hav been smoking with rasheed wallace , now that he’s retired.
ELITE and hinrich should never be in the same sentence, unles sof course one is trying to say NOT elite..in any form offense or DEFENSE.
the only PG i wuld even consider tagiing elite defender to is:
CP3(STEALS)
BILLUPS(SIZE/PHYSICALITY)
RONDO(STEALS)
Hinrich is a better defender than Rondo. I thought they should have gone after him at the deadline. Looking at the trade the bulls just made the lakers easily could have offered Morrison and Fish’s expiring contracts and gotten Kirk in return then resigned Fish after a buyout.
i think theyd jump on Felton if they thought they could get him with the MLE, hes a very solid PG and would be an excellent fit on a veteran team .
TMac would also be nice in that system, hes a great passer and shooter and it doenst matter that he isnt a real pg cos Kobe has the ball most of the time anyway.
Blake or Ridnour would do the job, but only temporarily.
I think the Lakers should try and get Rubio from Sota, he aint ever gonna play there and they could turn stealing spaniards from the midwest into a hobby.
If Phil stays, why not go to the 2 big guards starting backcourt like the MJ-Harper days at Chicago? Maybe a guy like Mike Miller who can handle the ball, pass, and shoot and play D?
Otherwise, Randy Foye is on the board. No one mentioned him, I don’t think. Felton would be a solid pick up though.
I see the Lakers going the same route the Celtics did: bring in vets, guys who want to win, and who have experience. As in T-Mac and A.I. I know A.I.’s got issues, but he’s got talent, and i guess the lakers could keep him in check.
T-Mac is almost going crazy to play in L.A., just like Ron did. He can bring the ball up court, and he’s an even better shooter than Kobe sometimes. We dn’t need him to drive and score a lot, but he would be a serious threat out there. As pg? Bring in Sessions. Or, if the A.I. plan fails, we’ve got to have the little big man that is Robinson! Look how good he’s been in Boston!
Steve Blake, Luke Ridnour and Kyle Lowry….man, any of them dudes would be an upgrade over Farmar. I’m pretty sure all lakers fans would be FINE with him leaving.
Funny how this article never mentioned Sasha…we need to include that dude in a trade somehow. You gotta like the Lakers’ chance of 3peating; we just copped a ring carrying a horrible horrible bench with 4 sub-par guards.
NO TMAC OR AI! – old, selfish, no D, dominate the ball and shoot low %’s on offense, injury prone. They have nothing left to give and weren’t worth their hype when they were healthy. We should pay them to go to Boston or wherever LeBron thinks he can have a championship team bought for him.
most people here aren’t smart when it comes to ballin i.q. b/c you cant just sign these big name people when your over the salary cap.besides most of em have contracts in which they cant opt out so if you don’t understand b-ball don’t even comment because you cant have tmac behind kobe, you can’t have haywood and bynum the blake thing is good but seriously these people aren’t that rich